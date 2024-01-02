South Korea opposition leader stabbed in the neck

STORY: South Korea's opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has been hospitalized, after being attacked on Tuesday during a visit to the city of Busan.

Health officials say his injuries are not life threatening.

This video shows the assailant, who appears to be in his 50s or 60s, approaching Lee for an autograph.

The man then lunges forward and attacks Lee who collapses to the ground.

The assailant was quickly subdued by men including police officers.

According to local reports, he has been refusing to answer police questions about his motives.

Lee was airlifted to the Pusan National University Hospital for treatment before transferring to Seoul.

South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has condemned the attack, saying "This type of violence must never be tolerated under any circumstances."

Lee leads the main opposition party and narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election.

He is currently on trial for alleged bribery stemming from a development project when he was mayor of Seongnam near Seoul. He has denied any wrongdoing.

South Korea has a history of political violence despite strict restrictions on gun possession. There is police presence at major events but political leaders are not normally under close security protection.