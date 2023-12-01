South Kitsap man accused of strangling woman found dead in his apartment in August

A 66-year-old South Kitsap man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a 43-year-old woman was found dead in his residence in August, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The suspect told investigators that he had seen the woman walking around in the parking lot of his apartment complex and offered her a place to stay. He told law enforcement that he found the woman dead the next morning and said she had apparently died of an overdose.

An autopsy and toxicology investigation determined that the woman had been strangled, and a warrant was issued for the man's arrest.

