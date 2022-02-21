South Korea’s largest financial group mulls crypto ETFs

Danny Park
·1 min read

South Korea’s KB Asset Management launched a committee on Monday that will develop investment strategies for releasing digital asset products such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

See related article: South Korean banks find workaround to cash in on crypto services

Fast facts

  • The ‘Digital Asset Management Preparatory Committee’ aims to be the first to launch digital asset products in South Korea once the country eases regulations on crypto.

  • KB says it will launch products such as a fund consisting of digital asset ETFs and a crypto-themed equity fund.

  • KB Asset Management operates under KB Financial Group, which is currently the largest financial group in South Korea by net profit.

  • South Korean banks are currently restricted by local regulations from directly offering cryptocurrency trading services.

  • Banks are still able to provide indirect crypto services through partnerships with exchanges, or, like KB Bank’s KODA, providing crypto custody services.

See related article: South Korea’s KB Bank unveils a metaverse bank testbed

    Investors might be numb to the common reminder that "past performance is no guarantee of future returns," but that doesn't stop companies like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) from working hard to replicate their prior successes. With the end of patent exclusivity looming for its rock star drug, Humira, the pharma juggernaut is  scrambling to line up heirs to its revenue throne. For the moment, the lack of a clear heir apparent to Humira makes Abbvie a riskier investment than some of its peers whose top lines aren't quite as dependent on a single program.