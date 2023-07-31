South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace wins Australian Army tanks contract

The Redback infantry fighting vehicle from Hanwha Aerospace will be sold to the Australian Army. Photo courtesy of Hanwha Aerospace

SEOUL, July 31 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace said it won over Germany's Rheinmetall in garnering a multibillion-dollar contract to provide military vehicles to the Australian Army.

The two companies had been competing for sales to the Australian government, which is looking to replace its army's outdated fleet of the M113 armored personnel carriers deployed initially in the 1960s.

Hanwha said Thursday it plans to roll out a total of 129 "Redback" infantry fighting vehicles at a purpose-built factory in Australia, with the delivery slated to begin in the second half of 2027 and be completed by 2028.

Hanwha did not disclose the dollar value of the contract but it is estimated to be about $4.7 billion. Add to that the maintenance contract and the amount is likely to grow much bigger.

With this deal, Hanwha becomes the first Asian company to win a major Australian defense contract.

Redback is a 42-ton armored vehicle with a design based on an existing Korean model. It will be modified extensively to meet Australia's requirements, including improved armor capacities.

The vehicle will also be equipped with such innovations as the composite rubber track and a see-through helmet-mounted display.

Originally, the Australian army was aiming to secure 450 new IFVs, but that number was reduced to 129 after review of its military strategy earlier in the year.

"As the defense sector leader of Korea, we feel it our duty to also contribute to the national security of our allies," Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan said in a statement.

"With continuous investment and research, we will spearhead the global expansion of Korea's defense industry," he said.

Hanwha Aerospace's overseas ambition isn't limited to Australia, with Romania and Poland being other likely targets.

Earlier this year, the Seoul-based company signed a memorandum of understanding with Romania's state-owned outfit for collaboration on supplying and maintaining Redback and K9 self-propelled howitzers.