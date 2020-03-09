South Korea: North Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles

Three unidentified projectiles were fired off the eastern coast of North Korea early Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The South Korean military is monitoring the situation and waiting to see if North Korea conducts any more launches. The projectiles were fired from a town in the South Hamgyong province, and landed in the Sea of Japan. North Korean state media has said that over the last 10 days, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises, the first such tests since late November, The Associated Press reports.

South Korea and several European countries condemned North Korea firing two missiles last week, saying this undermined security and peace in the region; in response, North Korea's Foreign Ministry on Saturday threatened to conduct another "momentous" action.

