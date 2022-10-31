South Korea probes Halloween crowd surge as nation mourns

1
HYUNG-JIN KIM
·4 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police are investigating what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul last weekend in the country’s worst disasters in years, as President Yoon Suk Yeol and other residents paid respects to the dead at temporary mourning sites.

Saturday’s deadly crowd surge happened at a sloped, narrow alley in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood, a popular nightlife district, with witnesses and survivors recalling a “hell-like” chaos of people falling on each other “like dominoes." They say the entire Itaewon area was extremely jammed with slow-moving vehicles and partygoers clad in Halloween costumes, making it impossible for rescuers and ambulances to reach the site in time.

Police launched a 561-member task force to delve into details of the stampede, the Interior and Safety Ministry said in a release.

Officers are analyzing footage taken by security cameras in the area at the time of the crush and related video clips posted on social media. They were also interviewing witnesses to find exactly when and where the crowd surge started and how it developed, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

A team of police officers and government forensic experts were to conduct a joint investigation on the Itaewon area, according to local media reports.

“The government will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and do its best to make necessary improvements of systems to prevent a similar accident from recurring,” Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said at the start of a government meeting on the disaster.

The Itaewon area, famous for its cosmopolitan atmosphere, is the country’s hottest spot for Halloween-themed events and parties, which had increasing popularity among young South Koreans in recent years. An estimated 100,000 people were gathered there in the country’s largest Halloween celebrations since the pandemic began.

But some business owners in Itaewon say an even larger number of people gathered there in pre-pandemic Halloween weekend festivities.

Police said in a statement they fielded 137 officers to maintain order during Halloween festivities last Saturday — much more than the 34-90 officers mobilized in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Citing the figures, police dismissed as “different from the truth” speculations that a police station in the area suffered understaffing because it’s been providing extra security to Yoon, who relocated the country’s presidential office to a site near Itaewon. The police statement said police-provided security for a president has long been handled by two special police units and that the units have nothing to do with the Yongsan police station, whose jurisdiction includes Itaewon.

Some observers say the scope of the police investigation would include an apparent lack of safety steps, as well as looking into witness accounts of the stampede being caused by some people intentionally pushing others and making them fall. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency didn’t immediately publicize the details of its probe.

As of Monday morning, the government said it has identified 153 of the 154 dead people and informed bereaved relatives of their identifications. Nearly two-thirds of the dead — 98 — were women. It said 149 others remain injured. The death count could rise farther as officials said 33 of the injured were in serious conditions.

More than 80% of the dead were in their 20s or 30s and 11 were teenagers, the Interior Ministry release said.

The dead also included 26 foreigners. Five of them are from Iran; four from China; four from Russia; two from the United States; two from Japan; one each from Australia, Norway, France, Austria, Vietnam, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka, according to the Interior Ministry.

As the identifications of the dead neared completion, bereaved families were expected to begin funerals for their loved ones. Officials said the government will provide necessary support to bereaved relatives for funeral procedures.

President Yoon on Sunday declared a one-week national mourning period and ordered flags at government buildings and public offices to fly at half-staff.

The government opened temporary memorials Monday in Seoul and other major cities in South Korea. People ranging from ordinary citizens to top officials including Yoon visited the sites, placed white flowers and deeply bowed to show respect. Many people also laid chrysanthemums, bottles of the Korean liquor soju, candles and snacks near an Itaewon subway station, with a host of condolence messages posted on the wall and elsewhere.

The crowd surge was South Korea’s deadliest disaster since 2014, when 304 people, mostly high school students, died in a ferry sinking.

The sinking exposed lax safety rules and regulatory failures. It was partially blamed on excessive and poorly fastened cargo and a crew ill-trained for emergency situations. Saturday’s deaths will likely draw public scrutiny of what government officials have done to improve public safety standards since the ferry disaster.

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea mourns after Halloween stampede

    STORY: On the streets of South Korea's Seoul on Sunday (October 30), residents lay flowers and search for missing loved ones, after a Halloween stampede killed at least 153 people in a packed nightlife area. A huge crowd celebrating in the popular Itaewon district surged into an alley on Saturday night, emergency officials said, adding the death toll could rise. South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the site of a stampede after declaring a period of national mourning on Sunday. He expressed condolences to the victims, most of whom were in their 20s. It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years to be virtually free of COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing. Many of the partygoers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes. Nathan Taverniti witnessed the stampede: “There were so many people… and I had to turn around and I told the crowd you can’t come this way, people are dying, because I already knew how bad it was, and people were being so rude. And I had to tell them you cannot come this way... and it took so long for emergency services to arrive.” Community centers have become makeshift facilities for missing persons as families and friends desperately sought word of loved ones. As of midday, the Interior Ministry said at least 90% of the victims had been identified, with delays affecting some foreign nationals and teenagers who did not yet have identification cards. The disaster is the country's deadliest since a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people, mainly high school students.

  • South Korean President Yoon visits site of stampede

    STORY: Yoon declared a period of national mourning after a Halloween crush killed mostly teenagers and young adults in a packed nightlife area in Seoul, promising "top priority in state affairs in recovery and follow-up measures of the incident" in a separate televised statement.A huge crowd celebrating in the popular Itaewon district surged into an alley on Saturday (October 29) night, emergency officials said, adding the death toll could rise.A further 76 people were injured in the melee, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a briefing at the scene.Nineteen of the injured were in serious condition and receiving emergency treatment, the officials said.

  • South Korea mourns, wants answers after Halloween crush kills 153

    Shocked family members collected bodies, parents searched for children and a country sought answers on Sunday after at least 153 people were crushed to death when a crowd in South Korea surged in an alleyway during Halloween festivities. President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning and designated Seoul's popular Itaewon district a disaster zone after the Saturday night disaster. A huge crowd celebrating in Itaewon surged into an alley, killing at least 153 people, most of them in their 20s, emergency officials said, adding the death toll could rise.

  • South Korea Declares Mourning Period After Deadly Crowd Crush

    South Korean President&nbsp;Yoon Suk Yeol&nbsp;declared a week-long&nbsp;mourning&nbsp;period after 154 people killed in a crowd crush in Seoul. Heejin Kim reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • After South Korean Halloween crush, families seek missing, plan funerals

    SEOUL (Reuters) -In tears, Philomene Aby's hands shook as she asked workers at a South Korean community centre for any news of her 22-year-old son, missing in the wake of a crowd surge in Seoul that left at least 151 people dead on Saturday. "I called his number but ... he wasn't answering," Aby told Reuters while standing in the Hannam-dong Community Service Center, which became a makeshift missing persons facility in the wake of the disaster. "No one is telling me the truth," said Aby, who has lived in Seoul with her son for 18 years.

  • Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people

    More than 150 people were killed in the crush in South Korea’s capital including victims from China, Australia, Uzbekistan, Norway and Iran

  • Bey, Cunningham lead Pistons past defending champ Warriors

    Saddiq Bey scored 28 points, Cade Cunningham was an assist short of a triple-double and the Detroit Pistons beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors 128-114 on Sunday night to end a five-game losing streak. “I'm overjoyed for our guys after the work they put in tonight,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. Cunningham had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help the Pistons won for the first time since their opening game.

  • Mel Tucker says he doesn’t know what happened in tunnel, gives credit to Michigan for win

    He didn't exactly say much here.

  • Fentanyl, cocaine among over 140 pounds of drugs seized in Barstow busts

    The seizures exemplify worries among Barstow residents about drug trafficking in the rural High Desert city, where multiple highways intersect.

  • But can he fight? Teddy Atlas grades YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul

    The social media influencer is an expert at getting attention. But as he climbs in for his sixth pro fight on Saturday night, one of boxing’s most renowned trainers assesses his skills

  • Pistons vs Warriors Betting Forecast

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Detroit Pistons host the Golden State Warriors

  • How generational gap may have helped lead to South Korea's Halloween tragedy

    Some say a cultural gap between South Korea's elder and younger generations may have contributed to inadequate security at a crowded Halloween event.

  • Political heavyweights hit the campaign trail with midterm elections 9 days away

    ABC News Ipsos poll puts the economy and inflation as top issues for voters and more than 20 million Americans have voted early, including President Joe Biden.

  • Cowboys promote rookie RB, a sign injured Elliott won't play

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) The Dallas Cowboys signed rookie running back Malik Davis to the active roster Saturday, an indication Ezekiel Elliott won't play against Chicago. Elliott is doubtful with a right knee injury after taking a hard hit in last week's 24-6 victory over Detroit. Davis, an undrafted player from Florida, would be making his NFL debut after spending the first seven weeks on the practice squad.

  • World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

    World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea. The tragedy occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley. At least 82 others were injured in the South Korea’s deadliest accident in years.

  • Seoul residents saddened by deadly Halloween stampede

    STORY: It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing. Itaewon resident Lee Su-mi told Reuters, “In this ‘living with-COVID’ era, those young people we call the ‘COVID generation’ could finally celebrate Halloween as their first festival. No one was able to foresee the festival would turn into a disaster.” Residents said businesses in the nightlife area had also been looking forward to the major celebrations, after difficult times in the past few years. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning, after at least 151 people, including 19 foreigners, mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s, were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in Itaewon district on Saturday (October 29) night.

  • Beechwood High School graduate among those killed in South Korea's Halloween celebration crowd surge

    Beechwood High School graduate among those killed in South Korea's Halloween celebration crowd surge

  • Why L.A.'s ban on homeless encampments near schools, day care has become heated election issue

    The Los Angeles law known as 41.18 limits where people can sleep and set up tents. Now it's a major election issue.

  • Josh Primo releases statement following shocking news from San Antonio Spurs

    Spurs cut former Alabama MBB standout Josh Primo in a stunning move, he releases statement.

  • Frankie Jonas and Girlfriend Poke Fun at Brother Joe and Ex Taylor Swift with Halloween Costumes

    Frankie Jonas channeled his old brother Joe, while his girlfriend, Anna Olson, went as Taylor Swift in Halloween costumes reminiscent of the outfits the pair wore during a 2009 concert appearance