South Korea leader tells US Congress necessary to speed cooperation with Japan on North Korea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol told a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on Thursday that it was necessary to speed up trilateral cooperation with Japan and the United State to counter increasing North Korean nuclear threats, and said the world must not "shy away" from its duty to promote freedom for the North.

Yoon, on the fourth day of a state visit to mark the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korean alliance, also vowed that South Korea would actively work to safeguard the freedom of the people of Ukraine and support their reconstruction efforts.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and David Brunnstrom)