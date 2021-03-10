South Korea to exempt auto chip buyers from COVID-19 quarantine, provide vaccines

South Korea kicks off COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Joyce Lee
·1 min read

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Wednesday it will exempt business people working to secure supply of auto chips from two-week COVID-19 quarantine requirements and prioritise the vaccination of people key to auto chip procurement.

The move comes as South Korea tries to limit the damage from a chip shortage that has plagued global automakers and forced production cuts worldwide, including at Volkswagen and General Motors. Germany and the United States have also ramped up efforts to resolve the shortage.

South Korea's leading automaker Hyundai Motor has so far kept factories running, but a Hyundai union official told Reuters on Tuesday that overtime production of less-popular models had stopped and production schedules were changing from week to week.

Although the domestic auto industry's situation was good compared to international rivals, "concerns about future production disruptions have increased", the government said in a statement.

Chip production capacity could not be increased quickly, with 98% of auto chips used by South Korean automakers coming from abroad, it added.

To help deal with the shortage, Koreans and foreigners involved in auto chip imports or production would no longer have to quarantine for two weeks on arrival in the country from abroad, starting April.

COVID-19 vaccinations would be available for people departing for essential purposes such as purchasing and procuring auto chips.

The government also said it would speed up performance evaluations of auto chip components and modules developed by domestic companies.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Alaska Becomes First State To Offer COVID-19 Vaccine To Anyone 16 And Older

    “I couldn’t be prouder of Alaska’s response," Gov. Mike Dunleavy said.

  • Syria's President Assad and his wife test positive for COVID-19

    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma have tested positive for COVID-19 after showing minor symptoms, his office said on Monday. The Syrian leader and his spouse, who announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, were in good health and would keep working in isolation at home, the statement said. Syria has seen a sharp rise in infections since mid-February, a member of the government's coronavirus advisory committee told Reuters last week as the country kicked off its vaccination campaign.

  • Texas Governor, State Senate Call for Reversal of $16 Billion Power Overcharges

    Gov. Greg Abbott asked the state legislature to consider correcting the overcharges as an emergency item, while the state’s senate urged the Texas utility commission to take action.

  • You Just Don’t See Enough Ford Trucks Getting The Restomod Treatment Like This

    This 1948 Ford F1 will blow you away!

  • ECB Draws on Draghi’s Test to Measure Yield Pressure on Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials are taking a leaf from former President Mario Draghi’s playbook as they ask if recent market moves amount to “unwarranted tightening” that requires action.That test, deployed by Christine Lagarde’s predecessor in 2014 in the run-up to negative interest rates and quantitative easing, is relevant now as the euro-zone economy lags behind the global recovery from the pandemic. Yet the ECB starts its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday apparently divided on whether recent gains in government bond yields should be a source of concern.Officials including Executive Board member Fabio Panetta argue that higher yields are “unwelcome and must be resisted.” Others such as Dutch Governor Klaas Knot point to economic optimism about the second half of the year as a possible justification for such market moves.Lagarde has stopped short of commenting beyond her emphasis on preserving favorable financing conditions for households and businesses. Her officials haven’t disclosed which indicators they’re monitoring, and have even given conflicting signals of the measures that matter.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Our analysis gives reason for calm -- borrowing costs would need to jump by four times as much to push debt servicing burdens back to the levels seen in the aftermath of the euro-zone crisis.”--Maeva Cousin. To read her report, click here.Here’s a closer look at their arguments before the Governing Council’s policy decision on Thursday.Coterie of ConcernThe case for alarm would be that the rise in yields isn’t a reflection of any fundamental shift in the euro-area economy, but driven by developments in other parts of the world outside the ECB’s control.French Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau signaled the need for a response when he argued that the ECB “can and must react” to any unwarranted moves. He and some colleagues have pinned the surge in yields to “excessive spillovers” from the U.S., where lawmakers are working on a $1.9 trillion stimulus package to support the economy.Spain’s Pablo Hernandez de Cos has underscored that the rise in nominal interest rates hasn’t triggered corresponding increases in inflation expectations, and warned that “this may have a negative impact on economic activity and thus inflation.”While such policy makers might seek an acceleration in the pace of purchases, there’s little pressure so far to expand the size of the ECB’s 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic purchase plan. More than half of that amount is yet unspent.Unflustered FactionThe case for the rise in yields being warranted is that health authorities are making progress in vaccinations, laying the foundations for a strong economic bounceback. In such a situation, it would be unrealistic for officials to hope financial conditions should remain as low now as they were in December.Anatoli Annenkov, an economist at Societe Generale in London, wonders if some of the concern about rising yields is overblown.“Markets may be a little bit ahead of themselves but we haven’t seen anything in real interest rates that would hurt the recovery,” he said.Inflation expectations are near the highest levels in almost two years, and economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict consumer prices will rise faster than previously predicted. Business confidence among purchasing managers is at a three-year high, with German factories recording order gains nearly three times faster than expected.Knot insisted last week that higher yields are a “positive story” because they reflect expectations for improvement. ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos observed that the increase was from very low levels and “in terms of spreads, the situation is very calm.”Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann is also unbothered, arguing in a Bloomberg Television interview that “the size of the movements is not such that this is a particularly worrisome development.”Common GroundLagarde herself hasn’t uttered the words “unwarranted tightening,” a conscious omission which leaves investors guessing where her opinion lies. Instead, her focus has been on borrowing costs for the real economy, which have stayed stable.“The ECB will help ensure that firms and families can access the finance they need to weather this storm -- and that they can do so in the confidence that financing conditions will not tighten prematurely,” Lagarde said last week.An important guide for her and the rest of the Governing Council will be new projections for growth and inflation which will be released on Thursday. They’re likely to show near-term prospects worsening after a slow start to vaccinations. But policy makers also insist there’s also no reason to question a strong recovery in the second half.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple starts assembling iPhone 12 in India

    Apple is beginning to assemble the iPhone 12 in India as it ramps up its production capacity in the world's second largest smartphone market. Foxconn, a contract manufacturing partner of Apple, is assembling the iPhone 12 model -- though currently no other iPhone 12 model -- Pro and Pro Max, and Mini -- in the country. The move underscores how India is emerging as a big production hub for global smartphone makers.

  • Letters: The Sussexes’ interview will not diminish the British public’s support for the monarchy

    SIR – Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Queen need not worry. The silent majority of the British public can see this affair for what it is. The monarchy is safe with Prince Charles, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge. Nick Hazelton Wimborne, Dorset SIR – The monarchy has existed since 927. It has survived 1066, the Hundred Years’ War, the Spanish Armada, Oliver Cromwell, Napoleon and Hitler. It can survive this. David Burdon Ashford, Kent SIR – What was the point of the interview? I was always taught that washing your dirty linen in public was very bad form. J L Greenwood London SW18

  • If Social Security were a private retirement fund, we’d sue

    One of the worst performing pension funds in the world last year was yours. All that money you’ve poured into the Social Security trust fund over the years earned less than 1% during 2020, the funds’ administrators have revealed. The returns earned by Social Security is the scandal that keeps on taking.

  • Saddened Queen Elizabeth will address Harry and Meghan's racism accusation

    Queen Elizabeth said on Tuesday the British royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and promised to privately address revelations about a racist remark about their son. Meghan and Harry's tell-all TV interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on U.S. television on Sunday has plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis since the 1997 death of Harry's mother Diana. In the two-hour show, Meghan accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie's skin might be and ignoring her pleas for help while she felt suicidal.

  • Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy

    Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview in which they talked of racism, neglect and feuding inside the royal family is the biggest challenge to the British monarchy this century, but supporters say it will survive, at least while Elizabeth is queen. Meghan and Harry's accusations underscore just how hard the taxpayer-funded institution, which traces its roots through 1,000 years of British and English history, has found it to adapt to a meritocratic world and intense media scrutiny. The monarchy, headed by Queen Elizabeth, will try to ride out the turmoil and then quietly reform - as it did in the abdication crisis in 1936 when Edward VIII gave up his throne for American divorcee Wallis Simpson, or in the public anger following the death of Harry's mother Princess Diana in 1997.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Buckingham Palace breaks silence and responds to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's claims of racism in bombshell interview

    The royal family has finally issued an official response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's shocking revelations.

  • Special Report: How Trump administration left indelible mark on U.S. immigration courts

    On a rainy September day in 2018, Jeff Sessions, then U.S. attorney general, addressed one of the largest classes of newly hired immigration judges in American history. It was a clear message to the incoming class: Most of the immigrants who appear in court do not deserve to remain in the United States. As U.S. President Joe Biden works to undo many of the restrictive immigration policies enacted by former President Donald Trump, he will confront one of his predecessor's indelible legacies: the legion of immigration judges Trump’s administration hired.

  • Oprah Winfrey: Skin colour remark 'not Queen nor Duke'

    Prince Harry said they were not the ones behind comments on "how dark" their baby would be, says TV host.

  • Prince Harry threw cold water on speculation that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip partook in conversations over Archie's skin tone, narrowing down who in the royal family could have been involved

    Former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle said some members of the royal family had "concerns" about how dark Archie's skin would be before he was born.

  • Biden grants temporary protected status to Venezuelans in U.S. who fled country's turmoil

    The Biden administration is granting temporary protected status to Venezuelan migrants living in the United States and is also working to coordinate international pressure against President Nicolas Maduro to hold free and fair elections, senior U.S. officials said on Monday. The decision, which could aid an estimated 320,000 people, fulfills a promise that President Joe Biden made during the 2020 election campaign to give shelter to Venezuelans who left their homeland amid economic collapse, humanitarian crisis and political turmoil under Maduro. Venezuelans in the United States will have to show they have been residing in the country continuously as of March 8, 2021, to qualify for the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation, the officials told reporters.

  • Column: After Meghan and Harry's interview, royal family has to decide what 'family' means

    Talking with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exposed a dilemma for Britain: Does it truly want a 21st century royal family?

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • First Quad summit meeting likely this week: Japan government sources

    The United States, Japan, Australia and India plan to hold the first meeting of their leaders this week under the so-called Quad framework, three government sources in Japan said. The meeting would take place days before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plan to visit Japan and South Korea later this month. The visit by Blinken and Austin will be the first to the Asian allies by the top U.S. foreign policy and defence officials since the Biden administration took office in January and reflects growing concerns about the challenge posed by a rising China and North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.