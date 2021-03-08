South Korea finds no link found between deaths and coronavirus vaccine

Eat This, Not That!

The coronavirus vaccines are here and with them the light at the end of the tunnel. If enough people get one, we can reach herd immunity and return to some form of normal again. Most experts agree that the vaccine is “safe and effective,” in the words of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. But even he says you should not get the vaccine if you have this one particular condition. Read on to see if you have it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Who Should Not Get the COVID-19 Vaccine? “People with a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) to any component of the COVID-19 vaccine should NOT receive the vaccine,” says the Yale Health website. “People with a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) to any vaccine or injectable (intramuscular or intravenous) medication should consult with their health provider to assess risk prior to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.” Read on to see who else should or should not get one. 2 Can People With Other Allergies Get Vaccinated? “Everyone else with severe allergic reactions to foods, oral medications, latex, pets, insects, and environmental triggers may get vaccinated,” says Yale. “People with severe allergies require a 30-minute observation period after vaccination, while all others must be observed for 15 minutes. Vaccine clinics have safety protocols in place to respond to any adverse reactions.” 3 Dr. Fauci’s Take on Vaccines and Allergic Reactions “People who have a propensity to an allergic reaction, particularly anaphylactic reaction, have a greater likelihood of getting an allergic reaction to a vaccine,” says Dr. Fauci, who said a few months back: “We are very carefully monitoring these things. And when we see something like an allergic reaction, you modify the recommendation and you say that someone who has a history of a severe allergic reaction, that those individuals don't get vaccinated now with this product, or if they do get vaccinated, they do it in a location that has the capability of responding to an allergic reaction. You just don't want to go and get in a place that has no capability.” The vaccine admins now should be able to deal with such a situation, should it occur. 4 And What if You Are Pregnant or Breastfeeding? “A pregnant or breastfeeding person may choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends that the COVID-19 vaccine should not be withheld from pregnant or breastfeeding individuals,” reports Yale. “There are limited data about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for people who are pregnant. Pregnant people are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and may be at risk for adverse pregnancy outcomes. If you are pregnant and your work places you at a high risk for COVID-19 infection you should discuss the benefits and risks of the vaccine with your healthcare provider.”RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. Fauci 5 How to Stay Safe During the Pandemic Follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.