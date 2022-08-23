Korea Warns Against Speculation as Won Slides to 13-Year Low

Jaehyun Eom and Sam Kim
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea is stepping up surveillance of the won after the currency tumbled to a 13-year low, with the authorities warning that they are watching for any offshore speculative factors.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Officials are monitoring the foreign-exchange market with an intent to stem a drop in the won, according to a text message from the nation’s finance ministry. The verbal warning helped the currency rebound from losses, before it again slid to trade near an earlier low of 1,345.20 per dollar.

The tone of the latest warning is stronger than a caution issued in June, when the authorities said they were paying close attention to the won’s “excessive volatility.” South Korea sold a net $8.3 billion of its foreign-exchange reserves to prop up the currency in the first three months of the year, central bank data showed.

“The won’s drop has slowed after the message from the FX authority, but the currency won’t be spared from the risks stemming from the upcoming Jackson Hole meeting and a stronger greenback,” says Min Gyeong-won, an economist at Woori Bank in Seoul.

Authorities in the region have stepped in to support their currencies, with India, Thailand and Korea seeing their reserves drop by a combined $115 billion this year as they sold the dollar. A resurgent greenback is exerting pressure as traders brace for US policy makers to reiterate their hawkish stance at a gathering in Jackson Hole this week.

For South Korea, a stable currency is crucial as it relies heavily on outside sources for energy and other materials needed to assemble exports. Food and transportation prices at home have also been under upward pressure from the weakening won, pushing consumer-price growth to the highest level in more than two decades.

The amount of reserves sold by South Korea is the most since at least March 2019 when the central bank started to publish the data. Back then, the won’s rapid decline due to the spillover effect from a US-China trade war spurred a series of warnings, culminating in a snap meeting between policy makers.

Policy Decision

The verbal intervention may ease the pressure on the Bank of Korea to deliver a large rate hike when it meets on Thursday, according to Shinyoung Securities Co. BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong has signaled that a quarter point increase is likely to be in store, pointing to debt risks building among households from higher rates.

“This more or less helps reduce pressure on the BOK to consider a bigger hike again,” said Cho Yong-gu, a fixed-income strategist at Shinyoung Securities. “It’s true there’s a lot of wariness about the currency, but unless it breaches a shocking level such as 1,400 per dollar, the BOK is unlikely to want to strain itself further.”

The won was down 0.2% to 1341.90 as of 12:00 p.m. in Seoul. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts is for the currency to strengthen to 1,298 by year-end.

(Updates throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sunoco (SUN) Stock Declines 4.6% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

    Increased motor fuel and non-motor fuel sales aid Sunoco's (SUN) Q2 earnings.

  • South32 to Focus on Green Metals After Coal Project Axed

    (Bloomberg) -- South32 Ltd. has abandoned plans to further develop an Australian metallurgical coal project and said it will shift investment to “metals critical to a low carbon future.” Most Read from BloombergHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion Ra

  • PBOC Has Scope to Cut Rates by Up to 50 Bps, Ex-Adviser Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank has space to cut its main interest rates by as much as 50 basis points over the next year if repeated Covid outbreaks continue to drag on the economy, according to a former adviser at the regulator.Most Read from BloombergHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall S

  • Some US Corn Plants Are So Dry They’re Not Producing Ears of Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been so dry in parts of Nebraska and South Dakota that corn plants are doing something truly strange: they’re not producing ears of grain. Most Read from BloombergHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyThe stalks, which should

  • Europe's energy woes haunt euro, Asian stocks

    Asian shares were down for a sixth straight session on Tuesday after a renewed spike in European energy prices stoked fears of recession and pushed bond yields higher, while tipping the euro to 20-year lows. Benchmark gas prices in the European Union surged 13% overnight to a record peak, having doubled in just a month to be 14 times higher than the average of the past decade. "Europe's dire energy situation suggests the peak of inflation is not here yet and the risk remains that high inflation is sticky for longer without further aggressive central bank action," said Tapas Strickland, a director of economics at NAB.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s investment portfolio and investment philosophy, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire, philanthropist, […]

  • Searing Heat to Weigh on China’s Metals Output and Steady Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Scorching temperatures across China are likely to suppress metals production and put a floor under prices that would otherwise be suffering from tepid demand.Most Read from BloombergHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyPower ratio

  • Oil Gains After Saudis Flag OPEC+ Action to Arrest Price Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose to trade near $91 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said OPEC+ may be forced to cut production to stabilize a volatile market.Most Read from BloombergHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion Rally“Extreme” volatility and a lack of liqui

  • US TikTok Frenzy Forces China's PinduoDuo's Hand In US Expansion Plans

    One of China’s biggest e-commerce operators Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), is braced to enter the North American market in its first cross-border expansion, Bloomberg reports. Pinduoduo chased new growth avenues amid the economic slowdown, following in the footsteps of successful international ventures like Shein and AliExpress. Pinduoduo, with an annual active user base of more than 880 million, prepared its merchant partners for the move. Also Read: Chinese Firms Flock To Switzerland Exchanges A

  • Bank of Korea to raise rates on Thursday as price pressures mount - Reuters poll

    South Korea's central bank will raise its key interest rate again on Thursday to fight inflation, according to a Reuters poll of economists, but they are divided on how high borrowing costs will be by the year-end. Inflation in South Korea accelerated to an almost 24-year high in July of 6.3% and was expected to continue to rise for a few more months, leaving the Bank of Korea (BOK) with little choice but to remain aggressive. All but one of the 36 economists polled Aug. 16-22 forecast the Bank of Korea will raise its policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.50% at its Aug. 25 meeting.

  • S.Korean inflation expectations fall in August after 6 months of gains - survey

    South Korean consumers' inflation expectations fell in August after six months of rises, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday, while their assessment of economic conditions improved. The median of inflation expectations for the next 12 months fell to 4.3% in August from 4.7% in July, which was the highest since the monthly survey of consumers began in February 2002. Meanwhile, the Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) rebounded to 88.0 in August, though still below the 100-mark that divides optimism and pessimism, after falling for three straight months to 86.0 in July, which was the lowest since September 2020.

  • Why markets care so much about the Fed's annual Jackson Hole meeting — Yahoo U

    The Fed's annual Jackson Hole event has become a landmark event for economists and policymakers eager to read the tea leaves on the path of monetary policy.

  • ‘Gross Negligence and Foolish Behavior’: Their Crypto ‘Bank’ Failed and They Lost Six Figures Overnight – What Now?

    On Sunday, June 12, at 10:20 p.m., George -- like thousands of other customers using crypto lending exchange Celsius -- received an email reading: "Due to extreme market conditions, today we are...

  • The IRS could be on the verge of changing the way Americans file their taxes

    The IRS could be on the cusp of revolutionizing the way that Americans file their taxes. The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Biden on Tuesday provided $80 billion in funding for the agency, including $15 million to deliver a report on a free, government-run tax e-filing system that tax simplification advocates have…

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • 3 Cryptos I Would Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Do you remember the heady days of 2021, when Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surged past $60,000, and the entire crypto market was hitting new heights? There were plenty of people saying that they wish they had bought Bitcoin when it was $20,000 or that they wish they had bought Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) below $2,000. Bitcoin has shown some signs of life as of late, rallying 33% off the 52-week low of $17,664 that it hit in June.

  • Meet Jake Freeman, the college senior who cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock, writes academic papers, and loves taking baths

    Freeman discussed his massive bet on the meme stock, his worries about the retailer's business, and his personal interests on Reddit and Twitter.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh