South Korea returns North Korean boat, 7 crew members

FILE - South Korean Navy's patrol ships search for survivors from the sunken South Korean navy ship near South Korea's Baekryeong island, March 29, 2010. South Korea said Tuesday, March 8, 2022, it fired warning shots at a North Korean patrol boat that temporarily crossed the countries' disputed western sea boundary while chasing an unarmed North Korean vessel. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military on Wednesday returned a North Korean boat and its seven crew members across the countries’ disputed western sea boundary a day after they drifted into waters near a South Korean border island.

South Korea’s navy fired warning shots on Tuesday to chase away a North Korean patrol vessel that temporarily crossed the so-called Northern Limit Line while pursuing the boat near Baekryeong island.

The seven crew members told South Korean military officials they drifted south of the boundary because of navigation mistakes and mechanical problems and expressed a desire to return to North Korea, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said.

South Korea’s navy has often fired warning shots to repel North Korean vessels crossing the countries’ poorly marked sea border, but there also have been some deadly clashes over the years. South Korea blamed North Korea for an attack on a South Korean warship that killed 46 sailors in 2010, but the North has denied responsibility.

South Korea has patrolled waters around the Northern Limit Line for decades after it was drawn up by the U.N. command at the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. North Korea does not recognize the line and insists upon a boundary that encroaches deeply into waters currently controlled by the South.

Recommended Stories

  • Ruble Slumps Against Dollar as Local Trading Restarts

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s ruble slumped against the dollar as local trading reopened for the first time this week.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayThe currency was down 7.8% at 113.8825 per doll

  • In photos: Ukraine's growing humanitarian crisis

    The United Nations warns Ukraine is facing a growing humanitarian crisis, with reports that tens of thousands of Ukrainians are without food, water and heat during the Russian military's deadly assault on the country.The big picture: Over 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Putin-ordered invasion began two weeks ago. Many more remain trapped in the country. Ukrainian officialshave said Russian forces have been "shelling the humanitarian corridor from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol," despite

  • Stephen Colbert Spots The Weirdest Weapon Ukraine Has Used Against Russia

    This is one tactical weapon that could get messy fast.

  • 'Energy transition? Leave us out,' says Nigeria oil minister

    Developing countries should not have to target renewable energy sources and turn away from fossil fuels, Nigerian energy officials said on Tuesday, joining other emerging oil-producing nations reluctant to embrace the global energy transition trend. Some 900 million people in the world, most of them in Africa, still have no access to energy for basic needs, Nigeria's oil Minister Timipre Marlin Sylva said on Tuesday, speaking during the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. "We are still in transition from firewood to gas," Sylva said.

  • Amazon 'unlikely' to make major announcements about returns to office

    Amazon has been quiet about sending employees back to the office, unlike its tech peers. That doesn't mean workers won't have to return. Here's how the company is handling the decision.

  • New lawsuit accuses former Trump attorney Sidney Powell of misconduct for filing 'frivolous' election fraud lawsuits

    Powell was fired from Trump's legal team in 2020. She has over $4 billion worth of lawsuits against her for her 2020 election fraud claims.

  • U.S. charges two siblings in $124 million cryptocurrency fraud

    U.S. authorities on Tuesday filed criminal charges against a cryptocurrency executive and civil charges against him and his sister, accusing them of defrauding retail investors out of millions of dollars with a digital token known as Ormeus Coin. In papers filed in Manhattan federal court, the Justice Department said John Barksdale lied about the value and profitability of Ormeus Coin's mining assets, including that the coin was backed by a $250 million mining operation generating more than $5 million of monthly revenue. Barksdale and his sister JonAtina Barksdale were separately charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission with conducting fraudulent unregistered offerings of Ormeus Coin.

  • ‘There’s going to be collateral damage everywhere’: Effects of Russian oil ban will trickle down, putting Chicagoans under pressure

    Chicago drivers braced for even higher gasoline prices to come as President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports. “I know it’s hard on people’s pocketbooks, but the people in Ukraine are going through so much right now and they need some type of support from the U.S.,” Regina Rangaswami, a stay-at-home mom, said at a BP station in the South Loop. ...

  • North Korea marks Women's Day with equestrian event

    North Korea holds an equestrian event to mark International Women's Day.

  • Saudi Arabia and UAE leaders ‘decline calls with Biden’ amid fears of oil price spike

    The Gulf nations have capacity to pump more oil to ease supply fears but relations with the US have chilled under BidenUkraine-Russia war: live updates The Biden administration is seeking to increase oil supply after formally banning Russian oil imports on Tuesday. Photograph: Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images The de-facto leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have declined to arrange calls with US president Joe Biden in recent weeks as the US and it allies have sought to contain a surge

  • Limits on insulin costs revived in push for Senate action

    Legislation to limit insulin costs for people with diabetes is getting revived in the Senate. Democrats say they want to move quickly, but they’ll need Republican support to get anything through an evenly divided chamber — and they’re not there yet. Curbs on insulin costs have the backing of President Joe Biden, and before that, even enjoyed support from his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

  • Trevor Noah Compares Trump Fans to ‘Euphoria’ Fans: ‘They Act Like Things Got More Extreme Over Time’

    Plus, he managed to get in a comedic John Oliver dig

  • Efforts to support, help Ukraine continue in Wake County

    Some of the money raised at Tuesday's skating event in Cary and the one in Wake Forest last week has already been wired to people on the ground in Ukraine.

  • UK faces paying Brussels billions after ECJ ruling on Chinese shoe scam

    The UK faces a bill from Brussels of up to €2.7bn after the European Court of Justice ruled on Tuesday that Britain failed to stop a cheap Chinese shoes scam.

  • 'Your friend Putin': Salvini confronted during border visit

    The mayor of a Polish town bordering Ukraine publicly called out the leader of Italy’s right-wing League party for his pro-Kremlin views on Tuesday, derisively calling Matteo Salvini a “friend” of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Przemysl Mayor Wojciech Bakun challenged Salvini during a news conference at the train station in Przemysl, where hundreds of thousands of refugees have arrived since Russia launched its war against Ukraine on Feb. 24. The mayor pulled a T-shirt from his jacket showing Putin's face and the words: “Army of Russia.”

  • N.Y. Jets Owner Woody Johnson Preparing Bid for Chelsea, ESPN Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is preparing to submit a bid for Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea FC, sources close to the matter told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueJo

  • Sanctions imposed on Russian oligarchs including Alisher Usmanov over Ukraine invasion

    Vladimir Putin’s former deputy prime minister Shuvalov also targeted for travel ban and asset freeze

  • ‘This is a fossil fuel war’: Ukraine’s top climate scientist speaks out

    As western governments untangle themselves from Russian oil and gas, Svitlana Krakovska notes that the roots of the climate crisis and invasion are in fossil fuels A fire at a warehouse after a Russian Kalibr missile was shot down over Kalynivka village in Ukraine on 8 March. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/EPA For Svitlana Krakovska, Ukraine’s leading climate scientist, it was meant to be the week where eight years of work culminated in a landmark UN report exposing the havoc the climate crisis is ca

  • With eye on metal prices, U.S. cautious on possible sanctions of Usmanov companies

    The United States and its allies will look for ways to impose sanctions on companies under Russian metals and telecoms tycoon Alisher Usmanov's control without raising the price of commodities, a U.S. Treasury Department spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. The United States last week imposed sanctions on the billionaire as part of several rounds of measures Washington has taken, including against Russian President Vladimir Putin, after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. The action, similar to sanctions imposed by the European Union on Usmanov, blocked his assets, including his yacht and private jet.

  • Pat McAfee disputes reported contract for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

    Pat McAfee is saying reports of Aaron Rodgers signing a four-year, $200 million deal with the Packers are "not accurate."