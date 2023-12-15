South Korea donates 10 demining machines to Ukraine in humanitarian gesture

South Korea has donated ten specialized demining machines to Ukraine, Ukraine’s Embassy in South Korea reported on Facebook on Dec. 15.

The equipment, manufactured by the Croatian company DOK-ING, has been handed over to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service as humanitarian assistance.

The donation is part of the government of the Republic of Korea's efforts, facilitated by the embassy, to fulfill Ukraine's requirements for demining equipment.

Earlier assessments from the GLOBSEC analytical center painted a challenging picture, estimating that Ukraine would require a staggering 757 years to demine its territories using conventional methods and available resources.

Ukraine’s Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that the scale of contamination of Ukraine with mines and unexploded ordnance is the largest since the Second World War.

As previously reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, about 174,000 square kilometers of Ukraine remain potentially mined.

