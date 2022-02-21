South Korea’s largest financial group mulls crypto ETFs

South Korea’s KB Asset Management launched a committee on Monday that will develop investment strategies for releasing digital asset products such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Fast facts

The ‘Digital Asset Management Preparatory Committee’ aims to be the first to launch digital asset products in South Korea once the country eases regulations on crypto.

KB says it will launch products such as a fund consisting of digital asset ETFs and a crypto-themed equity fund.

KB Asset Management operates under KB Financial Group, which is currently the largest financial group in South Korea by net profit.

South Korean banks are currently restricted by local regulations from directly offering cryptocurrency trading services.

Banks are still able to provide indirect crypto services through partnerships with exchanges, or, like KB Bank’s KODA, providing crypto custody services.

