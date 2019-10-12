South Korea Could Build an Aircraft Carrier (Armed with F-35s?)

A powerful South Korean lawmaker wants Seoul to acquire a large, catapult-equipped aircraft carrier. If officials follow through on the potentially multi-billion-dollar proposal, South Korea would become only the third or fourth country in the world with such ships.

Choi Jae Sung, a member of South Korea's leading Democratic Party, pitched the carrier-buy in a white paper that parliament’s National Defense Commission on the Navy and Air Force distributed earlier in 2019, according to South Korean newspaper Money Today.

Choi’s paper sketched two options. One, a 70,000-ton-displacement vessel with 1,400 crew that would carry 32 fighters and eight helicopters. That ship would be similar in design to the Royal Navy’s new Queen Elizabeth-class carrier, although the British ship lacks catapults and instead launches its fixed-wing planes via a bow-mounted ramp.

The second option in Choi’s paper is a 40,000-ton flattop with 700 crew and carrying just 12 fighters and helicopters, placing it in the same class as the U.S. Navy’s America-class assault ships.

It’s unclear how seriously South Korean officials take Choi’s proposal. But Seoul already is developing an aircraft carrier, albeit a smaller one than the lawmaker pitched. The new aviation ship could help Seoul’s navy to compete with its main rivals, the Chinese and Japanese fleets.

The South Korean joint chiefs of staff decided on July 12, 2019 to acquire an assault ship capable of operating fixed-wing aircraft, Defense News reported. The vessel presumably would embark vertical-landing F-35B stealth fighters.

Seoul for years has mulled a purchase of F-35Bs to complement the country’s land-based F-35As. The country’s defense ministry in October 2019 announced it would buy an additional 20 F-35As to join the 40 A-models the air force acquired starting in 2014. An acquisition of carrier-capable F-35Bs has yet to materialize.

