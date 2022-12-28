South Kitsap bus driver charged for trying to trade student pot for explicit video

A former bus driver for the South Kitsap School District is accused of trying to trade marijuana for explicit photos of students he met while at work.

In the instance for which prosecutors filed felony charges, however, the teen told investigators he had sent the man a video he found on the internet and the man believed it was the teen, who was 16 years old at the time.

John Russell Ringos, 30, was charged last week with one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor for the alleged transaction in November 2020.

Ringos worked as a “stand by” bus driver for South Kitsap schools from July 2019 to November 2020. Ringos had also worked as a full-time bus driver for the Shelton School District from May 2018 until August 2019, according to records filed Dec. 21 in Kitsap County Superior Court.

Kitsap County sheriff's deputies began investigating Ringos in February 2021 when a parent reported her daughter had been scrolling through her boyfriend’s Instagram account and started reading a message thread between the boy and Ringos.

The girl became upset, believing the boy had been unfaithful to her, and her mother then looked at the messages and contacted law enforcement.

Detectives sought search warrants from the social media platform and obtained message threads between the teens and Ringos, according to court documents.

Investigators identified three “victims,” with one telling a detective he provided Ringos a photograph of his genitals in exchange for marijuana, though the charges focused on a different teen.

“Throughout the message threads with all the teenage boys a common theme for John is supplying the juveniles with marijuana,” a detective wrote. “There is a period in late 2020 when he provides marijuana to the boys then drives them around to sell the marijuana to other teenagers.”

The detective also wrote: "It was discovered during the investigation (Ringos) had met these boys from his time as a school bus driver."

In an interview with an investigator, Ringos admitted he requested “intimate” images of teenage boys in exchange for marijuana, a detective wrote in court documents.

“John stated he did not have a reason to (sic) why he would do this,” the detective wrote.

In a statement to investigators, the victim said rather than send an explicit video of himself and his girlfriend, he recorded one from the internet and sent it to Ringos.

Ringos believed the video was original content, the teen told investigators.

Amy Miller, a spokeswoman for South Kitsap School District, did not respond to emails seeking comment sent last week and again Tuesday.

Detectives turned the case over to prosecutors in June 2021, which included 1,460 pages of information from Instagram, Kitsap County Prosecutor Chad Enright wrote in response to emailed questions from the Kitsap Sun.

The newspaper had inquired about the 22 ½ months that passed between the report to law enforcement in February 2021 and Dec. 21, 2022, when the charge was filed.

In January, prosecutors asked for additional investigation on the case and then in October prosecutors inquired about the status of the case from the sheriff's office, Enright wrote, resulting in prosecutors receiving additional reports.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: South Kitsap bus driver charged for asking student for explicit video