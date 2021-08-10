South Korea’s Jobless Rate Unexpectedly Falls to 1-Year Low

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s unemployment rate fell to the lowest level in one year in July, suggesting the labor market is holding up amid a surge in infections and tighter restrictions.

The jobless rate declined to 3.3% from 3.7% in June, the statistics office said Wednesday. Economists had expected a slight increase to 3.8%. The economy also added 542,000 positions from a year earlier, a fifth straight month of gains, although employment growth slowed from a monthly average of around 600,000 in the April-to-June period.

Resilience in the job market gives the Bank of Korea some breathing room as it prepares to raise its record-low interest rate as early as this month. Analysts had expected the labor market to take a hit after the government placed Seoul under semi-lockdown in early July.

Korea has relied heavily on exports to drive economic growth during the pandemic, but a further fillip from overseas demand may prove difficult if the global picture worsens. This makes it all the more important that the job market holds up and supports household spending.

Last month’s employment gains were led by the health and social service sector, which added 237,000 positions. The sector encompassing public administration, defense and social security also saw increases of 91,000 jobs. Transportation and warehouse businesses gained 121,000 positions.

The retail and wholesale industry lost 186,000 jobs while the restaurant and lodging sector shed 12,000 positions.

The government’s extra budget approved in late July is expected to put a floor under employment. Still, just 15% of the population has been fully vaccinated, leaving the country vulnerable to further virus flareups and extended restrictions.

