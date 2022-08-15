South Korea Offers Olive Branch to Japan on War-End Anniversary

Jeong-Ho Lee and Heesu Lee
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Japan is a partner as the two countries face “common threats,” offering to improve ties between the allies of the US whose help the Biden administration has sought in putting up a united front against the likes of China, Russia and North Korea.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Yoon said he wants to “swiftly and properly improve” relations with Tokyo stemming from historical disputes. The comments were in a speech Monday to mark Japan’s World War Two surrender and the end of its 1910-1945 colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula.

“When Korea-Japan relations move toward a common future and when the mission of our times align, based on our shared universal values, it will also help us solve the historical problems that exist between our two countries,” Yoon said in the Liberation Day speech.

Last month, the two countries’ foreign ministers met in Tokyo and said they would seek an early resolution to the issue of compensation for Koreans conscripted during the colonial period to work in factories and mines that helped power Japan’s Imperial Army.

Ties between the neighbors fell to new depths under Yoon’s predecessor, President Moon Jae-in, over a series of court decisions awarding compensation to the former workers. Japan sees the decisions as unlawful and the issue as “settled completely and finally” under a 1965 agreement that established diplomatic ties and was accompanied by $500 million in aid and loans.

A plan being floated by Yoon for a joint fund between the governments stands little chance of support in Japan, still angry after a separate fund for women trafficked into Imperial Army brothels was scuttled by Moon. South Korea’s foreign ministry submitted an argument to the Supreme Court last month, asking for a delay of the verdict on liquidizing assets of a Japanese company to pay compensation for the conscripted workers. The ministry added it was making various diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue.

Yoon is unlikely to get money for any joint fund, or for South Korea to pay on its own, from a parliament where Moon’s Democratic Party holds a majority and has demanded Japan show what it sees as proper contrition. Yoon, whose support rate has fallen sharply, risks further alienating the South Korean public by moves seen as cozying up to long-time rival Japan.

Yoon, a conservative who took power in May, has advocated a tougher line with China and North Korea -- bringing his country’s security policies in greater alignment with those of the US and Japan. In his Liberation Day speech, he called on North Korea to make “genuine and substantive process for denuclearization,” offering food, energy and infrastructure aid if it does.

Yoon’s government has said the possible operation of a American-made missile shield that raised the ire of China was “not negotiable,” pushing back at Beijing’s efforts to hold him to Moon’s policy to freeze its deployment.

Decisions on the deployment of Lockheed Martin Corp.’s Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system was a matter of South Korea’s self-defense, a senior presidential official told reporters last week in Seoul. The Yoon administration is accelerating efforts to “normalize” the operation of the US base in the southern city of Seongju that deployed the Thaad system, the official said.

Meanwhile in Japan, a cabinet minister and a top official of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party visited Yasukuni Shrine on Monday, according to media reports. Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi and LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda paid their respects at the site, where 14 Class-A war criminals are enshrined along with other war dead. The shrine is seen by victims of Japan’s imperial army as a symbol of the country’s past militarism.

Trade and industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura visited Yasukuni on Saturday, Kyodo reported, making him the first sitting cabinet member to make such a visit since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government took power in October.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan PM promises to never again wage war, ministers visit controversial shrine

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to never again wage war on the anniversary of Japan's World War Two surrender, while members of his cabinet marked the date with visits to a controversial shrine, moves set to anger China and South Korea. With the Yasukuni Shrine seen as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, Tokyo's ties with China are already particularly strained this year after Beijing conducted unprecedented military exercises around Taiwan following the visit there by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this month.

  • Japan plans fresh package to cushion blow from rising living costs

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday instructed his ministers to draw up additional steps to cushion the economic blow from rising living costs in a package due to be compiled next month. As part of the measures, Kishida said he has ordered the government to hold off on raising the price of imported wheat it sells to retailers in October - a move that would essentially subsidise households to cope with surging commodity prices. In a meeting on steps to combat rising living costs, Kishida also said he has instructed the trade ministry to come up with additional plans to curb rises in fuel and electricity bills.

  • S.Korea urges improved ties with Japan on freedom anniversary

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea must overcome historical disputes with Japan and achieve peace with North Korea as key steps towards bolstering the stability and security of the North Asian region, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the 1945 end of Japan's colonial rule of the Korean peninsula, Yoon said Tokyo had become a partner in tackling threats to global freedom, and urged both nations to overcome disputes dating to those days. "When Korea-Japan relations move towards a common future and when the mission of our times align, based on our shared universal values, it will also help us solve the historical problems," he said in remarks prepared for delivery.

  • Beijing Asks New Delhi to Reiterate ‘One China’ Principle

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing wants India to reaffirm the “One China” policy as it seeks to shore up regional support after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which triggered aggressive military drills by the Chinese military around the island.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Inf

  • US Congress members meet Taiwan leader amid China anger

    Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen met Monday with a delegation of U.S. Congress members in a further sign of support among American lawmakers for the self-governing island that China claims as its own territory. It comes less than two weeks after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which prompted days of threatening military exercises by China, including the firing of missiles over the island and into the Taiwan Strait. China has also sent warplanes and navy ships across the waterway's median, which has long been a buffer between the sides that separated amid civil war in 1949.

  • Malaysia ex-PM begins final bid to toss out graft conviction

    Malaysia's top court Monday began hearing a final appeal by former Prime Minister Najib Razak to toss out his graft conviction linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. Najib, 69, has reiterated his innocence and has been out on bail pending his appeals. Najib has changed to a new team of lawyers for his final appeal.

  • Car sparks brush fire, crashes into Columbia River

    A driver was cited for reckless driving after their vehicle went into the Columbia River and caused a brush fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.

  • Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE:RTX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Raytheon Technologies Corporation ( NYSE:RTX ) for its dividend will need to make their move...

  • Western states to sizzle this week as heat builds

    Summertime heat is set to build across the West as a gradual shift in the weather pattern occurs this week. Forecasters say temperatures will steadily climb between 10 and 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average in the upcoming days in cities such as Seattle, Portland and Medford, Oregon. "Much like recent hot stretches, this will be caused by a large bulge in the jet stream, acting to keep the storm track lifted north and allowing temperatures to surge in the coming days," explained AccuWeather Met

  • India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities

    Indian administered Kashmir on Saturday sacked four government employees, citing their involvement in activities "prejudicial to the interests of the security of the state". One of those dismissed is the son of the leader of a militant group fighting against India in the disputed Himalayan territory. India and Pakistan each rule part of Kashmir and claim it in full.

  • China Surprises With Rate Cut as Data Shows ‘Alarming’ Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rates as it ramps up support for an economy weighed by Covid lockdowns and a deepening property downturn. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Bond yields slumped

  • Winners, losers from Cowboys 17-7 defeat at hands of Broncos

    The Dallas Cowboys didn't play well in the 17-7 exhibition loss to the Denver Broncos, but @BenGrimaldi found some bright spots along the way.

  • Willie Colon says being part of the Steelers is like being part of a cult

    No fans are as passionate as Steelers fans.

  • Suspect's father refuses to speak about Rushdie attack - Lebanon town mayor

    The father of a man charged with attempting to murder novelist Salman Rushdie has locked himself in at his home in southern Lebanon and is refusing to speak to anyone, town mayor Ali Tehfe said on Sunday. The suspect in Friday's attack in New York state has been identified by police as 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey. Matar is originally Lebanese and his family comes from the south Lebanon town of Yaroun.

  • Mexico Flies Troops to Busiest US Border City After Gang Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of Mexican military troops were flown into Tijuana on Saturday to beef up street patrols after armed gangs hijacked and burned at least a dozen vehicles in the border city, the latest in a wave of attacks hitting civilians across the country. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After

  • Guest columnists: Passage of major climate legislation is a victory for all Americans

    Local and state climate change activists praise environmental provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, recently passed by the U.S. Senate.

  • Despite recent gains, Caravel Minerals Limited (ASX:CVV) insiders are still down AU$8.9k after purchasing last year

    Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased AU$142k worth of Caravel Minerals Limited ( ASX:CVV ) shares over the...

  • Russian forces pound Ukraine's Donetsk region

    Ukrainian forces reported heavy Russian shelling and attempts to advance on several towns in the eastern region of Donetsk that has become a key focus of the near six-month war, but said they had repelled many of the attacks. The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces also reported Russian shelling of more than a dozen towns on the southern front - particularly the Kherson region, mainly controlled by Russian forces, but where Ukrainian troops are steadily capturing territory. Much attention has been focused on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine amid fears of a catastrophe over renewed shelling in recent days that Russia and Ukraine blame on each other.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines

    After a period of six years, you could expect a $10,000 investment in this basket of dividend stocks to earn at least $2,000 in passive dividend income.

  • Countries urge Russia to withdraw troops from Ukrainian nuclear power plant

    The United States and dozens of other countries called on Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the surrounding area.