South Korea calls North’s latest missile launch a ‘serious provocation’

South Korea is reportedly calling North Korea’s latest missile launch “a serious provocation” after a pair of ballistic missiles capable of reaching Japan were test-fired over the weekend.

CNN reported Sunday that South Korea’s military said mid-range ballistic missiles were launched and Seoul called them “a serious provocation that harms peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula as well as the international community.”

The office of Japan’s prime minister issued an emergency alert Sunday over the suspected ballistic missiles and later said the weapons traveled over 300 miles to land in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The launches follow North Korea’s recent claims that it is working on nuclear-capable ballistic missiles that could travel as far as the U.S. mainland.

North Korea has engaged in a number of weapons-testing launches throughout the year, drawing scrutiny from the international community. The Kim Jon Un regime has justified its actions by saying the nation is shoring up its defenses in the face of perceived threats from South Korea and elsewhere.

The U.S. last week set up a unit of the U.S. Space Forces at Osan Air Base, near Seoul in South Korea, in order to keep a better eye on the Kim regime, China and Russia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.