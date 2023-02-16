South Korea refers to North as 'our enemy' for first time in six years as tensions heighten

Elizabeth Pritchett
·3 min read

South Korea called North Korea "our enemy" for the first time in six years in its biennial defense document published on Thursday.

The Associated Press reported the document said, "North Korea doesn't give up its nukes and is persistently posing military threats to us, so the North Korean government and military… is our enemy."

The country's description of its rival in defense papers typically reflects the relationship between the two. During past times of animosity, South Korea referred to its neighbor as the "main enemy," "present enemy" or "enemy."

When relations were on better terms, such references were not made.

US, SOUTH KOREA VOW TO RAMP UP NUCLEAR DETERRENCE IN FACE OF NORTH KOREA AGGRESSION

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's reference to South Korea as "our undoubted enemy" during a speech at a key ruling party meeting in December was also included in the document, as well as a passage of a new North Korean law authorizing preemptive use of nuclear weapons in a broad range of scenarios.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Kim Jong Un was also referred to by only his name – a change from documents issued under former President Moon Jae-in where references included his titles.

The latest defense papers listed the main objectives of South Korea's defense policies as bracing for threats and a potential invasion by North Korea, adding that its nuclear program and provocations "are seriously threatening our security."

Deterring a war on the Korean Peninsula and contributing to a peaceful reunification of the Korean countries are also included in SK's defense goals.

North Korea did not immediately respond to the revived use of the enemy label, according to The AP. In the past, the North has lashed out at similar terminology by accusing South Korea of demonstrating hostility.

SOUTH KOREA CONSIDERS NUCLEAR DEVELOPMENT FOR FIRST TIME IN FACE OF GROWING NORTH KOREA SECURITY THREAT

South Korea first called North Korea its "main enemy" in 1995, a year after the North threatened to turn Seoul into a "sea of fire." Similar rhetoric has been used repeatedly since then if tensions are heightened.

The South stopped using the enemy terminology in the 2000s during a time of low hostility, but brought it back in 2010 when 50 navy sailors were killed in a torpedo attack attributed to North Korea.

South Korea again avoided referring to North Korea as its enemy when it was governed by Moon from 2017 to 2022, who focused heavily on reconciling with the North.

Defense documents published during that time did not mention North Korea by name when they said South Korea’s military "considers any force that threatens and violates the sovereignty, territory, people, and properties of the Republic of Korea as an enemy."

Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May 2022, has promised a stern response to North Korea's provocations. During his election campaign, he wrote on Facebook that SK's "main enemy is North Korea" after it conducted a series of missile tests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

North Korea conducted more than 90 cruise and ballistic missile tests in 2022, including simulated nuclear attacks on South Korea. The number of tests is the highest on record.

In response, Yoon said he is seeking a stronger security commitment from the U.S and boosting South Korea's own military capabilities.

Recommended Stories

  • North Korean food shortage seems to be worsening, South Korea says

    SEOUL (Reuters) -A North Korean food crisis appears to have deteriorated, South Korea said on Wednesday, as a newspaper reported that North Korea has cut rations to its soldiers for the first time in more than two decades. North Korea has effectively acknowledged serious food shortages, South Korea's unification ministry said, referring to a North Korean state media report this month about plans for an "urgent" ruling party meeting on agriculture. "Its food situation seems to have deteriorated," the South's unification ministry, which handles relations with North Korea, said in a statement.

  • Why Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Is All Over North Korean Media

    North Korean state media has started showing Kim Jong Un’s young daughter by the leader’s side, triggering speculation about the country’s succession plans. WSJ’s Dasl Yoon analyzes the significance of these appearances. Photo: KRT/KCNA

  • U.S. proposes Medicare, Medicaid programs to cut drug costs, including $2 generics

    The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) said it would test the models in the Medicare health program for people age 65 or over and the disabled and the Medicaid program for the poor. The proposed models would lower the out-of-pocket cost of commonly used generic drugs for chronic conditions, such as hypertension, to $2 a month for people on Medicare, improve access to expensive lifesaving cell and genetic treatments for those on Medicaid, and get CMS better deals for expensive new therapies that lack complete clinical trial data, CMS said.

  • Quarterback Derek Carr released by Las Vegas Raiders. Here’s how fans across NFL reacted

    Derek Carr can sign with any team immediately.

  • Dollar General worker arrested for loading more than $6K onto his personal debit card, police say

    An employee of Dollar General in Cartersville is accused of stealing money from the business and loading it onto his personal debit cards.

  • Sweden Signals It May Have to Follow Finland on Path to NATO

    (Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signaled the Nordic nation was preparing for the possibility of joining NATO after neighboring Finland, following comments from the defense alliance’s chief that a joint entry “isn’t the main question.”Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Scrambles Jet

  • Military not ruling out 3 shot down UFOs may have come from 'hostile nations'

    A source said the determination that the three UFOs weren’t hostile was "a determination about offensive capability not a determination as to motive or source country."

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russia fires 32 missiles across Ukraine in fresh wave of attacks

    Russia fired 32 missiles across Ukraine in a fresh wave of attacks hitting targets in Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk.

  • What is the deadly Marburg virus? Symptoms, causes and vaccines

    Marburg virus disease is an often fatal illness which causes hemorrhagic fever in humans.

  • Why the U.S. used missiles, not cheap bullets, to shoot down Chinese balloon, 3 unidentified objects

    Why the U.S. used missiles, not cheap bullets, to shoot down Chinese balloon, 3 unidentified objects

  • Lukashenko names conditions for Belarus to join Russia's war

    Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has stated that the Belarusian army will join the Russian Armed Forces only in the event of an attack on Belarus. Source: Belarusian state-owned media agency Belta, cited by European Pravda "For now, I am ready to join Russians in the war from the territory of Belarus only in one case: if soldiers come from there to kill my people.

  • Border guards attack occupiers near Bakhmut, capture "wagnerite"

    Border guards attacked Russian positions near the city of Bakhmut: in close combat, they killed five invaders and captured a "wagnerite" [a Wagner Group fighter - ed.]. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Details: It is reported that Ukrainian border guards raided the positions of the Russian occupation forces near Bakhmut during their combat reconnaissance patrol.

  • Ukraine says Russians mounting constant attacks, pouring in forces

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian troops are mounting constant attacks on Ukraine's positions in the east and pouring troops into the region, although forces loyal to Kyiv are holding on, senior Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday. Russia said earlier in the day that its troops had broken through two fortified lines of Ukrainian defences on the eastern front in the Luhansk region. Moscow said Ukrainian forces had retreated in the face of Russian attacks in Luhansk but did not say in which part of the region.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy three ammunition storages, Russia drops gas grenades General Staff

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian ammunition storages during the day; in Donetsk Oblast, the Russians dropped gas grenades from an UAV on positions of the Ukrainian troops. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: The Air Forces of Ukraine launched eight attacks on the areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the occupiers, and units of missile and artillery struck an area of concentration of manpower, three ammunition storages and two e

  • A Russian Engineer Is Set to Spill Secrets to the U.S. About the 'White Swan' Bomber

    A Russian man is ready to spill secrets to the U.S. about Russia's stealth "White Swan" bomber. He’s offering the valuable intel in exchange for asylum.

  • AI Just Flew an F-16 for 17 Hours. This Could Change Everything.

    Artificial intelligence software flew the VISTA X-62A for more than 17 hours, marking the first time AI operated a tactical aircraft.

  • Russia loses half of its modern tank fleet in Ukraine

    About half of Russia’s modern tanks were destroyed during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to a report by UK-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), published on Feb. 15.

  • Border guards show footage of close combat near Bakhmut

    The Russians, sparing no personnel, are sending group after group to storm Ukrainian positions near the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast; Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to kill the invaders. Source: Press service of State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Quote: "On the outskirts of the city-fortress, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including border guards, are fighting for every street and every house.

  • U.S. signs contracts worth more than $1.5 billion for production of ammunition

    The U.S. Army has signed contracts worth $522 million with companies that will manufacture artillery shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, U.S. government-funded outlet RFE/RL reported on Feb. 15.

  • Vladimir Putin is about to win the ammunition war against the West

    ‘The current rate of Ukraine’s ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production,” Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary general, said this week. “This puts our defence industries under strain.” In two sentences he confirmed a major hitch in the West’s efforts to support Kyiv, one that experts have been highlighting since the first months of the war: we are running out of supplies.