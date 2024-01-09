South Korea plans to stop the consumption of dog meat

Mps take part in a plenary session of the National Assembly. In a landmark decision, South Korea is to ban the controversial consumption of dog meat. -/YNA/dpa

In a landmark decision, South Korea is planning to ban the controversial consumption of dog meat.

The parliament in Seoul approved a special law on Tuesday aimed at prohibiting the breeding, slaughter and sale of dogs for human consumption, with violations subject to punishment.

There is a three-year transitional grace period until the new law comes into effect. The contents of the law that have become known so far do not explicitly prohibit the consumption of dog meat.

Eating dog meat has a long tradition in the Asian country.

In recent years, a growing wave of protests, notably led by animal rights activists, has urged the government to address the issue.

Members of the Korean Dog Meat Association have staged protests against the impending legal ban.