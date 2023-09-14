South Korea claims Russia has long been using North Korean weapons in Ukraine

South Korea states that Russia has long been using weapons from North Korea in its war with Ukraine.

Source: Yonhap News Agency citing a senior representative of the presidential administration

Details: The official said it is too early to assess the results of Kim Jong Un's meeting with Vladimir Putin, as Kim's trip to Russia is still ongoing.

When asked if North Korean artillery shells were provided to Russia, he replied that such weapons had already been noticed during the battles in Ukraine.

Quote: "It's hard to talk about because this is an intelligence matter. But we have long confirmed that [these] kinds of weapons provided by North Korea were used by Russia in the Ukraine battlefield."

Details: At the same time, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, said that Russia has been receiving ammunition from North Korea for a month and a half.

