South Korea Dec exports to fall for third month as China demand still weak- Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: A truck carrying a shipping container travels past cranes at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek
Jihoon Lee
·2 min read

By Jihoon Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's exports likely extended their falling streak to a third straight month in December, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with demand from China yet to recover from loosening COVID-19 restrictions.

The country's outbound shipments were projected to have fallen 10.1% in December from the same month a year ago, according to the median forecast of 12 economists.

That would be the third straight month of year-on-year declines, after a 14.0% loss in November, which was the biggest in 2-1/2 years, and 5.8% in October.

"South Korea's exports are under pressure from declining exports to China, where the economy still remains sluggish even after easing of its COVID-19 restrictions, and weak sales of IT products, mainly semiconductors," said Park Sang-hyun, chief economist at HI Investment and Securities.

"Moreover, global economic slowdown is materialising, so exports are likely to continue the falling trend for the time being."

China has eased some of its most stringent restrictions to fight COVID-19 since last month.

During the first 20 days of December, South Korea's exports shrank 8.8% from the same period a year ago. Those to China dropped 25.5%, outweighing gains in U.S. and EU-bound shipments, in likely the seventh consecutive falling month.

Meanwhile, imports were expected to have fallen at a much milder pace of 0.6% in December, after a 24-month gaining streak through November.

Altogether, the trade balance is set to remain in deficit for a ninth consecutive month. It is also on track for the first annual shortfall in 14 years and the largest-ever.

Full monthly trade data is scheduled for release on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 9 a.m. (0000 GMT).

The survey also forecast the country's consumer price index for December to be 5.0% higher than a year ago, the same as in November, when the annual inflation rate hit a seven-month low.

On factory output, economists expected production to have fallen 0.8% on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, which would be slower than 3.5% in October and the slowest in likely its five-month falling streak.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee in Seoul, polling by Dhruvi Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan to make raising wages a top priority, says senior govt official

    Japan's government will make raising wages a top priority in its economic policy next year, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Wednesday. While companies are responsible for deciding how much they hike pay, the government can help achieve higher wages through tax incentives, Kihara said.

  • China turns a corner on COVID as it lifts quarantines for foreigners

    China to lift quarantines for travelers arriving from foreign countries, even as cases and hospitalizations surge.

  • Is Acesian Partners Limited's (Catalist:5FW) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

    Most readers would already be aware that Acesian Partners' (Catalist:5FW) stock increased significantly by 13% over the...

  • Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Kidpik Corp. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.32 EPS, expectations were $-0.19. Operator: Hello and welcome to the Kidpik Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over […]

  • Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Charah Solutions, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.39 EPS, expectations were $-0.31. Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Charah Solutions Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note today’s conference is being recorded. After the speakers remarks there […]

  • Is The Market Rewarding Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Young's Brewery's (LON:YNGA) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • A number of insiders bought Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

    It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...

  • Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Gladstone Capital Corporation beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.22, expectations were $0.2. Operator: Greetings. Welcome to the Gladstone Capital Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the […]

  • Should You Think About Buying elumeo SE (ETR:ELB) Now?

    elumeo SE ( ETR:ELB ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the...

  • EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso leaps on central bank support, Brazil real slides

    * Chile c.bank extends FX intervention program to June 2023 * Brazil's cost of bank loans hits 5-year high, defaults up * Latam FX down 1.9%, stocks off 2.2% (Updates prices throughout, adds comments) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chile's peso jumped on Tuesday after its central bank said it would extend its foreign exchange intervention program, while Brazil's real extended declines to a second day against a firmer dollar. The peso gained 1.3% against the dollar after Chile's central bank extended its FX intervention program to June 2, 2023 from a previously announced end date of Jan. 13.

  • South Korea fires warning shots as North Korean drones enter airspace for the first time in 5 years, South Korea says

    Shots were fired after five North Korean unmanned aerial drones entered South Korean airspace on Monday, per the South Korean military.

  • DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 DarioHealth Corp. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.64, expectations were $-0.76. Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to the DarioHealth Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to […]

  • Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation reports earnings inline with expectations. Reported EPS is $0.18 EPS, expectations were $0.18. Operator: Good day, and welcome. Thank you for joining the Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year-End 2022 Conference Call. Today’s conference call […]

  • Russia is prepared to resume some gas flows to Europe via pipeline, deputy prime minister says

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies."

  • Ukraine's border guards do not see forming of offensive group in Belarus

    Currently, the border guards are not reporting the formation of an offensive group in Belarus, which would be ready to invade from the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Source: Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a briefing in Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre Quote: "The situation on the Belarusian front fully remains under control, although it is somewhat tense, especially in the information field.

  • More Covid in China: Economic Turmoil Abounds

    Much of the economic hit in China is being felt in the services sector, with activity well below 2019 levels.

  • Germany Is Confident a Key Refinery Will Be Fine Without Russian Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s government is confident that a key refinery that provides Berlin and swaths of the eastern part of the country with fuel is well positioned to keep running even as the nation is set to begin its ban on Russian oil in the coming days. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reopens

  • Global Bonds Extend Losses Prompting BOJ to Boost Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Global debt markets extended an end-of year selloff Wednesday, prompting additional bond purchases from the Bank of Japan.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateT

  • What Happens When There's a Bank Run?

    Bank runs occur when many individual account holders withdraw large sums of money at the same time out of fear that the bank might fail. Here's how bank runs works. To ensure you're keeping your money in a secure institution, … Continue reading → The post What Is a Bank Run? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Natural Gas ETFs: Waves of Volatility

    BOIL and KOLD may be for those investors who don’t get cold feet.