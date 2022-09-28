South Kingstown schools closed Wednesday after online threat

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — All South Kingstown schools were closed Wednesday after threats of violence at South Kingstown High School made on social media Tuesday evening, according to Police Chief Matthew C. Moynihan.

Moynihan did not disclose the specifics of the threats, which he said were brought to the police by school administrators.

“The safety of our children is paramount, and we take all threats seriously," the chief said in a statement Wednesday morning. "Our Detectives are working diligently with the Rhode Island State Police and all available resources to determine the source of the threat and arrest those responsible."

This evening we were made aware of several social media posts that threatened violence at SKHS. Our Detectives are investigating. If you have any information, call 783-3321 x318. The safety of our children and our schools is paramount. All SK Schools will be closed 9/28. — South Kingstown Police Department (@SKingstownPD) September 28, 2022

