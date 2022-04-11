South Korea’s ‘crypto friendly’ president seeks STO, IEO oversight

Danny Park
South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is reportedly working with financial authorities to regulate security token offerings (STOs) and initial exchange offerings (IEOs).

Fast facts

  • STOs, currently being reviewed by Yoon’s Presidential Transition Committee, tokenize traditional securities such as real estate and stocks.

  • The Financial Services Commission proposed amending the Capital Markets Act to include STOs, while mulling whether such financial products will be offered on traditional exchanges or cryptocurrency service providers.

  • South Korea has only four cash-to-crypto exchanges — Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit — that have over 95% of the local crypto market share.

  • Right-leaning Yoon, who starts May 10, promised crypto-friendly policies in his campaign, including the reversal of the 2017 ban on initial coin offerings (ICOs) by greenlighting IEOs.

