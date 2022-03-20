South Korea: North fired multiple-rocket launcher

·1 min read


South Korean military officials said North Korea launched four missiles from multiple rocket launchers into the Yellow Sea on Sunday.

Citing South Korean government officials, The Korea Times reported that the country's National Security Council held an emergency vice-ministerial meeting over the multiple missile launches that occurred early on Sunday morning.

"There were shots believed to be that of North Korea's multiple rocket launchers this morning," one South Korean military official. "We are maintaining our defense readiness posture while closely following related developments."

Members of the council stressed the importance of "a firm defense readiness posture" based on South Korea's military capability and its alliance with the U.S., presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.

These missile launches from North Korea come a little more than a week after conservative politician Yoon Suk-yeol was elected to be South Korea's next president, starting the process for the transfer of power from incumbent South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Yoon is set to assume office in May.

As the Times noted, these launches also come amid heightened tension on the Korean peninsula due to North Korean missile tests in February and early March.

On Wednesday, the South Korean military reported that a North Korean missile had exploded in a failed test. It was reported that the missile exploded less than 20 kilometers into the air. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said it was aware of the test, but noted that it did not appear to pose an immediate threat to the U.S.

Recommended Stories

  • Bidens mark Persian new year celebration

    President Biden and first lady Jill Biden shared a statement celebrating the Persian festival of Nowruz on Sunday. "Jill and I extend our best wishes to all who are celebrating Nowruz in the United States and around the world today - including in Iran and across the Middle East, in Central and South Asia, in the Caucuses, and in Europe," a statement from the White House said. The Nowruz festival marks the Persian New Year and is celebrated on...

  • N. Korea fires artillery into sea days after missile launch

    North Korea fired suspected artillery pieces into the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, days after the North’s latest missile launch ended in failure amid the country’s recent burst of weapons testing activity. There is speculation that North Korea could soon try to launch its developmental longest-range ballistic missile to bolster its arsenal and dial up pressure on the United States to wrest concessions as negotiations remain stalled. On Sunday, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said it detected firings likely from multiple rocket launch systems off North Korea’s west coast.

  • Zelensky: Siege of Mariupol a 'terror that will be remembered for centuries to come'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said Russia's siege on the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol is a "terror that will be remembered for centuries."Over the weekend, officials from the Mariupol city government alleged that thousands of residents were being forcibly transported to Russia. Russia last week shelled a theater in the city where hundreds of women, families with young children and the elderly were seeking shelter. "To...

  • Britain's 'first official witch' files tax returns and claims expenses on potions and spells

    Cassandra Latham-Jones, 71, from St Buryan in Cornwall, is registered as a 'village witch' with the Inland Revenue, filing tax returns and claiming expenses for things like potions.

  • Austin: Putin trying to 'reestablish some momentum'

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday said the use of more devastating weapons in Ukraine is a sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin attempting to "reestablish some momentum" amid reports that Moscow's invasion has stalled.During Austin's appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation," host Margaret Brennan asked if Russia's claim of using hypersonic missiles in Ukraine was a game changer."I would not see it as a game changer. I think, again, the...

  • Body recovered in West Chester pond, coroner working to identfiy the remains

    West Chester police say they have recovered a body in a pond at Fountans Boulevard Saturday evening at approximately 5 p.m.

  • Moment Russia unleashes ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic weapon as Putin launches more missiles from Crimea

    Russia’s defence ministry said more missiles were launched from Crimea and the Caspian Sea

  • US should expedite adoption of Ukrainian orphans, NC congresswoman says

    “Children without families have been left behind with no means to evacuate Ukraine’s war-torn cities,” she said.

  • Judge finds that ex-county clerk Kim Davis violated same-sex couples' constitutional rights

    A Kentucky federal judge on Friday ruled that former county clerk Kim Davis violated two gay couples' constitutional rights when she repeatedly denied them a marriage license.

  • US ambassador can't confirm report of Ukrainians being deported to Russia

    The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said on Sunday that she could not confirm a statement by the Mariupol city council that indicated Ukrainian citizens were being deported to Russia from Mariupol.CNN "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper asked Linda Thomas-Greenfield if the U.S. was aware of the deportations in which the city council said involved a thousand people who were mostly women and children."Can you confirm? Does the U.S. know...

  • S. Korea's next leader to abandon Blue House for new office

    South Korea’s incoming president said Sunday he will abandon the mountainside presidential palace of Blue House and establish his office at the Defense Ministry compound in central Seoul to better communicate with the public. The plan drew an immediate backlash from critics of the relocation plan, who warned that a hasty movement of top government offices would undermine South Korea’s national security, require excessive spending and violate property rights of residents in the new presidential office area. Relocating the presidential office was one of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s main campaign promises.

  • French leftist Melenchon rallies before presidential vote

    Three weeks before France’s presidential election, far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon rallied tens of thousands of supporters Sunday on the streets of Paris for his biggest campaign event to date — one in which he framed himself as the anti-Emmanuel Macron candidate. Polling in third or fourth place in the presidential vote, Melenchon — who has been known as “Melen-show” for his crowd-attracting rhetoric — aimed to unite left-leaning supporters after the brutal stumbles of the French Socialists in recent years. Melenchon's campaign officials said 100,000 supporters attended the central Paris rally.

  • Pope notes daily 'slaughters and atrocities' in Ukraine

    Pope Francis on Sunday referred to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "senseless massacre," once again condemning the attack that has killed hundreds of civilians and prompted millions of Ukrainians to flee the country. "The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down," the pontiff said during his weekly address to about 30,000 people in St. Peter's Square, according to Reuters."It is a senseless massacre where every day...

  • N.Korea fires multiple-rocket launcher, South says

    North Korea appeared to have fired a short-range multiple rocket launcher on Sunday, South Korea's military said, amid heightened military tensions on the peninsula after a spate of larger missile launches by the nuclear-armed North. While they garner much less attention than the massive intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), North Korea has displayed several new types of multiple launch rocket systems in recent years, adding to an already large arsenal of artillery and rockets ideal for potentially striking targets in the South. "This morning there was firing in North Korea which is assumed to be multiple rocket launcher shots, and our military was monitoring the related situation and maintaining a readiness posture," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without elaborating.

  • David Ortiz Was Allegedly Targeted by Drug Kingpin César 'The Abuser' Peralta in 2019 Shooting: Report

    Following a six-month private investigation, former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis determined that the drug lord felt disrespected by the Red Sox legend

  • Putin throws his legacy in with the likes of Pol Pot and Idi Amin

    Putin's rule draws striking parallels to organized crime with mafioso motives.

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton's Nod to Prince Philip on Their Caribbean Tour

    The Cambridges' week-long trip to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas will see them carry out a varied program of engagements representing the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year.

  • LeBron James passes Karl Malone for 2nd all-time in scoring

    LeBron James moved into second place on the NBA’s career scoring list Saturday night, surpassing Karl Malone in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game at Washington. James now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the lead. After a six-point first quarter, James went on a scoring binge in the second that included a dunk and three 3-pointers.

  • Elon Musk's business links to China spark concern among lawmakers, 2 months after Tesla opened its first showroom in controversial region

    Marco Rubio told the WSJ in a statement that "any company operating in China is going to be pressured and exploited by the Chinese Communist Party."

  • Mass shooting near SXSW activities in downtown Austin

    Police officers arrested a suspect connected to an overnight mass shooting on East 6th Street near SXSW festivities in downtown Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.