SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean biotech firm Genexine Inc has received regulatory approval for a Phase I human clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus treatment drug, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Friday.

Genexine has separately said it was conducting the Phase I trial of its coronavirus vaccine on 60 participants in South Korea and plans to announce its results in October.





(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; editing by Jason Neely)