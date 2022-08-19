South Korea to block access to 16 unregistered crypto companies
The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU) has requested investigative authorities to block 16 unregistered foreign-based Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) that reportedly targeted domestic consumers by offering services in Korean.
Fast facts
According to a press release, these unregistered VASPs are KuCoin, MEXC, Phemex, XT.com, Bitrue, ZB.com, Bitglobal, CoinW, CoinEX, AAX, ZoomEX, Poloniex, BTCEX, BTCC, DigiFinex, and Pionex.
KoFIU said that the 16 foreign-based VASPs were found to have business operations targeting Koreans without obtaining a registration despite notifying them in July last year about their obligation to register with the authority.
The KoFIU has requested the Korea Communications Commission and the Korea Communications Standards Commission to block domestic access to the websites of the unregistered VASPs.
Transfers of virtual assets to and from the 16 unregistered entities will be blocked following an administrative guidance suspending transactions between the registered and unregistered entities.
Credit card companies will inspect and block credit card-based virtual asset purchase and payment services offered by them to disable their use in the domestic market, the press release said.
KoFIU said that for illegal business activities of unregistered entities, the punishment can be a maximum of five years of imprisonment or a fine of up to KRW50 million (US$37,668) with a restriction imposed from registering as a VASP in the domestic market for a certain period of time.
