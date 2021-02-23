South Korea coronavirus: PM aims for 'herd immunity by autumn'

Laura Bicker - BBC News, Seoul
Cafes, restaurants and karaoke rooms are open late at night on a street in Seoul, South Korea, 15 February 2021
Cafes, restaurants and karaoke bars are open in Seoul - but masks and distancing are required

South Korea will achieve herd immunity from Covid-19 by the autumn, its prime minister has told the BBC, despite a later start to its vaccination programme.

The country was one of the first hit by the pandemic last year and became a role model for its mass testing and aggressive contact tracing measures.

But vaccinations have been much slower.

Health officials will start inoculating medical staff in hospitals and care homes later this week.

The aim is to give some 800,000 people the jab over the next month using vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech.

In an interview one year since he became the country's coronavirus figurehead, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun defended the later rollout and said it allowed South Korean officials to see how the vaccine had fared elsewhere.

"You know that Koreans are the master of speed," said Mr Chung.

South Korean PM Chung Sye-kyun attends BBC interview in Seoul
Mr Chung said social distancing measures are due to be eased in March

"It's not an easy goal to achieve but we aim to complete the first set of vaccinations on 70% of our population by the end of the third quarter in September. I believe it's possible."

The government has procured more than enough vaccine for the country's 55 million people, but most of these supplies are not expected to arrive until around July. That gives health workers just a few months to meet the government's deadline.

Seoul had hoped to have its own vaccine ready by the end of this year - but that is now looking unlikely. The hope of a "home-grown" jab is thought to be part of the reason the government took its time to negotiate with vaccine companies for supplies.

It eventually secured contracts with Pfizer and Moderna at the end of January but not before domestic media had lambasted its approach as too relaxed.

President Moon Jae-in told me at his New Year press conference that he did not regret taking the time to get this right.

But the past few months has allowed time for fear to set in.

South Korea is not traditionally a country that shuns mass vaccinations. Its inoculation rate for major diseases such as hepatitis B are usually higher than those of the United States, the UK and Australia.

But a recent poll by the Korea Society Opinion Institute found that only around 45% of those asked were willing to get the Covid-19 vaccination when their turn comes in the next few months. Another 45% said they wanted to delay getting their shots to "watch the situation". Five per cent said they would refuse to be vaccinated.

Medical workers practice during a training to give COVID-19 vaccine shots at a training facility of the Korean Nurses Association in Seoul, South Korea, 17 February 2021.
The first inoculations against coronavirus in South Korea will only start later this week

Prime Minister Chung believes people will be persuaded.

"Sure, some may resist getting vaccinated but this government will encourage more people to get the jab... If the vaccine proves to be as effective as promised and if indeed herd immunity is achieved when 70% are inoculated - then by this fall Koreans may have their normal life back."

The lure of a more normal life may prove a compelling argument. South Korea has so far managed to control the virus and live with Covid-19 without a major nationwide lockdown.

But there are restrictions in place.

Restaurants and small businesses in and around the capital Seoul have had a curfew of 21:00 since December. That has now been extended by an extra hour, and as winter gives way to spring, Seoul's streets are busy.

Coffee shops and bars are bustling and even nightclubs have reopened for the young - and old. Health officials announced on Monday that there had been a cluster of infections at a seniors' disco.

Over-confidence in its own measures and a touch of complacency have led to three waves of the virus. In December, daily case numbers rose to more than 1,000. Still low by international standards, but it was a wake-up call in South Korea.

Prime Minister Chung said he was keen to strike a balance between the economy and preventing infection.

"I believe it is better to minimise restrictions. But we have to keep in mind that if we fail to contain Covid-19 we will fail to grow our economy as well. Yes, at the moment the fight against the coronavirus is a priority but it is not the only fight.

"We are preparing to amend our social distancing measures in March. The focus will be to reduce the burden on those self-employed or small businesses that have been badly hit by the restrictions while asking each individual to be more responsible and carry out some restraint."

It's not clear what that will mean in practice, but currently there is a ban on more than four people gathering together.

South Korea's fight against the coronavirus has not been perfect, but it has saved lives. Just over 1,500 people have died from Covid-19 and there have been a total of around 87,000 infections in the past year.

So was Mr Chung surprised when those in the West failed to follow this country's lead?

"South Korea has learned about democracy and gained technology from advanced countries like Europe and the UK.

"I would never have thought they would have suffered so much from Covid-19. South Korea was focused on the three principles of testing, tracking and tracing the virus and the three values of democracy, transparency and openness - we didn't realise how well we were doing.

"It was only later that we learned we were managing better than others around the world."

Banner image reading &#39;more about coronavirus&#39;
Banner image reading 'more about coronavirus'
Banner
Banner

Recommended Stories

  • UN to rich nations: Don't undermine COVAX vaccine program

    The head of the World Health Organization pleaded with rich countries on Monday to check before ordering additional COVID-19 vaccine shots for themselves whether that undermines efforts to get vaccine shots to poorer nations. Wealthy nations have snapped up several billion vaccine doses while some countries in the developing world have little or none. European nations have given financial support to the U.N.-backed COVAX effort to get vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable people and are considering sharing some of their own doses — though they haven't specified when or exactly how many.

  • 'Real-world' UK data shows 70% decline in COVID infections after first Pfizer shot

    England's coronavirus vaccine campaign is significantly reducing cases of COVID-19, with a drop of around 70% in infections among healthcare workers who have had a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, British health officials said on Monday. Data analysed by Public Health England (PHE) showed the Pfizer provided high levels of protection against infection and symptomatic disease from a single dose, and that hospitalisation and death from COVID-19 will be reduced by more 75% in elderly people who have had a first dose. "Overall, we're seeing a really strong effect to reducing any infection, asymptomatic and symptomatic," PHE's strategic response director Susan Hopkins told a media briefing.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine curbs transmission, Israeli analysis suggests

    Data from Israel that are awaiting publication suggest the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is not only effective at preventing symptomatic infection, but can also stop transmission of the virus in the first place, The Financial Times and Bloomberg reported Sunday. The potentially game-changing results were compiled by the health ministry in Israel, the country with the world's highest vaccination rate, in the three weeks leading up to Feb. 6. By the end of that period, more than 27 percent of the over-15 Israeli population had been fully vaccinated, and the preliminary real-world observation analysis found the vaccine was 89 percent effective at preventing infection of any kind. As is often the case with studies during the coronavirus pandemic, the findings require more scrutiny, but they are in line with those of a similar analysis conducted by the Mayo Clinic. That study looked at 31,000 people across four U.S. states who received at least one dose of either vaccine, determining they were around 80 percent effective at preventing infection 36 days after the initial dose, CNN reports. Read more at The Financial Times and Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail timeNew York City movie theaters to open for the 1st time in almost a yearResign, Andrew Cuomo

  • Merrick Garland vows to go after white supremacists as attorney general ahead of confirmation hearing

    The judge was infamously denied a hearing for Supreme Court seat by Mitch McConnell

  • South Korea to begin using Pfizer coronavirus vaccines on Feb. 27, PM says

    South Korea will begin administering the first of 117,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Feb. 27, a day after the country begins its first vaccinations with AstraZeneca's products, the prime minister announced on Sunday. Plans call for about 10 million high-risk people, including health care workers and staffers and some residents of assisted care facilities and nursing homes, to be inoculated by July. The first AstraZeneca vaccines are scheduled to be administered on Friday, with Pfizer's shots being deployed the next day, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in remarks reported by Yonhap news agency.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: 49ers pick Kyle Pitts, Tyson Campbell, per PFF

    This could be a dream scenario for the 49ers.

  • Germany mulls vaccinating thousands of officials with AstraZeneca: Spiegel

    Germany is considering deploying the armed forces to give thousands of government officials the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Der Spiegel reported, after many essential workers refused the British-Swedish shot. The news weekly reported on Monday that junior health minister Thomas Steffen had written to Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer asking her to make available personnel to carry out the mass vaccination programme. The defence ministry declined to comment on the report.

  • Senators voting to convict Trump haven't 'signed an electoral death warrant': Silver

    538's Nate Silver on how much retribution the senators who voted to convict Trump will face.

  • Capitol officer says fellow police were beaten with Blue Lives Matter flags

    ‘They tried to disrupt this country’s democracy, that was their goal ... And you know what? Y’all failed’

  • Nearly half of Trump voters would abandon the GOP if the former president started his own party, new poll says

    The USA Today/Suffolk University poll results suggest a party divided between establishment GOP and Trump supporters.

  • Dr. Pimple Popper removed a shoulder fat lump so large, she said it was like 'giving birth'

    Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Pimple Popper used her fingers to squeeze and loosen the "cute" and slimy lipoma on a woman's shoulder.

  • Apple's latest computers are being targeted by a new type of malware - and 30,000 machines are already infected

    The new M1 computer is in everything from Apple's Mac Mini desktop and both MacBook products, and 30,000 have already been hit.

  • Kim Kardashian's brand sent free shapewear to a TikToker whose SKIMS review went viral, but the customer still isn't impressed

    After Adriana Barich made a TikTok reviewing SKIMS briefs, the brand messaged her on Instagram and offered to send her more products in a bigger size.

  • GOP congressman from Texas slams Ted Cruz as it emerges he took his college roommate on Cancun trip

    "Look, when a crisis hits my state, I'm there. I'm not going to go on some vacation," GOP Rep. Michael McCaul said on CNN's "State of the Union."

  • Philippine capital to retain coronavirus curbs until vaccinations

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will maintain the current level of coronavirus restrictions in the capital Manila until mass vaccinations start, his spokesman said on Monday, despite calls to ease curbs and revive the country's ailing economy. The Philippines, among the fastest growing economies in Asia before the pandemic, saw its gross domestic product slump by a record 9.5% in 2020, as one of the world's longest and strictest COVID-19 lockdowns shuttered thousands of businesses and left millions out of work. The restrictions in Manila, the epicentre of the Philippine epidemic, were set to end this month but will be extended until the mass vaccination drive is underway.

  • U.S. Supreme Court formally pulls the plug on election-related cases

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday brought a formal end to eight lingering disputes pursued by former President Donald Trump and his allies related to the Nov. 3 presidential election including a Republican challenge to the extension of Pennsylvania's deadline to receive mail-in ballots. The justices turned away appeals by the Republican Party of Pennsylvania and Republican members of the state legislature of a ruling by Pennsylvania's top court ordering officials to count mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and received up to three days later. Three of the nine-member court's six conservative justices - Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch - dissented from the decision not to hear the Pennsylvania case.

  • 'Bring out Pence.' Managers at Trump trial reveal new video of Capitol riot that shows threat to VP, lawmakers

    House prosecutors wielded former President Donald Trump's words against him in arguing he should be convicted of inciting insurrection at the Capitol.

  • US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000

    The U.S. stood Sunday at the brink of a once-unthinkable tally: 500,000 people lost to the coronavirus. A year into the pandemic, the running total of lives lost was about 498,000 — roughly the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and just shy of the size of Atlanta. The figure compiled by Johns Hopkins University surpasses the number of people who died in 2019 of chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s, flu and pneumonia combined.

  • NASCAR answered fans’ call with for road course races. This is the entertaining result

    One down and six to go. Drivers weigh in on all the right turns added to NASCAR’s schedule after the road course race at Daytona.

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump election challenge cases

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a handful of cases related to the 2020 election, including disputes from Pennsylvania that had deeply divided the justices just before the election. The cases the justices rejected involved election challenges filed by former President Donald Trump and his allies in five states President Joe Biden won: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.