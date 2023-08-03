South Korea rampage: man rams car onto sidewalk, stabs people injuring 14

At least 14 people were wounded and one man died Thursday in South Korea after a man rammed his car onto a sidewalk and then started stabbing people at a department store in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, authorities said.

A suspect, described by local media as a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene. He was not immediately identified by police.

The attack, described by the Korean National Police Agency as “virtually an act of terrorism,” took place near the Seohyeon subway station just before 6 p.m., local time.

The area is a popular leisure district with several restaurants, bars and a large department store.

Nine people were stabbed by the suspect, while five others were hit by his car before the rampage, according to Yoon Sung-hyun, an official from the Gyeonggi provincial police department.

At least two victims were hospitalized in serious condition, authorities said.

The Seoul-headquartered Newsis news agency said a man in his 60s died from his injuries.

Witnesses said the suspect wore a black hoodie and sunglasses as he walked around the store holding an object that resembled a knife.

A video, allegedly sent by a witness and published by the Kyunghyang Shinmun newspaper, appears to show the suspect walking up the store’s escalator with an object in his hand.

The suspect has refused to talk to authorities, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing police sources.

The incident comes just two days after another stabbing attack near a subway station in the capital Seoul left one person dead and three wounded.

On July 21, a man named Cho Seon, 33, fatally stabbed a stranger near a subway station in Seoul. He then attacked three other men, police said.

The suspect was arrested two days later on charges of murder and attempted murder, Yonhap reported.

