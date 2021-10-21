South Korea launches space rocket
South Korea's first domestically produced space rocket reached its desired altitude on Thursday but failed to deliver a dummy payload into orbit in its first test launch. (Oct. 21)
South Korea's first domestically built space rocket blasted off on Thursday, but failed to fully place a dummy satellite into orbit, delivering mixed results for a test launch that represents a major leap for the country's ambitious space plans. The three-stage KSLV-II Nuri rocket, emblazoned with the national flag, rose on a column of flame from its launch pad at Naro Space Center at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT).
