South Kesteven residents to start using purple lid bins for paper

People living in parts of Lincolnshire are being asked to put their paper and cardboard in new bins separate from their other recycling.

New wheelie bins with purple lids have been delivered to around 68,000 households across South Kesteven.

The council said the first collection of the new bins will be in the week beginning 5 February, so people should start using them now.

The aim of the project is to make recycling paper and cardboard easier.

Until now, householders have put these items in their silver recycling bin, which meant it was often mixed with other materials.

Around 30% of the recycling materials collected in the area are unable to be recycled, because some residents place it in the wrong bin and it becomes contaminated, according to South Kesteven District Council.

A spokesperson said the new bin means clean, dry paper and card can be taken directly to a dedicated paper mill for recycling into paper-based products.

Bins with purple lids for paper and cardboard have already been introduced in Boston, North Kesteven, West Lindsey and East Lindsey.

