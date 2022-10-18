South Korea Caps Temperature Levels in Buildings to Save Energy

3
Heesu Lee
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea is putting a cap on temperature levels in public buildings this winter in an effort to trim electricity consumption amid the deepening global energy crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Temperatures in the country’s state-owned buildings, including government offices, public schools and sports centers, will be kept below 17 degrees Celsius (63 Fahrenheit) from Tuesday to the end of March, according to an energy ministry statement. The government is taking the extreme measure because of the severity of the energy crisis, it said.

The plan to curb electricity demand comes as countries around the globe grapple with the power crunch, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent natural gas and coal prices soaring to records this year. South Korea has been rushing to find ways to lower energy imports after the sky-high fuel costs and a weakening won pushed the nation’s trade deficit to a record.

See also: Sky-High Gas Prices Prompt Korean Utilities to Burn More Coal

More than 1,000 public institutions are subject to the new measure, and those that violate the rules will pay penalties of as much as 3 million won ($2,100), according to the ministry. In addition to temperature controls, the use of indoor and outdoor lighting will be reduced, the statement said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The Clean Water Act changed Wisconsin's waters. At 50, its supporters see success but progress still to go

    The Clean Water Act, which was passed Oct. 18, 1972, regulates the discharge of pollutants into waters across the country.

  • Jai Hindley on 2023 Giro d’Italia route: ‘It’s not ideal for me’

    Looking down barrel at three time trials, the 2022 champion on fence about Giro d'Italia defense.

  • Obama says 'a lot of voters' got 'complacent' when Roe v. Wade was the law of the land

    "Even if we have an independent, thoughtful Supreme Court that's not entirely ideologically-driven, it's still part of our democracy," Obama said.

  • Mississippi River Drought Closes Portion of Waterway Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Drought has again closed a portion of the Mississippi River -- and this time shrunk a part of the major US waterway in Memphis to its lowest level ever.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze Drones

  • Why Investors Should Welcome General Electric's Restructuring Plans With Open Arms

    Investors in the renewable energy sector know it's been a tough year for the industry. All three major players in the West, General Electric's (NYSE: GE) renewable energy business, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and Vestas Wind Systems, are set to lose money in 2022 and are far away from the high single-digit profit margins that Vestas and Siemens Gamesa generated in 2019.

  • India cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body

    India is likely to produce 34.4 million bales of cotton in the 2022/23 season that started on Oct. 1, up 12% from a year ago after farmers expanded the crop area, a trade body said on Tuesday. The rise in output in the world's biggest producer of cotton could weigh on global prices that have corrected sharply after rising earlier this year to their highest in a decade. The cotton crop area has increased by around 10% and per-hectare yields are also likely to rise this year, Atul Ganatra, president of the Cotton Association of India (CAI), told an industry conference.

  • China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

    * Xi opened the week-long, twice-a-decade session with a speech touting China's fight against COVID-19, the party's safeguarding of national security, maintaining social stability, protecting people's lives and taking control of the situation in Hong Kong, which was rocked by anti-government protests in 2019. * China's real estate developers are delaying debt restructuring moves until after the congress, hoping the gathering offers clues on how Beijing plans to stabilise the embattled sector. * In a highly unusual move, China delayed the release of key economic indicators scheduled for publication this week.

  • China showed 'significant' Q3 rebound but faces challenges - state planner

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's economy showed a significant rebound in the third quarter and employment was largely stable, even amid continuing challenges, a senior official at the state planner said on Monday. Policymakers have rolled out a flurry of measures to bolster the world's second-largest economy, which narrowly escaped a contraction in the second quarter, as stringent COVID curbs and a deepening property slump weigh on the outlook. "The economy picked up significantly in the third quarter," Zhao Chenxin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a news conference during the once-in-every-five-years Communist Party Congress.

  • BTS Performs Free Concert in Busan to Support South Korea's World Expo Bid

    The seven-piece superstar group joined forces again on Saturday, four months after announcing a "new chapter" involving solo music activities

  • Covid Companies Are Losing Steam. Not This One.

    As the virus spread, hundreds of labs ordered Hologic’s molecular diagnostic machines. Now the company is out to prove it can keep those devices humming with other types of tests.

  • China’s Junk Debt Is Sliding Deeper Into Unprecedented Distress

    (Bloomberg) -- A worsening crisis in China’s property market is dragging junk dollar bonds from the nation’s borrowers deeper into distress, as the implosion of what was once one of the world’s most-profitable bond trades sends ripples across trading floors. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Mak

  • T-Mobile, Now Investment Grade, Gets $7.5 Billion Credit Line

    (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. boosted the size of its revolving credit facility to $7.5 billion and removed certain collateral pledges as it takes advantage of its recently achieved investment-grade rating to gain more financial flexibility. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approac

  • Officers standoff against man suffering from mental health on Edgewood Ave.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved incident at the 2000 block of West Edgewood Ave.

  • Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. $494 million jackpot tickets sold in Florida, California

    Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers and results for the lottery jackpot drawing on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

  • EU countries at odds over how to tackle energy crisis

    Croatia and Lithuania want a wholesale gas cap, Slovenia advocates a ceiling on liquefied gas only, while Finland and Slovakia disagree on direct subsidies, the countries said on Tuesday as the European Union grapples with an energy crunch. Germany - the bloc's biggest economy and the main opponent of capping gas prices - said joint purchases, reducing consumption and boosting supply were the way to go instead. Officials from those countries expressed their views on arriving for talks between EU affairs ministers in Luxembourg to prepare the ground for a summit of their national leaders on Thursday and Friday, with the energy crisis dominating the agenda.

  • 34% of Americans Are Putting Off Big Purchases Due to Recession Fears. Should You?

    The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. If consumer spending declines, it should narrow the gap between supply and demand that led to inflation in the first place. Instead, consumer spending has the potential to decline a lot as borrowing costs soar.

  • Shares in BTS' management rise after band clears uncertainty over military service

    The announcement by K-pop mega band BTS that members would serve mandatory military service in South Korea has removed a cloud of uncertainty that has hung over their plans. The relatively shorter break, after the company picked 2025 as the potential date for BTS' return as a group, also appeared to hearten the market. "However, with the biggest moneymaker absent, the key (for HYBE) will be how much sales are made from new businesses," including Ithaca Holdings, Ji added.

  • Kakao shares slump as outage sparks calls for antitrust scrutiny

    Shares of South Korea's Kakao Corp plunged on Monday after a widespread outage in the country's largest mobile chat app triggered a sharp political backlash and calls for increased scrutiny on the company's market dominance. The outage was caused by a fire at a data centre near Seoul on the weekend and while systems had mostly been restored by Monday, the disruptions to a range of related services from payments to taxis and restaurant bookings have raised questions about public reliance on the app. President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday that the company's services, which includes the flagship KakaoTalk messenger app, are "like a fundamental national telecommunications network as far as the public is concerned," and promised follow-up measures over the service outage.

  • Analysis - A $1 trillion headache: China's local fiscal shortfall poses broader growth risks

    The timing couldn't be worse for policymakers in Beijing, as the economy wobbles under the weight of global recession risks, surging commodity costs, rising geopolitical tension and widespread COVID-19 lockdowns at home - spoiling the backdrop of a once-in-five-years congress of the ruling Communist Party that got underway on Sunday. Local governments have long been a pump-primer of China's growth, but declining state land sales revenue in the wake of an ongoing crackdown on debt in the sector has severely eroded their financial power - a situation exacerbated this year by China's feeble growth, weak tax income and crippling COVID restrictions. Local governments must also make debt payments in coming months, portending more financial pain and limiting their ability to meet Beijing's requests to boost spending.

  • French Navy chief talks battle readiness and global reach

    Adm. Pierre Vandier said he wants rustic sailors capable of mastering real-life combat at sea.