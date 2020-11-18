South Korea daily COVID-19 cases highest since August; nationwide infections feared

Hyonhee Shin
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Seoul
FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Seoul

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 313 new daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number since August, as cluster infections continued to emerge from offices, medical facilities and small gatherings, prompting authorities to tighten social distancing rules.

The daily tally has been above 200 for five consecutive days and surpassed 300 for the first time since August when there was a large outbreak at a church political rally, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The government decided on Tuesday to impose stricter social distancing measures for the greater Seoul area a month after easing them, warning of an even bigger crisis if its current efforts fail to blunt a spike in new cases.

"We're in a crisis where there are pessimistic views that predict another nationwide transmission," Vice Health Minister Kang Do-tae told a meeting.

"Infections are now occurring simultaneously in every corner of our society, real life situations, unlike the past when there were large outbreaks from a specific place or group."

Of the new cases, 245 were locally transmitted and 68 imported. Nearly 74% of domestic infections came from the greater Seoul area, home to around half of the country's 52 million population, including cases linked to a hiking club, a gym, a manufacturing plant and family gatherings.

Total infections are now at 29,311, with 496 deaths.

Starting Thursday public gatherings of 100 people or more will be banned, religious services and sporting events will be limited to 30% capacity, and high-risk facilities including clubs and karaoke bars must widen distance among guests.

Health authorities have warned the daily tally could go as high as 400, and they might tighten social distancing further to limit night-time dining out and curtail public transportation if the situation does not stabilise over the next two weeks.

"It's difficult to overcome this new crisis...," Kang said, urging citizens to implement strict hygiene rules and minimise travel and year-end celebrations.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Michael Perry)

Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • No to a Loan-Debt-Forgiveness/COVID-Relief Compromise

    I must dissent from my colleague Robert VerBruggen on his proposed COVID-relief bill “compromise” for the same reasons that I rejected David French and Jonah Goldberg’s idea for a “compromise” on Court-packing. Why should Republicans give away the farm in exchange for a promise from Democrats not to take a manifestly harmful and unpopular action that would almost certainly backfire?Like VerBruggen, I would like to see a relief bill passed as soon as possible, but the truth of the matter is that Democrats appear unwilling to pass anything remotely reasonable until Joe Biden takes the oath of office. For political purposes, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will not budge from their $2.2 trillion HEROES Act and have refused to even consider the Trump administration’s offer of a $1.8 trillion compromise bill. I don’t see the merit in preventing the implementation of a student-loan-forgiveness plan that can potentially be reversed in court by backing an irreversible spending bill that will bail out irresponsible, unsustainable pension plans put in place by Democratic legislatures in blue states while handing out tax breaks to wealthy residents of those same states.

  • A 25-year-old man 'had the audacity' to make himself a pizza as he stole cash and a delivery car from a California pizzeria, police say

    Oscar Alexander Sanchez is accused of breaking into Big Slice Pizza shop in Fullerton, California, and taking cash along with the restaurant's car.

  • Perdue backs out of debate after being called a “crook," Ossoff will face off against empty podium

    Ahead of their runoff election in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff calls Sen. David Perdue "a coward, too"

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • Iowa joins U.S. states from coasts to heartland acting to curb COVID-19

    Each of the four governors, representing both ends of America's political divide and a mix of urban and rural regions, cited health data showing the pandemic reaching its most perilous point yet in the United States, threatening to overwhelm hospitals and claim thousands more lives in the weeks ahead. Iowa, for example, has registered more than new 52,000 infections over the past two weeks, about the same number documented from March to mid-August, with COVID-19 accounting for one in every four patients now hospitalized in the state.

  • Pakistani Islamists' anti-France sit-in ends peacefully

    Thousands of supporters of a radical Islamic scholar on Tuesday ended their sit-in in the Pakistani capital over the republishing in France of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, which they deem blasphemous. The sit-in at the edge of Islamabad was disbanded after the protesters got assurances from the government that their demand for cutting diplomatic ties with France would be discussed in Parliament in three months. An agreement was reached between government ministers and leaders of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party shortly after midnight Monday, after which the protesters started dispersing.

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • Ivanka Trump claims the media's "silent" on violence against conservatives as Proud Boys clash in DC

    Selectively edited video wrongly showing Trump supporters as victims of violence was shared in right-wing circles

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • US House to offer regular virus testing for members, staff

    After months without internal testing protocols, members of the U.S. House and their staff will now have regular access to coronavirus testing at the Capitol physician’s office when they return to Washington from their home states. The new testing is voluntary, but is intended to prevent an outbreak in the sprawling Capitol complex as members fly back and forth from their districts and cases spike around the country. In a letter to members of Congress on Sunday, Attending Physician Brian Monahan wrote that his office is offering the testing “to be consistent with the spirit” of an order from Washington, D.C., that all travelers must obtain a coronavirus test prior to visiting the city and get a second test three to five days after arrival.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • Mitch McConnell rips into the $3.4 trillion Democratic stimulus plan as 'unserious'

    McConnell blasted the Democratic coronavirus relief plan a day after President-elect Joe Biden implored Congress to pass it.

  • Donald Trump 'considered attacking Iran nuclear site after US election defeat'

    US President Donald Trump last week sought options for attacking Iran to stop its nuclear programme during the last two months in office, officials in his administration have said. Mr Trump was reportedly dissuaded from such action during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday with top national security advisers, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, new acting Defence Secretary Christopher Miller and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. The New York Times, which first reported the meeting, said his advisers persuaded Mr Trump that any strike would likely precipitate a wider conflict. "He asked for options. They gave him the scenarios and he ultimately decided not to go forward," the official said. The White House declined to comment.

  • South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real

    South Dakota ER nurse Jodi Doering has seen some disturbing examples of COVID-19 denial as she works through the pandemic.After a Twitter thread of her experiences started circulating, Doering appeared on CNN's New Day on Monday to describe how South Dakota hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients -- and yet some of them don't believe the virus they have is real. While many patients are "grateful for the care they receive" from nurses, some COVID-19 patients spend their last moments refusing to call family and friends because they're convinced they're going to be fine, Doering said. "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real,'" Doering recalled. In some cases, patients even insist they have the flu or lung cancer to avoid acknowledging the coronavirus.> A South Dakota ER nurse @JodiDoering says her Covid-19 patients often "don't want to believe that Covid is real."> > "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real.' And when they should be... Facetiming their families, they're filled with anger and hatred." pic.twitter.com/tgUgP6znAT> > -- New Day (@NewDay) November 16, 2020Doering went on to mention how more people have died of COVID-19 in South Dakota -- 644 -- than live in the town where she's from. South Dakota has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of almost anywhere in the world -- only North Dakota and the entire countries of Belgium and the Czech Republic rank higher. Without a mask mandate and with low rates of mask wearing, the Dakotas have seen coronavirus cases spike over the past few months. > North Dakota is waaaayyy beyond just merely "hit hard". It ranks as the 1 hotspot for COVID19 mortality rate ***in entire world***. South Dakota, Cook County (Chicago), Wisconsin and Montana not far behind. (HT @greg_travis and @VanGennepD) https://t.co/1dSpAQIz75 pic.twitter.com/X3VZ6sYKC5> > -- Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Special Report: A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

    By the time Officer Joseph Ferrigno shot a Black man from behind, court records show, the Rochester cop had drawn at least 23 misconduct complaints in nearly nine years on the force. One came from a woman who said Ferrigno, a burly hockey player, slammed her to the ground and broke one of her ribs. Another was from a one-legged man dumped from his wheelchair at a bus stop and roughed up by Ferrigno and two other officers.

  • A sex worker says she's earning $35,000 a month thanks to the US Army's thirsty tweets going viral

    "You can't even pay for this kind of promotion," the OnlyFans sex worker told Insider. "This is the jackpot."

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • Trump faces approaching deadline for recount in Wisconsin

    Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by more than 20,600 votes based on final canvassed totals submitted to the state elections commission on Tuesday, a report that starts the clock for Trump to file a recount as he has promised supporters. The canvassed totals show Biden beat Trump by 20,608 votes, which is a roughly six-tenths of a point margin — close enough for Trump to file for a recount. Biden widened his lead over Trump by 62 votes based on the canvassed results compared with unofficial totals posted by the counties before they were certified.

  • Members of notorious Berlin crime family arrested over Green Vault jewel heist

    Three men were arrested in Germany on Tuesday in connection with last year’s €1bn (£896m) jewel robbery from Dresden’s famous Green Vault. The arrests come almost a year after the spectacular theft and are the first major breakthrough in the investigation. The three arrested men have not been named, but they are understood to be members of the Remmo Clan, one of Berlin’s most powerful organised crime groups. Police named two further members of the extended family as wanted in connection with the robbery. More than 1,600 police officers took part in early morning raids in Berlin’s Neukölln neighbourhood, an area widely regarded as Remmo Clan territory. “A total of 18 properties are currently being searched in Berlin, including ten apartments, garages and vehicles,” Dresden prosecutors said in a statement. “The focus of today's measures is the search for the stolen art treasures and possible evidence, such as storage media, items of clothing and tools.”