South Korea to issue blockchain-protected digital 'vaccine passports'

FILE PHOTO: South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul
Sangmi Cha
·1 min read

By Sangmi Cha

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Thursday it will issue so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports to immunized citizens, joining other nations introducing such certificates to revive cross-border travel while keeping infection risks under control.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said a mobile app, which will allow international travellers to show digital proof of vaccination, will be officially launched this month.

"The introduction of a vaccine passport or 'Green Pass' will only allow those who have been vaccinated to experience the recovery to their daily lives," Chung told a government meeting, adding the app uses blockchain technology to prevent counterfeit.

The adoption of vaccine passports has proved controversial in many countries. While China and a few other countries have already introduced certificates and the European Union has bowed to pressure from tourism-dependent southern countries to do so, other countries have faced strong opposition to the concept.

South Korea on Thursday expanded its vaccine rollout, starting vaccinations of the general public aged 75 and older with the vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. More than 86% of the 3.5 million people in that age group have said they plan to get the shot.

Around 877,000 first doses of the vaccine had been administered as of Wednesday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The KDCA reported 551 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the country's total infections to 103,639, with 1,735 deaths.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Jane Wardell)

Recommended Stories

  • EU to get 107 million COVID doses by end of March, 30 million from AstraZeneca

    European Union states are expected to receive 107 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of March, an EU Commission spokeswoman said on Wednesday, hitting an earlier target but far below initial plans. Under contracts signed with drugmakers, the bloc had expected to receive 120 million doses by the end of March from Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca alone and tens of millions more doses from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. But after major cuts from AstraZeneca, the EU had revised down its target until the end of March to about 100 million doses.

  • Britney Spears 'cried for two weeks' over Framing documentary

    The singer says she did not watch all of Framing Britney Spears but was nonetheless "embarrassed" by it.

  • Analysis: Biden infrastructure plan bets big on U.S. return to mass transit after COVID-19

    U.S. President Joe Biden's sweeping $2.3 trillion plan to rebuild America's crumbling infrastructure proposes doubling federal funding for mass transit and spending $80 billion to expand and modernize passenger rail service. Public transit systems have suffered through the COVID-19 pandemic as tens of millions of Americans worked from home and curbed business and tourism travel. Work-from-home arrangements initially seen as temporary pandemic measures now appear to be a long-lasting phenomenon for millions of U.S. workers.

  • Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use in under-60s over clots

    German health officials agreed Tuesday to restrict the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in people under 60, amid fresh concern over unusual blood clots reported in a tiny number of those who received the shots. Health Minister Jens Spahn and state officials agreed unanimously to only give the vaccine to people aged 60 or older, unless they belong to a high-risk category for serious illness from COVID-19 and have agreed to take the vaccine despite the small risk of a serious side-effect. “In sum it's about weighing the risk of a side effect that is statistically small, but needs to be taken seriously, and the risk of falling ill with corona," Spahn told reporters in Berlin.

  • Los Angeles to expand reopening as virus cases ease

    Los Angeles County is set to reopen more businesses - including outdoor bars that don't serve food - amid low coronavirus case rates. County officials said Tuesday that a health order authorizing reopenings will go into effect on Monday, April 5. (March 30)

  • Deliveroo Sinks 31% in Setback to London Effort to Lure IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Holdings Plc collapsed in its London public debut as investors abandoned the food-delivery startup criticized for its labor practices and corporate governance, just as the broader technology sector falls out of market favor.The stock plunged as much as 31% in its first minutes of trading to trigger circuit breakers -- the worst performance in decades for a big U.K. listing. The stock closed down 26% at 287.45 pence.Deliveroo’s 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) IPO was meant to be a triumph for the City in its post-Brexit push to lure tech firms away from New York. Instead, the first-day performance looks like a disaster.As appetite sours for stocks that flourished during the lockdown, institutional investors have rebuffed the bellwether for the gig economy in droves. Asset managers including Legal & General Investment Management said they wouldn’t buy the stock because Deliveroo’s treatment of couriers doesn’t align with responsible investing practices.Investors have also balked at the dual-class structure that allows Chief Executive Officer Will Shu to retain control of the business for three years. Hundreds of riders are planning a protest next week to lobby for better pay and conditions.The shares were priced at 390 pence, the bottom end of the initial range. Among the five biggest deals in London this year, Deliveroo is the only company that didn’t receive the highest targeted valuation, data compiled by Bloomberg News show. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., the lead banks on the offering, declined to comment.“It’s not a great endorsement of setting IPOs in the U.K.,” said Neil Campling, analyst at Mirabaud Securities. “You have the combination of poor timing, as many ‘at home’ stocks have been under pressure in recent weeks, and the well-publicized deal ‘strike’ by a number of A-list institutional investors.”Investors are also souring on the fast-growing companies that benefited during the pandemic. Doordash Inc. has slumped 24% this month, and European rivals Just Eat Takeaway.com NV and Delivery Hero SE have also fallen this year.“The window for tech-driven IPOs just couldn’t be worse,” said Oliver Scharping, a portfolio manager Bantleon AG. “Deliveroo was trying to keep the window open with brute force.”The company and its banks also sought a premium valuation for the stock. At the offering price, Deliveroo fetched 6.4 times last year’s revenue, versus a multiple of 5.8 for Just Eat. At the middle of the original price range, the stock would have been valued at 19 times gross profit versus less than 7 times for its Dutch rival, said Alberto Tocchio, a portfolio manager at Kairos Partners.Among the losers in the IPO will be retail investors, who were given the option to buy shares via Deliveroo’s app. Retail investors will only be able to trade the stock from April 7.IPO DetailsDeliveroo and investors sold 384.6 million shares at the offer price, equal to a 21% stake. The company raised 1 billion pounds, while shareholders including Amazon.com Inc. and Shu, the founder, sold the remaining 500 million pounds of stock.The prospectus indicates Amazon was looking to sell 23.3 million shares in the offering. At the IPO price, this means it received proceeds of 90.9 million pounds, with its remaining stake valued at about 818 million pounds, according to Bloomberg News calculations.Deliveroo is the largest IPO in the U.K. since e-commerce operator THG Plc’s 1.88 billion-pound listing in September.Like THG, Deliveroo listed with weighted voting rights on the LSE’s standard segment and therefore can’t be included in indexes such as the FTSE 100, despite its size. While the stock will lose out on fund flows from passive strategies that track these benchmarks, the same situation hasn’t prevented THG’s shares from surging 26%.Goldman and JPMorgan were joint global coordinators on Deliveroo’s IPO, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. were joint bookrunners.(Updates to add closing price in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • We Need a Serious Investigation into the Origins of COVID-19

    The World Health Organization’s investigation into the origins of COVID is an international scandal. The global health body has released a joint report with the Chinese government on its findings about the disease, following a WHO mission to China in February, and it only confirms the grave doubts harbored by outside observers regarding the panel’s impartiality. The 17 WHO-appointed investigators and 17 Chinese experts who authored the study dismiss out of hand as “extremely unlikely” the lab theory of COVID’s origin — the idea, specifically, that it leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is the highest-level-security lab in China (biosafety level four) and one known to have experimented with coronaviruses carried by bats. They instead assert that the virus most likely reached humans either directly from bats or from bats via other small mammals. The truth is that each of these theories is just that — a theory, unsupported yet by direct, material evidence. But the lab theory can’t be blithely dismissed, even though, incredibly enough, the WHO study treats more seriously a debunked theory pushed by the Chinese government stating that the disease originated in China when it arrived on foreign frozen-food packaging. A recent segment on 60 Minutes explained why the lab theory remains a plausible explanation. Jamie Metzl, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council who advises WHO on genetic engineering, noted that the facility had experimented with nine viruses taken from bat caves, including one with genetic similarities to SARS-CoV-2. More crucially, the theory favored by WHO fails to explain a missing link. If it were true, Metzl said, the virus would have showed up prior to reaching Wuhan: “You would have had an outbreak, perhaps in Southern China where they have those animal farms. You may have seen some kind of evidence of an outbreak along the way.” The U.S. government has declassified key intelligence assessments supporting the lab-leak theory. A fact sheet released by the State Department in January revealed that the U.S. “has reason to believe that several researchers inside the WIV became sick in autumn 2019,” that researchers in the lab worked with “RaTG13, the bat coronavirus identified by the WIV in January 2020 as its closest sample to SARS-CoV-2,” and that the facility “collaborated on publications and secret projects with China’s military,” despite posing as a civilian research institution. Not only was the work of the WHO investigators severely restricted by the Chinese government, they themselves have been strangely antagonistic to these conclusions. During a press conference in Wuhan, Peter Ben Embarek, the researcher who led the mission, called the lab-leak theory “extremely unlikely,” though after returning from China he clarified that it is “definitely not off the table.” (The WHO mission’s report this week reverts to Ben Embarek’s first formulation.) Another researcher on the mission, Peter Daszak, president of the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance, had organized a statement signed by researchers that called the lab-leak hypothesis a “conspiracy theory” almost a year before. Notably, Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance received a National Institutes of Health grant that it used to fund research at WIV, and he has co-authored over 20 studies with Chinese party-state researchers or otherwise funded by the Chinese party-state institutions, including the People’s Liberation Army. In other words, as a February letter by more than two dozen scientists criticizing the WHO mission’s work put it, his “public statements cast serious doubts as to his scientific objectivity.” Someone with such obvious conflicts of interest should never have served on the Wuhan investigation panel, and it is telling that Daszak was the only American allowed to join the mission, after the organization turned down scientists put forward by the U.S. government. But an unwillingness to seriously consider the lab theory has characterized the origins debate from the beginning. When former CDC director Robert Redfield said last week that he believes that the virus escaped from WIV, the New York Times and CBS ran stories portraying his statement as unsupported by science (initially, the NYT headline falsely referred to it as “debunked”). Meanwhile, top Maryland lawmakers pressured Governor Larry Hogan, whom Redfield is advising on COVID matters, to distance himself from the former official, because his comments allegedly put Asian Americans at greater risk of violence. Addressing the controversy, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that for Redfield’s explanation to be true, the virus would have “entered the outside human population already well-adapted to humans.” This may well have happened, though, and would be consistent with the “gain-of function” experiments that make a disease more infectious for purposes of scientific research. The Biden administration, without endorsing the lab theory, has confirmed the underlying findings contained in the Trump-era WIV fact sheet, according to comments by an anonymous senior administration official to the Washington Post’s Josh Rogin in early March. On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed “real concerns about the methodology and the process” behind the WHO report, given the Chinese government’s role in producing it. And after the report’s release on Tuesday, the U.S. issued a joint statement with 13 other countries to express concern that the study “was significantly delayed and lacked access to complete, original data and samples.” Even WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said of the lab hypothesis during remarks about the study, “I do not believe that this assessment was extensive enough,” and called for further investigation of the theory. Given how much we still don’t know, it would serve the public, not to mention history and science, to have a truly trustworthy and comprehensive investigation into the origins of this calamity. What we do know is that such an investigation will never be forthcoming from the WHO or under the CCP.

  • Australia to build guided missiles to boost defense capacity

    Australia announced Wednesday it would begin building its own guided missiles in close collaboration with the U.S. as it seeks to boost its defense capabilities. Citing the "changing global environment,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it would partner with a weapons manufacturer to build the missiles in a plan that would create thousands of jobs as well as export opportunities. Morrison said it would initially spend 1 billion Australian dollars ($761 million) on the plan as part of a huge 10-year investment in defense and the defense industry.

  • H&M’s latest statement on Xinjiang cotton is very careful not to mention Xinjiang

    Foreign retailers in China risk either further annoying a major consumer market, or appearing not to care greatly about human rights.

  • COVID pandemic increased stillbirth and maternal death rates, study shows

    Pooling data from 40 studies across 17 countries, the review found that lockdowns, disruption to maternity services, and fear of attending healthcare facilities all added to pregnancy risks, leading to generally worse results for women and infants. "The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on healthcare systems," said professor Asma Khalil, who co-led the research at St George's University of London. "The disruption caused ... has led to the avoidable deaths of both mothers and babies, especially in low- and middle-income countries."

  • North Korea's Kim renews call for rapid housing construction - KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has paid his second visit in a week to one of the sites of his ambitious project to build 50,000 new apartments in Pyongyang, and called for a renewed push on housing development, state media reported on Thursday. Kim's focus on domestic economic affairs comes just a week after North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan, underscoring progress in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the United States. The leader broke ground for 10,000 new apartments in the capital city of Pyongyang last week, despite economic crises that have left other signature construction projects stalled.

  • California's COVID-19 'honeymoon' has been glorious. But it could end soon

    The Easter Sunday holiday is going be a big test of whether California can avoid another COVID-19 spike, experts say.

  • UK's Queen Elizabeth returns to public duties after lockdown

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth carried out her first face-to-face engagement this year on Wednesday, two days after the country's strict COVID-19 lockdown was eased. The 94-year-old monarch, who has continued to carry out her official duties by videolink since a lockdown was imposed at the start of the year, visited the Air Forces memorial in Runnymede to mark the centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force. Runnymede is close to Windsor Castle, west of London, where the queen has been staying with her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who recently spent four weeks in hospital for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure.

  • Canucks sign G Thatcher Demko to 5-year extension

    The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year contract extension. Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini confirmed the deal on Twitter on Wednesday. No financial terms have been released.

  • Third wave scuppers Sweden's plans to ease some COVID rules

    Sweden will postpone a planned easing of some COVID restrictions until at least May 3, but tougher measures to get to grips with a surge in new infections are not needed at the moment, the government said on Wednesday. Sweden has taken a different path from most countries during pandemic, opting against lockdowns, though it has gradually ratcheted up still mostly voluntary restrictions on public gatherings and social activities. But earlier this week, the Public Health Agency said that an increase in infections meant the plan should be put on hold.

  • These Modern Dressers Prove That Style and Function Are One and the Same

    Organic materials tend to soften the look of a space, no matter the style, and this soft-close dresser is proof that a modern dresser can take many forms. Get it now! Though a completely mirrored chest of drawers feels ultra-contemporary, the seriously symmetrical design recalls the glamour of early-19th-century Empire furniture. Get it now! When it comes to coastal-chic pieces, Serena & Lily is our go-to.

  • China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

    China has sharply reduced the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kong’s legislature in a setback for the territory's already beleaguered democracy movement. The changes were announced Tuesday after a two-day meeting of China’s top legislature. The legislature will be expanded to 90 seats, and only 20 will be elected by the public.

  • What to expect in Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure package

    The first part of Biden's infrastructure package, rolling out on Wednesday, is designed to be offset over 15 years by a corporate tax rate set at 28%.

  • Florida and LSU pro days underway. Miami Dolphins in prospect heaven

    The Miami Dolphins have to love the past two days. Love it!

  • Britney Spears says she 'cried for 2 weeks' after watching parts of the new documentary about her life

    "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in," Spears wrote on Instagram.