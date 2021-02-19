South Korea PM vouches for AstraZeneca vaccine safety ahead of first shipments

  • FILE PHOTO: A nurse takes part in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination mock drill at the COVID-19 vaccination center in Seoul
  • Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Seoul
1 / 2

South Korea PM vouches for AstraZeneca vaccine safety ahead of first shipments

FILE PHOTO: A nurse takes part in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination mock drill at the COVID-19 vaccination center in Seoul
Sangmi Cha

By Sangmi Cha

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's prime minister assured there were no safety issues with AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Friday, as the government held final drills ahead of next week's scheduled rollout of the first vaccines.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed with Britain's Oxford University, was the first to win approval in South Korea, but it has been dogged by questions over its efficacy among older people and concerns over side effects.

"The vaccine was granted approval in around 50 countries and recently got emergency approval from the World Health Organization," said Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun. "I repeat, there is no issue with safety."

The authorities have said they will not use the British vaccine on people aged 65 and older until more efficacy data becomes available, reversing an earlier decision.

Health authorities in some European countries are facing resistance to AstraZeneca's vaccine after side effects led hospital staff and other front-line workers to call in sick.

Some South Korean health care workers, who are first in line to receive the vaccine next week, have expressed similar concerns, amid worries and uncertainty among the broader public.

A Gallup Korea survey released on Friday found that 71% of respondents were worried about vaccine side effects, but an equal number said they would nevertheless get a vaccine when it becomes available.

The country's drug safety ministry granted final approval for a shipment of 1.57 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine this week, as authorities gear up to begin vaccinating health care workers on Feb. 26.

Aside from AstraZeneca, South Korea has also reached agreements with Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax Inc, Johnson & Johnson, and global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX, for the supply of their vaccines.

Plans call for about 10 million high-risk people to be inoculated by July with the aim to reach herd immunity by November. The chief of the South Korean Medical Association and some experts have cast doubt on that timeline, calling it practically an impossible goal.

The defence ministry in charge of transport of the vaccine held a drill on Friday to practice shipping the AstraZeneca products to a local clinic.

The military mobilised its army, navy and the air force to move the shots from SK Chemical's drugmaker arm SK bioscience's production facility in Andong city, some 100 kilometres (62 miles) southeast of Seoul, across the country. The drill also involved military aircraft and helicopters to deliver to Jeju island.

As of midnight Thursday, there were 561 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 86,128 with 1,550 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • UK retail sales slump in new lockdown, borrowing less than expected

    British retail sales tumbled in January as non-essential shops went back into lockdown, official data showed, but lower-than-expected public borrowing offered at least some relief to finance minister Rishi Sunak as he prepares a budget plan. "The only good thing about the current lockdown is that it's no way near as bad for the economy as the first one," Paul Dales, an economist at Capital Economics, said. The Office for National Statistics said the smaller fall in retail sales last month compared with an 18% plunge last April, and reflected a boom in online services such as click-and-collect.

  • Iran will reverse nuclear actions when U.S. lifts sanctions: foreign minister

    The Joe Biden administration said on Thursday it was ready to revive a 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers that former president Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 before reimposing sanctions on Iran. On Thursday, Zarif had tweeted that Iran’s "remedial measures" were in response to violations of the accord by the U.S., Britain, France and Germany.

  • AstraZeneca vaccine contract did not give Britain priority over the EU

    The UK's vaccine deal with AstraZeneca includes the same legal terms as the European Union's contract, contradicting earlier claims that Britain's agreement gave it priority for jab deliveries. According to a redacted version of the UK's contract, obtained by CNN, AstraZeneca is committed to making "best reasonable efforts" in its vaccine deliveries. This appears to contradict what the firm's top executive said last month amid a public spat with Brussels. AstraZeneca's admission that it would fail to deliver tens of millions of vaccines to EU nations by March prompted CEO Pascal Soriot to insist the agreement with Brussels was "not a contractual commitment. It's a best effort". Mr Soriot also said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica that continued deliveries to the UK during that period were "fair enough" because the UK had brokered its contract for 100 million doses earlier than the EU did for its 400 million doses. Stella Kyriakides, the EU health chief, subsequently rejected "the logic of first come, first served" and insisted "that may work at the neighbourhood butcher's but not in contracts and not in our advanced purchase agreements". The UK's contract is in fact dated Aug 28, one day after the EU's, although an earlier licensing deal in May between the parties of Oxford University, AstraZeneca and the Government appears to trump the later purchasing agreements.

  • Retail sales slump in January amid lockdown

    Sales fell sharply last month with much of the High Street closed amid the latest Covid restrictions.

  • EU goes on vaccine shopping spree despite ongoing delivery problems

    Brussels has announced two bumper vaccine contracts that will add half a billion extra doses of Covid jabs to its order books, following weeks of criticism after the pan-EU vaccination drive failed to take off. The European Commission has ordered an extra 300 million doses from Moderna - 150 million of which should be delivered in 2021 - and 200 million from Pfizer-BioNTech. The EU now has around 2.5 billion doses on order. According to Pfizer, 75 million should arrive in spring but EU officials have admitted that 10 million jabs due in December are yet to be delivered. Production at a site in Germany is expected to ramp up this month to boost manufacturing. EU countries have struggled to accelerate their inoculation drives, largely due to insufficient vaccine stocks. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was continuing to order more jabs despite the delivery problems because “we want to be able to supply our neighbourhood, in the Balkans, Africa” through the redistribution scheme Covax. Industry chief Thierry Breton acknowledged the manufacturing issues but insisted that pharma firm AstraZeneca, with which the Commission had a public spat over deliveries, is “drastically increasing their vaccine yields and catching up”. Under a new strategy, the European Medicines Agency will be allowed to fast track applications for vaccines adapted to new COVID variants. EU governments will be asked if they want this to apply to completely new vaccines as well. If the Council agrees to shared liability in return for an even faster approval process, similar to the system that allowed the UK to start vaccinating people much earlier than EU countries, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine could be the first jab to be rushed through. Hungary already uses Sputnik V after breaking with the EU to authorise it ahead of the bloc and earlier today Croatia’s health minister confirmed that the Balkan country is looking into doing the same. Slovakia may also follow suit. “It is not illegitimate to seek solutions also outside the EU, especially if there is a delay in deliveries,” Minister Vili Beros said in a radio interview. EU health chief Stella Kyriakides said that countries are free to do separate deals for vaccines that the Commission has not already procured, adding that “using Sputnik is their own responsibility.”

  • Biden to tour Pfizer vaccine plant in Michigan as he continues his Midwest pitch on COVID-19 relief

    The trip is President Biden's second visit to a politically crucial Midwest state this week.

  • 8 investors discuss Stockholm's maturing startup ecosystem

    Sweden's initially laissez-faire approach to controlling COVID-19 might have helped its tech ecosystem ride out the uncertainty. Several people we spoke to said they saw green shoots regarding revenue growth and retention in their portfolio companies as founders adapted to the pandemic. Areas that are benefitting include digital health and remote work for obvious reasons, but given Sweden's strength in fintech and gaming, those sectors are both well positioned to thrive.

  • How to Make Use of a Small Porch Space

    From seating ideas to the right kind of lighting, interior designers share their advice.

  • Woman shot protesting Myanmar military takeover dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest last week against the military’s takeover of power in Myanmar died Friday morning, her brother said. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine, 19, was shot during a demonstration in the capital Naypyitaw on Feb. 9. Video showed her sheltering from water cannons and suddenly dropping to the ground after a bullet penetrated a motorcycle helmet she had been wearing.

  • Former Celebrities Who Have Normal Jobs Now

    Many people give fame a try for 15 minutes or so and decide to take a hard pass. After realizing life in the spotlight isn't their true calling, some go on to pursue surprisingly normal careers. See:...

  • UAE dismantles Eritrea base as it pulls back after Yemen war

    The United Arab Emirates is dismantling parts of a military base it runs in the East African nation of Eritrea after it pulled back from the grinding war in nearby Yemen, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show. The UAE built a port and expanded an airstrip in Assab beginning in September 2015, using the facility as a base to ferry heavy weaponry and Sudanese troops into Yemen as it fought alongside a Saudi-led coalition against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels there.

  • The lighter days of CNN's Cuomo Brothers show are long gone

    Some television shows age much better than others. For CNN, last spring's prime-time banter between Chris Cuomo and his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, looks worse in hindsight as the governor's administration is questioned about its role in failing to disclose the true number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths. CNN is covering that story, but not on Chris Cuomo's show.

  • Lil Nas X shares struggles with depression and hypochondria

    The 21-year-old rapper shared several TikToks about life before and after his viral fame.

  • GOP's Thune says Trump allies engaging in 'cancel culture'

    U.S. Sen. John Thune is criticizing Republican activists and party leaders for engaging in “cancel culture” by rushing to censure GOP senators who found former President Donald Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection. In his first interview since he voted to acquit Trump, the Senate's No. 2 Republican on Thursday defended fellow Republicans who sided with Democrats on the “vote of conscience” and warned against shutting out dissenting voices in the party.

  • Trump is reportedly worried he will face lawsuits for the rest of his life, from Dominion to Joe Scarborough

    Voting technology companies, media personalities and everyone in between may soon file lawsuits against the former president — that is, if his reported fears come true

  • Georgia House Republicans push to ban Sunday early voting

    Republican lawmakers in Georgia's state House on Thursday introduced a sweeping election bill that would place restrictions on absentee voting and ban counties from holding early voting on Sundays, a popular day for Black churchgoers who vote during “Souls to the Polls” events. The bill comes after Black voters and a surge in absentee ballots helped Democrats win the presidential election and two U.S. Senate runoffs in the once reliably red state. House Bill 531 would require a photo ID for absentee voting, limit the time when an absentee ballot could be requested, restrict where ballot drop boxes could be placed, ban counties from holding early voting on Sundays and restrict the use of mobile voting units, among many other changes.

  • Pakistan T20 tournament marks return of fans in stadiums

    Spectators will return to cricket stadiums in Pakistan for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began when the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League begins in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday. The government has allowed the Pakistan Cricket Board to admit 20% capacity of fans inside the stadiums for the country’s premier Twenty20 league, maintaining proper social distancing and making masks mandatory for spectators. The decision meant National Stadium in Karachi will accommodate 7,500 fans and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium 5,500.

  • Ashley Judd's Photos Of Her Harrowing Rescue In Congo Highlight The Heroes

    "I wake up weeping in gratitude," the actor said after the "grueling 55-hour odyssey" to save her shattered leg.

  • Putin’s Alleged Daughter Joins the Chaos as Russia Goes Wild on Clubhouse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyMOSCOW–Thousands of Russian internet users have been piling into the audio-based chat app Clubhouse, which, of all places, has become the go-to spot to vent about living in an authoritarian political system.This week has been chock-a-block with Clubhouse news. On Saturday, Elon Musk publicly invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a chat on the app. Another avid Clubhouse user is Luiza Rozova, a 17-year-old alleged by independent Russian media to be Putin’s illegitimate daughter. She recently used the platform to share insights about her university major, her aspirations for a career in fashion, and her apparent affinity for wildly unhinged conspiracy theories. And in an unusual public airing of views on a typically hush-hush topic, 300 Russian journalists, lawyers, and human rights defenders joined an open room on Clubhouse to discuss the spy case against one of Russia’s leading reporters covering military affairs, Ivan Safronov, who has been imprisoned on charges of treason for over six months.As One of Russia’s Leading Journalists Is Charged With Treason, a Chill Settles Over the PressIn July, the Federal Security Service arrested Safronov, placing him in Lefortovo, one of Moscow’s most notorious prisons where he faces a term of up 20 years. The agency accused Safronov of working for the Czech secret service and passing along classified information about the Russian military. Investigators claim that the U.S. was the final recipient of the secret information delivered by Safronov in 2017.“It has been nearly seven months since Ivan was put behind bars; his accusers probably hoped there would be no public attention to his case by now,” says Safronov’s friend, Ilya Barabanov, who was one of five key speakers at the Clubhouse discussion.Some Russian Clubhouse users compare the platform to the 1980s telecasts—or Television Bridges, as they were known to the USSR—shared between Russian and American audiences. Soviet and American journalists organized the bridges to connect Moscow, Leningrad, San Francisco, Boston, and other cities for discussions about history and trends in culture, journalism or lifestyles.Just as the bridges did more than 40 years ago, Clubhouse is now providing a platform for some unexpected speakers, including Putin’s alleged daughter, who used the app to chat away about her thoughts on working in New York, Paris, or Milan, calling the cities “boiling points of fashion.” (The Kremlin has denied that she is a relative.)Rozova opened up to Andrei Zakharov, author of “Iron Masks,” an investigative report in Proekt media chronicling the life of her mother, the fabulously rich Svetlana Krivonogikh. According to Proekt, Krivonogikh has a net worth of $101 million. She has been Putin’s “close acquaintance” since the 1990s, and her daughter, Luiza, “bears an uncanny resemblance” to the Kremlin’s leader, according to the report. Rozova did not comment on that aspect of Zakharov’s story, but she did admit that she enjoyed the popularity it brought to her social media accounts.Thanks to Clubhouse, Russians now know that Rozova does not watch television, gets her news from the Telegram app, believes in pandemic conspiracy theories, and approves of the Kremlin’s assassination of political dissidents. Before Zakharov even joined the discussion, one Clubhouse user asked Rozova what she thought of Putin’s comment about the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, in which he said that had Russian special services wanted to kill Navalny, “they would have finished it.” Rozova responded without hesitation: “The ‘Golden Billion’ society is behind this entire gimmick with the coronavirus. It turns out that they are killing people,” the teenager said. “If ordinary people can do it, why can’t the government, for reasonable purposes?”Still, there is no safe place from ubiquitous Russian corruption. The government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta is warning citizens about purchasing invitations to Clubhouse discussions, urging them “not to give in to the excitement" and "not to pay for invitations from unknown people.”Russian bureaucrats of all levels, from regional officials to the Kremlin administration, are also joining Clubhouse chats. That includes the former deputy prime minister and current president of International Chess Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, who used the app on Monday to answer questions about Russia’s plans to host the Chess Olympiad, announcing that he hoped to “hold the chess Olympics in Moscow next year.” The Kremlin’s political opponents are also exploring the possibilities that come with this new social medium. Valery Kostenok, a 21-year-old politician and member of the Yabloko party, downloaded Clubhouse to his phone on Wednesday. “I was skeptical at first, since there was a rumor that somebody records all the conversations and leaks them. But I realized, I don’t have any secrets from anyone and decided to download the app,” he told The Daily Beast. “The pandemic, police arrests, and persecutions made many of our favorite platforms and spaces unavailable. Russians are big fans of public lectures, debates, and discussions, so our youth is now storming Clubhouse rooms.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Anger increases in Peru over secret inoculations of wealthy

    Public indignation over secret coronavirus vaccinations for the wealthy and well-connected in Peru grew Wednesday, a day after the Vatican’s ambassador to the South American nation admitted he was inoculated ahead of health care workers and the poor. Doctors and nurses in an impoverished neighborhood in the capital of Lima on Wednesday protested the secret vaccination effort and hung signs from the windows of a hospital’s intensive care unit that read, “Getting a vaccine is our right.” Girasoli, a 63-year-old Italian, confirmed in a statement Tuesday that he was vaccinated while serving as a consultant on “ethical issues” related to the Phase 3 trial that the Chinese state pharmaceutical company Sinopharm carried out in Peru starting in September.