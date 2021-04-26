South Korea’s Economy Grows More Than Expected on Investment

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s economy recovered at a stronger pace than expected last quarter, as investment picked up with export growth, while consumption started to rebound.

Gross domestic product grew 1.6% during January-March from the previous quarter, the Bank of Korea said Tuesday, higher than the economists’ consensus for a 1.1% expansion. That pushed the level of GDP above its pre-pandemic peak at the end of 2019.

Korea has been one of the better performers throughout the pandemic, thanks to strong overseas demand for its products ranging from chips to cars. BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol said earlier this month he expects growth to reach mid-3% this year, higher than the 3% expected in February.

While Tuesday’s release supports Lee’s optimism, risks to the recovery are growing from worsening local outbreaks. Korea has found it more difficult to peg back fresh infections this year and inoculations are yet to start for the broader public. That suggests social distancing restrictions will remain stringent to tame outbreaks.

Key Insights

The first-quarter growth “proves the economy’s ability to recover is relatively solid,” Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Facebook following the GDP release. Jobs remain a concern for the economy as difficulties for groups such as the young and women continue, Hong said.Korea has administered more than 2 million doses so far for its population of about 52 million. Hong said Monday that the country can achieve herd immunity by November as planned.“Strong external demand has led Korean firms to invest in more capacity and exports went from strength to strength last quarter,” wrote Alex Holmes, an economist at Capital Economics who correctly forecast the GDP outcome. “The main weakness of the economy is coming from consumption,” Holmes said, adding that he expects the economy to grow by around 5% for the year.Policies remains supportive, without a whiff of suggestions on tapering stimulus in official circles. A fifth extra budget since the start of the pandemic was passed in March, and a ruling party lawmaker last week floated the idea of a universal cash handout to boost consumption. The BOK’s Lee has repeatedly dismissed speculations of early tightening.The consensus for growth this year among private-sector economists is now 3.5%, up from 3.2% in early January.

From a year earlier, GDP increased 1.8%.From the previous quarter, private consumption rose 1.1%, while government spending was up 1.7%. Exports increased 1.9%, as facilities investment jumped 6.6%.

