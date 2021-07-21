South Korea reports new daily record amid Delta-driven surge

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Seoul
Sangmi Cha
·1 min read

By Sangmi Cha

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea reported a daily record of 1,784 coronavirus cases for Tuesday, breaking a mark set last week, as the country grapples with a surge in Delta-driven outbreaks, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Wednesday.

Genetic analysis of 2,381 infections last week found nearly 40% were the Delta variant, KDCA data showed. More than half the total 1,741 Delta variant cases since December were diagnosed last week.

Despite the record number of cases, South Korea has seen no significant increase in hospitalisations or deaths, with a mortality rate of 1.13% and the number of severe cases at 214 as of Tuesday.

Of the country’s 52 million people 32% have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while the government aims to vaccinate 70% by September.

So far, South Korea has recorded 182,265 cases and 2,060 deaths.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Tom Hogue and Michael Perry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Europe becomes first region to cross 50 million COVID-19 cases - Reuters tally

    Europe became the first region worldwide to cross 50 million coronavirus cases on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as the more contagious Delta variant spurred a record surge in daily new infections. The region is seeing a million new infections about every eight days and has reported nearly 1.3 million deaths since the pandemic began. The Delta variant, which is significantly more contagious than the original version of COVID-19, has been detected in about 100 countries and is now the dominant variant worldwide.

  • More than a million children around the world may have been orphaned by the COVID-19 pandemic, study finds

    The authors estimate that 1.13 million children lost a parent or custodial grandparent, and of these, 1.04 million lost a mother, father, or both.

  • Inside the Tokyo Olympic Village, which will house 11,000 athletes and features a massive dining hall and 'fever clinic'

    The Tokyo Olympic athlete's village has minimalist bedrooms with cardboard beds that have already gotten some attention.

  • COVID vaccination delays let killer 3rd wave slam South Africa

    "There is a shortage of oxygen, also a shortage of beds," one exhausted front-line doctor told CBS News. "You put the two together, it's a complete disaster."

  • The State Department warns Americans not to fly to UK because of its COVID-19 outbreak

    The State Department raised the travel advisory for the UK to Level 4 - "Do Not Travel" - after the CDC elevated its warnings for travel there.

  • Judge exonerates man who served 20 years in Georgia slayings

    A judge on Monday dismissed all charges against a man convicted of the 1985 slayings of a couple at a south Georgia church, exonerating him after he spent two decades behind bars, the man's attorneys said. Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett granted a motion by prosecutors to dismiss the case against Dennis Perry, 59. Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins, who took office in January, decided not to pursue the case.

  • Two-thirds of Indians have coronavirus antibodies, survey shows

    The fourth national blood serum survey which tests for antibodies, known as a sero survey, included 8,691 children aged 6-17 years for the first time. About 400 million of India's 1.4 billion people did not have antibodies, the survey showed. India's daily cases have fallen to four-month lows after a second-wave that crippled the healthcare system.

  • COVID hospitals in Pakistan's largest city reaching capacity

    The spread of the coronavirus Delta variant is reaching alarming levels in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi on the eve of the Eid al Adha Muslim holiday as public and some private sector hospitals are reaching capacity and have started refusing patients, medical officials said on Tuesday. The Sindh provincial government said on Monday that the COVID-19 situation in the city is becoming serious, and warned people that ignoring precautionary measures during the holiday could make matters worse. Government hospitals have reached saturation point, something not witnessed during previous waves, and even some private hospitals are refusing patients, said Dr Qaiser Sajjad, secretary general of the Pakistan Medical Association.

  • Iran's daily new coronavirus infections hit another high

    Iran on Tuesday broke another record in the country's daily new coronavirus cases, even as Tehran and its surroundings went into lockdown, a week-long measure imposed amid another surge in the pandemic. The country’s health ministry announced 27,444 new cases and 250 deaths over the past day, bringing the overall death toll to 87,624 from among more than 3.5 million confirmed cases in the pandemic. On Tuesday, Iran embarked on another lockdown — the nation’s fifth so far — that is meant to last until next Monday.

  • Biden said COVID vaccine misinformation on social media is ‘killing people.' These are the biggest myths spreading online.

    Amid concerns about vaccine misinformation, here are biggest myths about the COVID-19 vaccine circulating on social media and why they’re false.

  • Biden official: ‘We don’t know exactly why’ ransomware gang vanished from the web

    The comments were the clearest yet to suggest that the United States did not play a direct role in taking down REvil’s sites.

  • COVID-19 vaccines protect you better than infection, doctors say

    With the delta variant surging in the United States, doctors are urging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated -- including the more than 30 million people who have already had COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting vaccinated after recovering from infection leads to even stronger protection compared to infection alone. Meanwhile, studies show currently authorized vaccines are likely to offer protection for at least eight months, and likely longer, but much less is known about how long you'll be protected from reinfection after recovering from COVID-19.

  • Half of Australia hit by COVID-19 lockdowns as Victoria cases rise

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -More than half of Australia's 25 million population came under hard COVID-19 lockdowns on Wednesday as the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus spread across three of the country's major cities. With South Australia state joining all of Victoria and Sydney in lockdown on Tuesday, strict stay-home orders have been enforced for large swathes of the country as officials rush to stem the worst coronavirus outbreak of the year. Sydney, Australia's largest city, is in the fourth week of a five-week lockdown while Victoria and its capital Melbourne extended stay-home restrictions for seven days until early next week.

  • Britney Spears Was Spotted with Boyfriend Sam Asghari Wearing a Huge Diamond Ring

    Both Spears and Asghari have previously shared their intentions to marry and start a life together.

  • Vaccinated people can still get COVID. Here are the most common symptoms, study says

    While breakthrough infections aren’t common, vaccinated people should still watch for these possible symptoms.

  • Dad shares warning after kids allegedly contract COVID-19 from unvaccinated relative

    Adam Joseph, a meteorologist for ABC station WPVI, said his 6-year-old son Jacob and 5-year-old daughter Hannah tested positive for COVID-19 after having contact with a relative who was not vaccinated against the virus. Joseph said the relative tested negative for COVID-19 prior to the visit with his family, but later tested positive for the virus. In addition to his children, their nanny also contracted COVID-19, according to Joseph.

  • Masks are back in Kansas City. When and where should you wear them?

    A new public health advisory asks you to consider: “Only 40% of Missourians are fully vaccinated... assume that 1 in 2 people in any crowd or gathering may be unvaccinated.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Laughs When Asked If She's Responsible For Protecting People

    After the far-right lawmaker said COVID-19 only threatened seniors and the obese, she burst into laughter when a reporter pointed out deaths in other populations.

  • Lambda COVID-19 variant found in Houston Methodist Hospital

    A Texas hospital reported its first case of the Lambda COVID-19 variant as cases rise across the state, ABC News writes.The big picture: The Lambda variant was first detected in Peru last August. From this April through June, the variant made up 81% of COVID-19 cases in Peru, according to the World Health Organization. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWHO categorizes it as a "variant of interest." It has been detected in 29 count

  • A Fourth Wave of COVID-19 Is Brewing in the U.S. Is There Enough Time to Stop It?

    A fourth COVID-19 wave is brewing across the U.S.: The number of average new daily cases has more than doubled in the past two weeks.