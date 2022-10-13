South Korea Dispatches F-35s After North Korea Flew Nearby

Se Young Lee
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea said it dispatched its F-35 fighter jets after North Korea flew military aircraft near the inter-Korean border on Friday, an encounter followed by Kim Jong Un’s regime launching another suspected ballistic missile toward waters off its east coast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

South Korea’s military said it detected the launch of a short-range ballistic missile at 1:49 a.m. local time Friday. North Korea fired two missiles that probably fell outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, according to Japan’s NHK, citing several Japanese defense ministry officials it didn’t identify.

US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that it was aware of “a ballistic missile launch” by North Korea. “We have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies,” the command said.

The actions were the latest in a barrage of recent provocations by Kim. KCNA, North Korea’s state media, cited him as saying North Korea needs to continue strengthening its nuclear arsenal to deter enemies.

Kim Jong Un Touts New Missile, Calls Recent Tests Warning to US

A North Korean military spokesman said in a separate statement published by KCNA on Friday that the country took unspecified “strong military countermeasures” in response to artillery fire by South Korea near the inter-Korean borders.

Even a Small Nuclear Test by North Korea Would Be a Big US Worry

(Updated with US military statement in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service

    Netflix next month will unveil the first version of its video streaming service with ads, giving cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most of its shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions. The ad-supported service is scheduled to debut Nov. 3 as Netflix tries to reverse a drop in subscribers. It will cost $7 per month in the U.S., a 55% markdown from Netflix's most popular $15.50-per-month plan, which is ad-free.

  • DEA officials seize 300,000 "rainbow fentanyl" pills in New York City bust

    Authorities found 300,000 fentanyl pills and more than 20 pounds of powdered fentanyl in a Bronx apartment.

  • Judge and prosecutor: Ravenna man who raped girl, 10, is 'a monster'

    During his sentencing, James Felger apologized for raping a 10-year-old girl. "I'd take it all back if I could," he said.

  • N Korea: Test fired missiles that can carry nukes

    STORY: North Korea says it’s successfully test-fired cruise missiles that can carry nuclear weapons. State media reported on Thursday (October 13), leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of two long-range strategic cruise missiles. And called it a test to, quote “confirm the reliability and operation of nuclear-capable weapons deployed to military units.” The Korea Central News Agency, or KCNA, said the test launch was held on Wednesday (October 12), adding that the two missiles "clearly hit the target 1,240 miles away." KCNA said the exercise was aimed at: "enhancing the combat efficiency and might of cruise missiles deployed to the Korean People's Army for the operation of tactical nukes." It also reported that Kim wants the country to "continue to expand the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces.” Pyongyang first tested a "strategic" cruise missile in September 2021, which analysts at the time saw as possibly the country's first such weapon with a nuclear capability. Wednesday's test confirms that nuclear role and that it is operational. Adding to concern in the region, Japan’s defence minister told the Japanese parliament on Thursday, North Korea has likely achieved the capability of mounting miniaturised nuclear warheads on missiles that could reach as far as Japan.

  • U.S. predicts Ukraine will battle through winter; allies bolster air defenses

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Ukraine is expected to battle through harsh winter conditions to try to recapture even more territory from Russia, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, as allies announced delivery of new air defenses and committed more aid in the wake of Russian missile strikes. Military analysts are watching to see whether fighting subsides during Ukraine's tough winter, potentially giving an opportunity for troops on both sides of the conflict to reset after months of brutal fighting since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. But Austin, speaking at a gathering at NATO headquarters in Brussels of about 50 countries providing military aid to Ukraine, said he expected Kyiv to do what it could to press ahead after regaining territory occupied by Russian forces in recent weeks.

  • SC senators announce plans for bail bond changes after sheriff’s deputy injured in chase

    State Sens. Dick Harpootlian and Brian Adams announced their plans for a bond reform bill as Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott criticized South Carolina’s bond system.

  • Kris Jenner Said Pete Davidson 'Fits in with the Family' Months Before Split from Kim Kardashian

    During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner called Pete Davidson "amazing" as she shared, "I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she's more confident, Pete brings out the best in her"

  • Army advisor brigade ramps up Pacific partners’ military effectiveness

    With six partnerships under its belt, 1st SFAB is authorized to add another eight.

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

  • President Biden said he’s 'just so proud' of Hunter while addressing possible criminal charges

    Speaking on the possible charge against Hunter Biden related to a gun purchase, the president said his son wrote about that openly in his memoir and is on “the straight and narrow.”

  • Poland repairs oil pipeline leak, says pumping will resume

    The Polish operator of an oil pipeline said Thursday that it was repairing damage that caused a leak earlier this week to the main source of crude oil from Russia to Germany. PERN, the operator, also said it wants to resume the pumping of crude oil as soon as possible through the pipeline. PERN detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline on Tuesday evening 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the central Polish city of Plock.

  • Fentanyl crackdown nets 4 million pills, 217 arrests, California attorney general says

    Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said a task force has seized more than 4 million fentanyl pills and nearly 900 pounds of fentanyl powder since April 2021.

  • Ukraine secures the release of 20 soldiers from Russian captivity

    ALONA MAZURENKO- THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 16:26 Ukraine has succeeded in conducting another prisoner swap and securing the release of 20 defenders from Russian captivity. Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office Quote: "Our people are coming home.

  • Free meals for Worcester Housing Authority residents bill of fare in new pilot program

    The Food Matters program will deliver 12 shelf-stable meals per month to more than 1,000 residents in six Worcester Housing Authority properties.

  • Sources confirm largescale investigation underway into crimes protesting new training facility

    A law enforcement source confirms a list of well over a dozen incidents that are part of the local, state and federal investigation into crimes related to efforts to stop the building facility.

  • Posts misrepresent Kamala Harris' remarks on Hurricane Ian relief

    Social media posts in multiple languages claim US Vice President Kamala Harris said people of color would be prioritized for Hurricane Ian relief. This is misleading; Harris' full remarks indicate she was talking about distributing resources to communities disproportionately affected by climate change, not allocating aid for the Category 4 storm that recently hit the US."Kamala on Hurricane Ian relief: The Biden administration will focus on 'giving resources based on equity' by directing funds t

  • Fetterman: In January, I will be ‘much better’ following stroke but ‘Dr. Oz is still going to be a fraud’

    Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman discusses his recovery following a stroke in May, and whether he would be fit to hold office.

  • China accuses US of 'Cold War thinking' in security strategy

    The Chinese government on Thursday accused Washington of “Cold War thinking” and appealed for efforts to repair strained relations after President Joe Biden released a national security strategy that calls for “out-competing China” and blocking its efforts to reshape global affairs. The foreign ministry also accused Washington of trade protectionism after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States would reinforce its global supply chains to guard against “geopolitical coercion” by China, Russia and other governments.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger Share a Smooch at Her Hand & Footprint Ceremony

    The two were reunited after 28 years.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Shares Rise on Hopes of Lower Fallout from U.S. Curbs

    U.S. curbs may not be too bad but Taiwan Semi, along with other chipmakers will soon be struggling with softer demand.