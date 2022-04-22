South Korea approves fifth cash-to-crypto exchange

Danny Park
·1 min read

South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) Thursday said it approved GOPAX as the country’s fifth digital asset exchange to provide cash-to-crypto services.

See related article: South Korea’s crypto crackdown: What you need to know

Fast facts

  • Cash-to-crypto services on GOPAX starts Apr. 28.

  • Last September, South Korea mandated strict licensing requirements for crypto exchanges to counter money laundering and market manipulation.

  • Local exchanges must obtain a government-issued information security certificate and a local bank partner to provide users real-name accounts.

  • Exchanges that fail to secure a bank partner are limited to providing crypto-to-crypto services only.

  • GOPAX partnered with regional Jeonbuk Bank in February, and applied for renewal of its business license on March 7.

  • The four other digital asset exchanges that crossed the cash-to-crypto finish line ahead of GOPAX — Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit — dominate 99% of the local crypto trading volume according to CoinMarketCap.

See related article: S.Korea eyes restraints on crypto unicorn Dunamu over monopoly concerns

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories