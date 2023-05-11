South Korea-Japan Deal Helps Counter Pyongyang, Adviser Says

(Bloomberg) -- A recent warming of ties between South Korea and Japan will help them share information with their US ally to keep an eye on North Korea, said a top adviser to Seoul who helped draw up a deal to remedy an impasse that hurt security and trade ties.

“We are advancing the issues of security cooperation, especially information sharing among the three countries,” said Park Cheol Hee, chancellor of South’s Korea National Diplomatic Academy.

Park told Bloomberg Television on Thursday the deal was a good starting point that will help the neighbors work on economic security issues and address concerns about global supply chains.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this week struck a chord of unity at a rare summit where the US allies agreed to cooperate on North Korea. They also cemented a deal to compensate Koreans forced to work at Japanese factories and mines during its 1910-1945 colonial rule over the peninsula.

The visit marked the first formal summit in Seoul in about a dozen years between the neighbors, helped by the deal Yoon unveiled in March that calls for South Korean firms to contribute to a compensation fund for the conscripted Korean workers.

The payments were meant to avoid forcing Japanese companies to provide compensation, in line with Tokyo’s contention all such claims were settled under a 1965 agreement. President Joe Biden’s administration welcomed the move, calling it a “groundbreaking” deal but Yoon has had trouble winning over the public at home with surveys showing most voters were against the pact.

Park said the deal marked “an achievement by the two leaders and the United States facilitated it and encouraged it.”

The deal also advances a plan to link the radar systems of Japan, South Korea and the US to better track missiles from North Korea, helping them react faster to any launch. North Korea has rolled out new rockets that are quick to deploy, maneuverable in flight and designed to deliver nuclear strikes to all of Japan and South Korea, which host the bulk of US troops in the region.

The friction between Seoul and Tokyo caused headaches for the US as it sought help from its partners in securing global flows of key materials that were less dependent on China. The Biden administration has also been seeking help from its partners to impose sweeping curbs on the sale of advanced chips equipment to China in a policy aimed at preventing the country’s progression in a range of cutting-edge technologies.

Kishida said his summit with Yoon helped him “deepen the relationship of trust,” as the two leaders hailed a resumption of shuttle diplomacy and cooperation on items such as semiconductors. Park said the deal should help the partners address economic concerns posed by China.

“If we stand strongly together with the United States and Japan, we are in a much more comfortable position to deal with China,” Park said, adding “the Korean government is not against China. It’s our mission to re-embrace China in a favorable way.”

--With assistance from Shinhye Kang, David Ingles, Yvonne Man and Rishaad Salamat.

