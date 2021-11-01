South Korea Exports Post Double-Digit Gains Despite Global Challenges

Jiyeun Lee
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s exports posted solid gains in October, helping alleviate concerns that a recovery in global trade will be derailed by supply chain disruptions and China’s energy shortage.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Exports advanced 24% from a year earlier, compared with economists’ estimate for a 28.5% gain, according to Trade Ministry data released Monday. The value of shipments -- at $55.6 billion -- was a record for October, a statement from the ministry showed.

Trade has underpinned the Korean economy through the pandemic, helping offset weakness in domestic consumption as the nation suffered multiple waves of Covid. The resilience in exports displayed in Monday’s data will further solidify bets that the Bank of Korea will push ahead with another interest-rate increase at this month’s meeting.

Korea’s trade data is closely watched as an early indicator of global demand. Monday’s report showed the flow of goods around the world remains vibrant, with exports to China jumping almost 25% and sales to other key markets also registering double-digit increases. Chip exports rose by 28.8%.

A 37.8% rise in Korea’s overall imports for October illustrates strong demand from firms for intermediate goods, boding well for future exports. The ministry said the performance so far puts the economy on track for a record annual export performance.

“The pace of growth was bound to slow, but looking at the value of exports, the overall trade situation continues to be good,” said An Young-jin, an economist at SK Securities. “I’m positive about exports into next year, though at the current level, significant upward gains may be hard to achieve.”

Still, the outlook remains uncertain. A deceleration in China could ripple through other economies, while increased lead times and a shortage of key components could drag on into 2022.

Net exports added 0.8 percentage point to Korea’s expansion last quarter, central bank data showed last week. However, weakness in private spending and investment held overall growth down to a below-consensus 0.3%.

Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Barclays Plc, among others trimmed their 2021 outlook following the gross domestic product data. Nonetheless, they are sticking with a November rate hike call as they expect a rebound in the final three months of the year to largely make up for lost ground.

Today’s trade report showed average daily shipments in October advanced 24% from a year earlier. That compares with a 27.9% rise in September.

What Bloomberg Economics Says..

“Export growth should ease heading into year-end and into 2022, as the base of comparison becomes less favorable and global demand moderates.”

-- Justin Jimenez, Asia economist

Read full report here.

Overall exports of petrochemicals jumped 68.5%, while general machinery rose 12.7% and mobile communication devices were up 15.5%. Shipments of cars fell 4.7%, illustrating challenges from a global shortage of chips for automobile production.

Total shipments to the U.S. were up by 22.9%, while those to Japan jumped 35.2% and to the European Union gained by 19.6%.

(Updates with comments from economists, ministry and chart.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., EU Strike Deal to Remove Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcastMost Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe U.S. and the European Union have reached a trade truce on steel and aluminum that will allow the allies

  • Biden Announces New Steps to Address Supply-Chain Disruptions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden took several steps to address supply-chain problems as he met leaders from major global economies, including the European Union, to address recent disruptions.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeHe issued an executive o

  • China Will Release Road Fuels From Reserves to Ease Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeChina will release state reserves of diesel and gasoline to ease supply shortages, in the latest step to combat an energy crunch that’s threatening economic growth.The release of the stockpiles is a part

  • China-Focused Biotech LianBio Raises $325 Million in U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Biotechnology firm LianBio raised $325 million in an initial public offering, according to a statement, potentially opening a narrow path for U.S. listings by companies operating primarily in China.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe c

  • G20 offers little new on climate, leaving uphill task for COP26

    Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies agreed on a final statement on Sunday that urged "meaningful and effective" action to limit global warming, but angering climate activists by offering few concrete commitments. The result of days of tough negotiation among diplomats leaves huge work to be done at the broader United Nations COP26 climate summit in Scotland, which starts this week. U.S. President Joe Biden said he was disappointed that more could not have been done and blamed China and Russia for not bringing proposals to the table.

  • China's Yango Group seeks debt forbearance over repayment concerns -Redd

    Chinese developer Yango Group has asked holders of its asset-backed securities to refrain from asking for repayment for a year over concerns it would struggle to pay, financial intelligence provider Redd reported. Yango's 1.27 billion yuan ($198 million) 6.5% asset-backed securities mature in November 2022 but give holders the option to demand repayment next month. In a report late on Friday, Redd cited four unnamed sources as saying the company had made the request to investors on Friday, at a closed-door meeting in Shanghai attended by senior executives.

  • Biden wraps up G20 summit

    President Biden wrapped up the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, with a press conference. As world leaders wrapped up the two-day summit that laid the groundwork for the U.N. climate conference, they made a vague commitment to seek carbon neutrality "by or around mid-century." CBS News political contributor Sean Sullivan joins CBSN for more.

  • Virginia gubernatorial race is down to the wire

    Early voting in Virginia's gubernatorial election ends today as both candidates make their final case to voters ahead of Tuesday's election. The latest polls show Democrat Terry Mcauliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin nearly tied. CBS News political reporter Aaron Navarro has more.

  • Asian factories shake off lockdown blues, now face supply headaches

    Asia's manufacturing activity grew in October as emerging economies saw COVID-19 infections subside, but rising input costs, material shortages and slowing Chinese growth cloud the outlook, business surveys showed on Monday. China's factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in four months in October, the private Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Monday, as dwindling COVID-19 cases drove up domestic demand. But a sub-index for output showed production shrank for the third straight month due to power shortages and rising costs, falling in line with Sunday's official PMI that showed factory activity in October shrank more than expected.

  • Most Asian Stocks Rise as Japan Rallies After Vote: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Monday after the outcome of Japan’s election bolstered expectations for fiscal stimulus and as fresh all-time highs for U.S. shares encouraged some investor optimism.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeEquities jumpe

  • The world's largest companies are turning to carbon credits. And the market is smoking hot.

    As governments pressure the private sector to limit greenhouse gas emissions, the world’s largest companies have turned to a financial product to offset their

  • As rivals reopen, Hong Kong doubles down on virus isolation

    Hong Kong's decision to descend deeper into international coronavirus isolation as rivals reopen is causing consternation among managers at multinationals who see no end to a zero-Covid strategy imposed by a leadership beholden to Beijing.

  • Thailand’s Big Reopening Set to Test Pandemic-Era Tourism

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand is ending quarantine for vaccinated visitors from more than 60 countries, the biggest reopening gamble in Asia and one that could mark a turning point for the revival of mass tourism during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is

  • Why Purdue University is suing a Durham semiconductor manufacturer

    An Indiana university is suing Durham’s Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) in federal court, alleging patent infringement. On Thursday, the Trustees of Purdue University filed suit against the semiconductor company, which recently changed its name from Cree. The lawsuit surrounds a set of semiconductor patents the trustees claim belong to Purdue University – not Wolfspeed.

  • Biden criticizes Russia and China for not joining climate commitments

    President Biden criticized Russia and China on Sunday for their failure to make new climate commitments alongside other members of the Group of 20.Why it matters: G20 leaders announced new targets for climate commitments on the final day of meetings in Rome before they head to Glasgow, Scotland, for a global climate conference. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOne such agreement, which didn't go as far as the U.S. had hoped, was

  • China's Oct factory activity expands more quickly, but output weighs - Caixin PMI

    China's economy is slowing after an impressive rebound from the pandemic-driven slump early last year, with its sprawling manufacturing sector hit by COVID-19 outbreaks, higher costs, production bottlenecks, and more recently, power rationing. An official survey on Sunday showed China's factory activity contracted more than expected in October to shrink for a second month.

  • Trump does controversial "tomahawk chop" at World Series

    Months after calling for a boycott of MLB games, Mr. Trump attended one in a suite at Truist Park.

  • How Japan's new PM is promising a 'new capitalism'

    Will leader Fumio Kishida's plans to share the wealth materialise?

  • Siemens Energy appoints Samuel Morillon as Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific Hub

    Siemens Energy has appointed Samuel Morillon as the Senior Vice President for the Asia Pacific Hub, which constitutes one of the strongest growth regions for Siemens Energy worldwide. Based in Singapore, Morillon's appointment is effective from November 1, 2021, and he will oversee all of Siemens Energy's business units in the region.

  • Are Roth 401(k)s Still a Good Deal? When to Use Them—and When to Pass.

    The conventional wisdom is that you shouldn't contribute to a Roth 401(k) if you're in a high tax bracket, but more Americans are doing so anyway, financial advisors say. Here's why.