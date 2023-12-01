South Kitsap man charged with murder for strangulation death in August

An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in a South Kitsap man's apartment in August died by strangulation, according to court documents. That man, 67-year-old Charles Edward Key, told law enforcement that he had found the woman walking around in the parking lot outside his apartment and invited her inside but said she hadn't told him her name and didn't want to share any personal information with him.

A fingerprint scanner eventually helped the Kitsap County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the deceased woman as 43-year-old Sonja Evanson, a Kitsap County sheriff's detective wrote in a report.

An autopsy was performed Aug. 12, the day after the woman was found dead, and the medical professional who performed it "discovered several injuries to Sonja's head, neck and face indicating she'd been beaten and strangled," the detective wrote, noting that he received a final autopsy report Thursday in which the woman's cause of death was ruled to be asphyxia due to strangulation, and her manner of death was ruled to be a homicide.

Key was then arrested on Thursday and charged with a count of second-degree murder in Kitsap County Superior Court on Friday. The man is expected to make an initial court appearance Friday afternoon.

Key called 911 at about 11 a.m. on Aug. 11 to report that a woman in his apartment off Jefferson Avenue, just outside Port Orchard city limits, was not breathing, according to court documents. He was given instructions on how to perform CPR, which he did until South Kitsap Fire and Rescue personnel arrived. They, too, attempted to revive the woman, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

A responding deputy noted that the woman's body had "obvious bruising on the face area, on the cheeks and eyes. Other than the facial bruising, there did not appear to be any other signs of obvious injury." The detective observed the body and also noted obvious injuries around the woman's eyes, her lower left cheek, her lower lip, and on her chin, but didn't note "any obvious signs of manual or ligature related strangulation."

During interviews, Key told law enforcement that he had seen the woman in the parking lot outside his apartment the night before and said he "frequently helps homeless people by providing them with meals, a shower, and the ability to wash their clothes so he invited the woman inside," the detective wrote in a report. "The woman stayed the night, and the two had consensual sex. In the morning, the two had coffee together, and then Charles went to take a shower.

Approximately thirty minutes later, when Charles's shower was over, he returned to the bedroom and found the woman deceased."

He said that the woman had been "up and down" all throughout the night and "thought she may have been high, as she had told him she does fentanyl," a deputy wrote in a report. Key further said that after finding the woman facedown and unresponsive, he splashed her with water and slapped her in the face a few times, the deputy wrote.

In October 2020, Key was charged in Kitsap County with a count of second-degree assault after his wife reported to law enforcement that he had grabbed her throat and began choking her during an argument and told her he would kill her, according to court documents. The man denied the allegations. Court records indicate that charge was dismissed in May 2022.

