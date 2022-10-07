South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol Argues Ending Gender Ministry to Help Women

Jon Herskovitz and Shinhye Kang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s president argued that eliminating the ministry set up to protect women would actually help them, drawing a rebuke from woman’s groups who said the plan would set back efforts to close one of the world’s worst gender gaps.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Abolishing the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family would be about bolstering the protection of women, children, families and the socially weak,” Yoon Suk Yeol told reporters Friday. He implied the ministry’s structure doesn’t do enough to protect victims of sexual abuse by those in power.

Yoon’s conservative government this week moved forward with its plans to dissolve the ministry and fold many of its functions into the health ministry. He had courted young male voters opposed to gender-equality measures in the presidential election earlier this year by saying that his opponents were stacking the deck against them.

More than 100 women’s rights groups issued a joint statement Friday, pledging to campaign against the government for opposing gender equality and democracy. Yoon’s plan would reduce protections for women and vulnerable groups and is a “regression to the past when women were used as a tool for population policy,” they said.

The main opposition Democratic Party holds a solid majority in parliament and was expected to block Yoon’s proposal, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

Politics in Asia’s fourth-largest economy have been riven by intense debates over gender equality for much of the five-year term of President Moon Jae-in, a Democratic Party leader and self-described “feminist president,” who was in office before Yoon. Besides suffering rampant sexual harassment and online bullying, South Korean women also bring home about two-thirds the wages of their male counterparts, the biggest gender pay gap among major developed economies.

Burden of Raising Kids Drives Korean Fertility to World’s Lowest

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Terra’s network validator DSRV Labs CEO denies prior knowledge of Terra-LUNA collapse

    Validators of Terra blockchain had no knowledge of the US$60 billion collapse of Terra-LUNA prior to the crash, said South Korean blockchain infrastructure provider DSRV Labs chief Kim Ji-yun. in response to the National Assembly’s parliamentary audit on the Financial Services Commission on Thursday. See related article: Terra CEO Do Kwon to lose his passport […]

  • India's RBI sells dollars as rupee hits record low on U.S. rate hike fears

    The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from 81.88 in the previous session, but off the session low of 82.33. The rupee dropped to 82.33 within the first ten minutes of the open and has been range bound since, likely due to the RBI intervention, traders said.

  • Palau says committed to supporting Taiwan despite 'mounting aggressions'

    The president of Palau said on Thursday that his small Pacific island nation is committed to supporting Taiwan despite "mounting aggressions", offering his strong backing at a time Beijing is ramping up pressure against Taipei in the region. The Pacific is the site of a diplomatic tug-of-war between Beijing and Washington, and in 2019 China snatched away two of Taiwan's then-allies there, Kiribati and the Solomon Islands. Palau, which has a population of fewer than 20,000 people and is a close U.S. ally, is one of only 14 countries to maintain formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

  • Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) closed the most recent trading day at $11.34, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • Analysis-Japan's current account decay underscores yen's weakened stature

    Japan's current account surplus is likely to have deteriorated in August as the weak yen continues to inflate the cost of imports, casting doubt on the country's ability to amass foreign wealth and eroding the currency's prized safe-haven status. The decline comes as Japan's foreign reserves, still the world's second largest after China, slumps after the government's dollar-selling intervention last month to arrest sharp yen falls. The world's third-largest economy likely saw its current account surplus shrink to 122 billion yen ($84.15 million) in August, half July's level, according to a Reuters poll.

  • Russian Infighting Peaks With Calls for Suicide and Execution

    GettyJust over two weeks since Vladimir Putin’s latest hail mary in his war against Ukraine, things are going so well for the Russian leader that draftees are rioting, his top allies are at each other’s throats over a series of losses, and his defense minister has now been urged by his own team to blow his brains out.“Yes, really, many are saying that… a defense minister who allowed such circumstances to arise could, as an officer, just shoot himself. But, you know, for many the word ‘officer’ i

  • Judge to Trump Lawyer in Ex-Aide Deposition: ‘Stop Wasting Time’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers were told by a federal judge to “stop wasting time” after they tried halting the deposition of former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham in a defamation lawsuit minutes after it began, citing her painkiller medication. Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden

  • Trump resented having to sign letters for US troops killed in Afghanistan during his presidency because he didn't want to 'attach his name to a war he disliked,' a book says

    "Aides were struck that he seemed rattled by the number of deaths involved," Maggie Haberman writes in her new book of Trump's view of Afghanistan.

  • Trump said the FBI found classified documents at his home because federal workers packed them. But emails Bloomberg got show boxes were already packed when movers arrived.

    Emails show a GSA agent repeatedly telling Trump's team they can't use tax dollars to ship personal items, including gifts and a Trump painting.

  • Donald Trump turns not knowing the U.S. population total into a rant on immigration.

    While speaking at the Hispanic Leadership Conference in Miami, former President Donald Trump turned not knowing the U.S. population total into a rant on immigration. The GOP believes that the Biden Administration is mishandling immigration and the situation going on at the border has been a prominent point of concern.

  • CNN’s Jim Sciutto Off Air for ‘Personal Leave’ After Internal Investigation (Report)

    The review was related to a serious fall the anchor and reporter had earlier this year in Amsterdam

  • DC Deputy Mayor charged with assault and battery after Arlington gym parking lot altercation

    Chris Geldart, a DC Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice has been charged with assault and battery after a parking lot altercation at a Gold's Gym in Arlington.Dustin Woodward, a trainer at Gold's Gym in says DC's Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart grabbed him by the neck in the gym's parking lot.

  • Proud Boys member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for U.S. Capitol attack

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A member of the far-right Proud Boys pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge of seditious conspiracy over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making him the first member of the group to do so. Jeremy Bertino, 43, of Belmont, North Carolina, could potentially become a key witness against five other members of the group, including former Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, who are due to stand trial beginning in December on charges including seditious conspiracy.

  • DOJ Wins Faster Schedule for Mar-a-Lago Special Master Appeal

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court granted the US Justice Department’s request to expedite its challenge to the appointment of a so-called special master to review thousands of White House documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.Most Read from BloombergNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Doc

  • Tucker Carlson's 'Complete Meltdown' Night Captured In Bonkers Supercut

    The Fox News host grew overexcited several times in a segment about the media dismissing his reporting of a Nord Stream conspiracy theory.

  • Justice Department Thinks Trump In Possession Of More Government Documents: Reports

    Jay I. Bratt, head of DOJ counterintelligence operations, told Trump’s lawyers he has not yet returned all the documents that should go to the National Archives.

  • Will Clarence Thomas Give Trump A Free Pass In His Mar-A-Lago Document Request?

    To the surprise of nobody, former President Donald Trump does not want the Department of Justice to be able to look into the full scope of classified documents seized during an FBI search at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump has filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court to get an independent arbiter for possibly more than 100 documents marked as classified, according to CNN.

  • Oil Dispute Prompts Call to Remove US Troops from Saudi Arabia, UAE

    A trio of Democratic lawmakers wants to pull all U.S. troops out of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates after an alliance of oil-producing countries announced it was slashing production, a move which is expected to drive up U.S. gas prices.

  • American Tourist Murdered in Turks and Caicos Ambush Was a Beloved NAACP Leader

    NAACP ArlingtonAn NAACP leader from Arlington, Virginia, has been identified as the American who was gunned down over the weekend while he vacationed in Turks and Caicos, local authorities said.Kent Carter was traveling back from an excursion on Sunday evening when his group was ambushed by gang members. The suspects, armed with automatic weapons, opened fire on the vehicle Carter was traveling in “indiscriminately,” authorities said. “As a result of this attack, two persons were murdered,” poli

  • Trump’s Latest Revenge Fantasy: Purge the National Archives

    The former president is telling confidants that the nonpartisan agency is full of “woke” operatives — and promising vengeance if he retakes the White House in 2024