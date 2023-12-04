South Korea picks Embraer’s C-390 for military transport aircraft

SAO PAULO — Brazilian aerospace firm Embraer has won a South Korean military tender for transport planes, the company announced Monday.

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration selected the C-390 Millennium cargo plane for its Large Transport Aircraft II program, making it the first Asian customer of the aircraft, according to Embraer’s news release.

The contract includes service and support, training, ground support equipment, and spare parts. The total value is expected to be reflected in Embraer’s fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

The company did not reveal the number of planes on order for South Korea’s Air Force.

“This marks a new era in Brazil-South Korea relations. We’re committed to enhancing local aerospace and defense capabilities alongside our Korean partners,” said Bosco da Costa Jr., the head of Embraer’s defense and security division.

South Korea now joins Portugal, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria and the Czech Republic in selecting the C-390.