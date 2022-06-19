South Jersey unemployment numbers cool, earnings freeze as summer heats up

Heading into the summer, the employment situation in South Jersey continues to trend in a cautiously optimistic direction as compared to this time last year.

So far this year, the state has averaged a net increase of more than 18,000 jobs per month and seen the unemployment rate drop from 5.1% in January to 4.1% in April, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The Burlington County Construction Trades and Utilities Industry Career Fair was held at the Burlington County Human Services Facility in Westampton on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

In April, the most recent month for which data was available about 190,000 people across New Jersey were unemployed. The same time last year, the unemployment rate was 7%, meaning about 325,000 people were out of work.

Also in April, eight out of nine major private industry sectors saw employment, per the state Department of Labor. Three industries recorded gains of more than 4,000 jobs, including: leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation and utilities; and education and health services. Construction, which lost 2,600 jobs, was the only sector that shrank. Public sector employment increased by 200 jobs.

Across counties in South Jersey, the April unemployment rate ranged from 2.8% (Burlington) to 6.8% (Cape May). The number of unemployed people per county ranged from 1,300 (Salem) to 10,000 (Camden).

At the municipal level, most towns and cities saw their unemployment rate stay the same or decrease by 1 percentage point.

Only Pemberton and Bridgeton experienced a greater change, both seeing a 2-percentage point drop in unemployment rate. For the former, that represents a decrease from 5.8% to 4.2%, and for the latter, that’s 7% to 5%; in both places, that meant 200 people found a job between March and April.

The number of jobs lost due to COVID has also greatly rebounded, according to the state Department of Labor which reports New Jersey recovered 695,700 jobs, or about 95% of those lost at the onset of the pandemic in March and April 2020.

As the country slouches toward economic recovery, though, that doesn’t mean workers are taking home the same amount they did either last year or before the pandemic.

In March 2020, the average hourly earnings for private employees was $28.79 at 34 hours per week, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In May 2021, it was $30.96 at about 35 hours per week. In May of this year, it was $31.95 at 34.6 hours per week.

From May 2021 to 2022, weekly earnings increased from $1059.56 to $1,105.47. When adjusted for inflation, however, that represents nearly a 4% decrease in earnings. In fact, Americans’ current weekly earnings are about the same as they were in March 2020.

