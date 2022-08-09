South Korea to probe Apple and Google over in-app payment rule break

Ivan Mehta
·2 min read

South Korea's communication watchdog, the Korea Communications Commission (KCC), said Tuesday it will investigate Apple and Google over potential violations of the country's in-app payment rule. Local media reports noted that the agency will start this investigation on August 16.

Apart from Apple and Google, the KCC is also investigating SK Group's homegrown app store called ONE Store. The watchdog said that it had looked into the practices of all three app stores since May 17, and determined that they might have breached the country's telecommunication act passed last year.

The new rule allows developers to use third-party payment options for in-app purchases and bars app store operators from forcing them to use their own systems. Apple and Google both have agreed to adhere to these rules and provide a 4% discount from app store fees for using alternative payment operators.

In guidelines published for developers in June, Apple asked developers targeting the South Korean App Store to submit a separate binary for using third-party purchasing systems.

Google's rules about in-app purchases which came into effect in June mandate Google Play Billing globally, apart from regions like South Korea. However, these rules prohibit apps from including external payment links even in the country. The company blocked the KakaoTalk chat app's updates last month for breaking these rules. In response, the South Korean messaging giant agreed to remove these links. Earlier this month, KakaoTalk said that its special emoji purchases have fallen by a third due to Google's rule change. Korea's rules don't explicitly say anything about using external links as a payment option, so the country's agency might investigate these actions.

The KCC said if it finds companies to be breaching the in-app payment rules, it will issue correction orders or fines — which can be up to 2% of the company's average annual revenue for related business.

Apple and Google have both faced scrutiny about app store monopolies the world over. Apart from South Korea's telecommunication law, the EU adopted the Digital Markets Act (DMA) law in July to force tech giants to operate under fair market practices, which may prohibit app stores from using a single payment method. U.S. lawmakers are also mulling rules that aim to end Apple and Google’s monopoly on app distribution on mobile devices.

We have reached out to Apple and Google for a comment, and we'll update the story if we hear back.

Recommended Stories

  • Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have reportedly got married in an "intimate ceremony"

    Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have reportedly got married in an intimate ceremony, a year after first going public with their relationship.

  • Oil extends bounce off 6-month low to end higher

    Oil futures ended higher Monday, with the U.S. benchmark extending a bounce off a six-month low as investors weighed prospects for demand amid mixed signals on the health of the economy. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery rose $1.75, or 2%, to close at $90.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

  • Oil ends higher, extends bounce off six-month low

    Oil futures end higher Monday, extending a bounce after major benchmarks last week traded at their lowest levels since February on worries about the demand outlook.

  • China watchdog investigates three more execs linked to chip-focused Big Fund

    China's corruption watchdog said on Tuesday regulators were investigating three former and current executives linked to a firm that manages the country's largest state-backed chip investment fund, widening a probe that has rattled the sector. Du Yang, a former director of investment firm Sino IC Capital and Yang Zhengfan, a current deputy manager, are suspected of committing serious violations of discipline and law and are being probed by teams from the Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the CCDI said in a statement. Liu Yang, a former general manager at Sino IC Capital, is suspected of committing law violations and is being investigated by the Beijing authorities, it said.

  • Micron, Novavax, Bed Bath & Beyond, and More Stock Market Movers

    Take-Two Interactive Software and Palantir Technologies also make notable moves in the premarket Tuesday.

  • Shiite Muslims in Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan mark Ashoura

    Shiites in Iraq, Lebanon and Pakistan chanted, paraded and beat their chests on Tuesday as they marked Ashoura, one of the most important dates on the religious calendar, commemorating the 7th century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein. The symbols of Shiite piety and penitence blanketed major cities in Iraq, where Hussein was believed killed at the battle of Karbala, south of Baghdad, in 680 A.D.

  • Bulls Ready Fresh Stampede as Markets Await Key Inflation Data

    Novavax slashes sales outlook, Nvidia’s revenue hit by sharp drop in gaming, meme stock trading resurfaces, and other news to start your day.

  • Bausch's stock slides 11.8% after announcing Q2 results

    Shares of Bausch Health Cos. Inc. tumbled 11.8% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company missed revenue expectations for the quarter, reported an unexpected loss, and lowered its revenue guidance for 2022. Bausch had a loss of $45 million, or 40 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared with a loss of $595 million, or $1.66 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 91 cents. The company reported revenue of $1.9 billion for the quarter

  • Nvidia's Stunner, Minty Fresh or Just Meme Stock Momentum? Trading Lemonade

    Of course I did come in long Nvidia , which was the epicenter of Monday's bearish turnaround after markets opened higher. The morning rally that had seen the Nasdaq Composite up 1.6% and the S&P 500 up a full percentage point was toast by lunchtime. Despite, or in spite of the bearish turn, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Industrials all managed to close in the general vicinity of their respective unchanged marks.

  • Oil turns higher as Russia halts key pipeline flows

    Oil futures turn higher Tuesday after news reports say Russia halted crude flows along the Druzhba pipeline toward Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

  • Russian Oil Flows Halted Through Pipeline to Central Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian crude flows through Ukraine to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic were halted last week after sanctions prevented payment of the transit fee, according to Russia’s oil-pipeline operator Transneft PJSC.Most Read from BloombergFBI Search Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsWhile Transneft said there was no affect on the northern leg of t

  • South Korean rain turns roads into rivers, leaves 9 dead

    Some of the heaviest rain in decades swamped South Korea’s capital region, turning Seoul’s streets into car-clogged rivers and sending floods cascading into subway stations. At least nine people were killed — some drowning in their homes — and six others were missing, with more rain forecast, officials said Tuesday. More than 45 centimeters (18 inches) of rain was measured in Seoul’s hardest-hit Dongjak district from Monday to Tuesday evening.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slip after chipmaker Micron's warning

    A high inflation print, following last week's strong jobs numbers, will likely push the Fed to continue with jumbo rate hikes and weigh on a recent recovery in stocks. Traders are expecting a 67.5% chance of the Fed raising rates by 75 basis points in September, its third such hefty hike. Bank stocks edged higher in trading before the bell, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasury yields on rate hike expectations.

  • A COVID vaccine maker received $1.6 billion in Operation Warp Speed funding. It’s administered just 7,300 shots in the U.S.

    Novavax's jab only gained FDA approval in July and entered a saturated COVID vaccine market.

  • HBO Max finishes rolling out its much-needed app redesign

    HBO Max has finally finished rolling out its much-improved app — in time for Discovery to render it obsolete.

  • ‘The Merge’ can make crypto payments mainstream again: Vitalik Buterin

    Once we have scaling technology […] it actually becomes possible to really try to make crypto payments more mainstream again,” Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin said during his keynote speech at the Korea Blockchain Week 2022 conference on Monday. See related article: Prominent Chinese ETH miner plans proof-of-work fork amid The Merge Fast facts “Cryptocurrency payments […]

  • Malcolm Gladwell says it’s ‘not in your best interest to work from home.’ Nearly 20 years ago he said he ‘hates desks’ and writes from his couch

    Gladwell, the author of “The Tipping Point,” said it was “not in your best interest” to “just sit in your pajamas in your bedroom.”

  • Score some major deals on these Dewalt power tools

    Simplify your woodworking tasks with these discounted power tools from Amazon.

  • How Verizon 'fixed wireless' and T-Mobile home broadband is converting cable customers

    Mobile carriers like Verizon 5G home internet and T-Mobile's fixed wireless are taking on broadband companies.

  • This EV Charging Company Is Maintaining a Strong Chart Pattern

    Looking at the daily chart we see a wide dispersion of price action, from the high $20's in November down to $8 in May. The daily chart shows a steady move of higher highs, higher lows since bottoming in May. The stock is starting to break out (blue, chaikin) and with positive money flow to boot. The weekly chart is very impressive now, a break over the downtrend line as this stock is poised from some large gains (TrendSpider chart).