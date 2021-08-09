South Korea to release Samsung scion on parole

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will release billionaire Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong on parole this week after he spent 18 months in prison for his role in a massive corruption scandal that triggered nationwide protests and led to the ouster of the country’s previous president.

The announcement Monday by the Justice Ministry, which came with a year left on Lee’s 30-month sentence, extends a history of leniency toward major white-collar crime and preferential treatment for convicted tycoons. It tarnishes the reformist image of President Moon Jae-in, who after winning a presidential by-election in 2017 vowed to curb the excesses of “chaebol,” South Korea’s family-owned conglomerates, and end their cozy ties with the government.

Lee, who has been imprisoned since January, runs the Samsung group in his capacity as vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, one of the world’s largest makers of computer memory chips and smartphones.

He was convicted of bribing then-President Park Geun-hye and her close confidante, who are serving lengthier prison terms, to win government support for a 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates that tightened his control over the corporate empire.

Business leaders and key members of Moon’s government and ruling party have endorsed Lee’s early release in recent months, citing Samsung’s crucial role in the national economy and the increasing challenges it faces in the global semiconductor market.

Recent polls have indicated that South Koreans — years removed from the angry rallies of 2016 and 2017 — are largely in favor of Lee’s release, showing Samsung’s deep influence in a country where it provides the smartphones, TVs and credit cards people use, the apartments they live in and the hospitals where they are born or go to die.

Even with his release on Friday, legal risks still loom for Lee as he undergoes a trial on separate charges of stock price manipulation and auditing violations related to the 2015 merger. Lee’s next court hearing in that case is set for Thursday at the Seoul Central District Court.

In a nationally televised announcement, Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said Lee will be released with about 800 other convicts on Friday morning, ahead of a national holiday celebrating Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II.

He said the decision to free Lee was based on unspecified concerns related to the “national economic situation and the global economic environment” amid the prolonged COVID-19 crisis.

Moon’s office didn’t immediately comment on Lee’s release and had previously distanced itself from the issue, saying that paroles are up to the Justice Ministry. The Blue House said it would be difficult for Moon to grant presidential pardons to former conservative presidents Park and Lee Myung-bak, who is also in prison over a separate corruption scandal, ahead of the Aug. 15 Liberation Day.

Public support for Lee’s release made his parole politically convenient for Moon’s government as the ruling liberals seek to build support ahead of the presidential election in March next year, said Park Sung-min, president of Seoul-based MIN Consulting, a political consulting firm.

“If you are in politics and realistically thinking about winning votes, there are five million people in South Korea who owns Samsung Electronics shares, and that’s a group of 10 million if you count their family members,” Park said.

The left-leaning Justice Party, a minor opposition party, issued a statement criticizing the decision to pardon Lee, which it said confirmed that South Korea was a “Samsung Republic” and that laws become meaningless in face of “the top 0.01% chaebol.”

The People Power Party, the main conservative opposition, welcomed Lee’s release as a “meaningful decision” for the economy.

Lee, 53, was originally sentenced in 2017 to five years in prison on the corruption charges but was freed after 11 months in February 2018 following a Seoul High Court ruling that reduced his term to 2 ½ years and suspended his sentence, overturning key convictions and reducing the amount of his bribes.

The Supreme Court returned the case to the high court in 2019, ruling that the amount of Lee’s bribes had been undervalued. Lee was sent back to jail in January this year following a retrial.

Samsung Electronics has shown no obvious sign of business trouble while Lee ran the company from behind bars, communicating his decisions through visiting company executives. The demand for its semiconductor chips, TVs and other products has surged as the pandemic forced millions to stay at home.

The company said last month that its operating profit for the second quarter increased by 54% from a year earlier to 12.57 trillion won ($11 billion), driven by its dual strengths in components and finished products.

But there were also concerns that Lee’s prison term was slowing Samsung’s speed in major investments when it needs to spend aggressively to stay competitive in semiconductors and other technologies.

While Samsung remains dominant in memory chips, which are used to store information, there are views that it is increasingly falling behind rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in the race for high-tech chips designed to perform a broader range of functions.

The demand for advanced chips is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by fifth generation (5G) wireless services, artificial intelligence and self-driving cars. Some analysts say Samsung may be more active in pursing merger and acquisition deals to gain such technologies once Lee is released and can sign off on investments more easily.

Park Sang-in, a professor of public enterprise policy at Seoul National University, was more skeptical, saying Lee has yet to prove his competitiveness as a business leader since taking over for his father, who died last year after years of hospitalization following a 2014 heart attack. Park described Lee's pardon as a setback for South Korea's democracy, saying that it shows the rule of law doesn't apply to the richest and most powerful people.

“I don't think Lee’s return to the office will make much difference,” Park said. “Lee hasn’t proved himself in the way Steve Jobs or even Lee Byung-chull did,” he added, referring to Lee’s grandfather who founded the group.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung’s Lee Wins Parole After Jail Sentence for Bribery

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee will be released from prison Friday after a justice ministry committee recommended that he receive parole, marking a dramatic reversal for South Korea’s political and business landscape ahead of a presidential election early next year.The justice ministry decided Monday to grant parole to the de-facto leader of Samsung two days before Liberation Day on Aug. 15, Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said during a briefing. Authorities reach

  • S.Korea and U.S. to begin preliminary military exercises on Tuesday -Yonhap

    South Korea and the United States will begin preliminary military drills on Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, despite North Korea's warning that the exercises would dent signs of an inter-Korean thaw. The drills, called Crisis Management Staff Training, were designed to examine the allies' readiness to respond to a potential contingency, and will be held until Friday before switching to full-scale exercises scheduled for Aug. 16-26, Yonhap said, citing unidentified military and government sources. South Korea's defence ministry said the timing, scale and formation of the drills were not yet finalised.

  • Keyshawn Davis, Richard Torrez Jr. Aim to Win Gold in Olympic Boxing

    As the Tokyo Olympics comes to a close, the United States will aim to win a gold medal in boxing.

  • S.Korea apologises as Moderna halves August COVID-19 vaccine shipments

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's health minister apologised for COVID-19 vaccine shortages on Monday, saying U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc would deliver less than half its planned shipment this month due to production issues. Suffering a fourth wave of infections, South Korea has posted record numbers of new cases in recent weeks, while its inoculation campaign has been dogged by vaccine shortages and shipment delays. Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said Moderna had informed South Korea that it would only be able to deliver less than half the 8.5 million doses it had been due to ship in August.

  • Indonesia launches online push to streamline investment permits

    Indonesia launched on Monday a website to process investment permits, which the government hailed as an important milestone in reforms aimed at making it easier and quicker to do business in Southeast Asia's largest economy. President Joko Widodo has vowed to overcome lingering hurdles such as red tape, rigid labour laws and poor infrastructure in his second term to compete with neighbours such as Vietnam and Thailand to attract foreign investment. The "Online Single Submission" oss.go.id website will process investment proposals based on the level of risk, with lower risk investments needing only to register and medium ones to meet national standards.

  • China’s Summer of Stock Market Turbulence: A Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s overhaul of tutoring companies ignited a volatile few weeks for stock markets both onshore and in Hong Kong, leaving investors on edge. After steep losses, traders are looking out for what regulators may target next as Beijing tightens its grip on a range of sectors from private education to digital gaming, e-cigarettes to property.Here’s a look at the key events since July 23:August 9 - Chipmakers SlideChipmakers slump after state media published a commentary saying regul

  • Virus-free New Zealand plans border reopening amid labour shortage

    Under pressure from businesses and public sectors facing a worker shortage that policymakers fear will fuel inflation, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to unveil plans this week to reopen the country's borders. Ardern garnered global praise for containing local transmission of COVID-19 via an elimination strategy, imposing tough lockdowns and slamming New Zealand's international border shut in March 2020. The dairy, horticulture, housing, services, health and broader public sector have all reported acute staff shortages, and called on the government to raise border blocks.

  • The Ivy’s ‘Geisha girl and Fu Manchu’ video provokes furious online backlash

    The Ivy has apologised for releasing a “garish, dehumanising and orientalising” advert featuring “a horrible mish-mash of cultural archetypes” to promote their new Chinese restaurant.

  • Keep Your CDC Vaccination Card Safe With This Leather Card Holder That Easily Clips Onto Bags

    And it's just $20.

  • Olympics-Volleyball-S.Korean ace Kim satisfied at her last Games

    Kim Yeon-koung, the South Korean women's volleyball captain and ace spiker, said she was satisfied with the team's fourth place result at Tokyo in what is most likely her final Olympics. "I am happy with our achievement although we didn't win a medal," Kim said after her team was crushed by world champions Serbia in straight sets in Sunday's bronze medal match. The loss dashed South Korea's hopes of repeating their success in Montreal 1976 Games to grab the bronze.

  • China says no more Mao badges after IOC warning

    The Olympic body says it has been told Chinese athletes will no longer wear badges seen as political.

  • McDonald's Advises Franchisees Of Bag Supply Shortage, Encourages Use Of Trays

    McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is advising restaurant owners to serve meals on trays to customers dining inside as the fast-food chain is facing a bag supply shortage. What happened: McDonald’s told owners in a late-July message that limited bag supplies have been impacting the industry as a whole, and encouraged workers to transition to the use of trays. Almost 81% of restaurant business in the 12 months ending June 30 was made up of take-out orders, that's up 18% compared with the prior year’s p

  • South Korea is developing a critical metals strategy to back a lofty battery goal

    To be a leading global battery powerhouse, the country must secure its supply of materials like lithium and rare earths.

  • Why China's climate policy matters to us all

    The global battle against climate change is likely to be won or lost in China.

  • Jodie Comer talks about new film, ‘Free Guy’

    The "Killing Eve" actress stars alongside Ryan Reynolds in her first lead role on the big screen.

  • Geronimo the alpaca must die, insists environment secretary

    Animal’s owner has claimed the UK tests carried out on the New Zealand-born male alpaca were inaccurate

  • Water pipes could be used to transport broadband to rural homes

    Water pipes could be used to transport broadband to rural homes as the Government pledges to make the internet as easy to access as drinking water across the UK.

  • Trump 'Imagines' How People Would Squawk Had COVID-19 'Attack' Erupted On His Watch

    More than 400,000 Americans died of COVID-19 during the Trump administration.

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis joins rally for impeachment

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Saturday that President Joe Biden should be impeached, adding her voice to a growing chorus of high-profile conservatives in the media fed up with the current administration.

  • Melania Trump hit back at a presidential historian who accused her of 'eviscerating' the White House Rose Garden

    More than 80,000 people have signed a petition against Trump's changes, but Reuters reported some claims made about the renovations were false.