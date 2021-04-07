South Korea ruling party suffers crushing defeat in mayoral vote

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oh Se-hoon, the candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, celebrates next to his wife
Oh Se-hoon was successful in Seoul

South Korea's governing Democratic Party has suffered a crushing defeat in mayoral elections in the country's two biggest cities, Seoul and Busan.

Candidates from the opposition People Power Party (PPP) won both cities by big margins.

Both former mayors from President Moon's Democratic Party were accused of sexual misconduct while in office.

In Busan, the incumbent resigned. Seoul's mayor was found dead in a suspected suicide.

The vote is seen as an important barometer of public opinion ahead of a presidential election next year.

The popularity of President Moon Jae-in and his party has plummeted to record lows in recent months due to sex abuse scandals, rising house prices and deepening inequality.

Tens of millions voted to elect chiefs of the two cities, with 21 local offices also contested.

Both mayoral offices became available when their incumbents were caught up in sex abuse scandals.

Park Won-soon was mayor of Seoul and was seen as a possible presidential candidate when he committed suicide in July. His death came just a day after his secretary made a police complaint about his behaviour.

Busan mayor Oh Keo-don resigned last year after a female public servant accused him of sexually assaulting her in his office.

Oh Se-hoon of the PPP defeated Park Young-sun by 57.5% to 39% to claim the Seoul mayoral seat, according to the final vote tally released by the National Election Commission, the Yonhap news agency reports.

The mayor's office also went to the opposition in Busan, with Park Heong-joon beating Kim Young-choon 63% to 34%.

The result suggests a resurgence for the conservative opposition, which was hit hard by the impeachment in 2017 of then-President Park Geun-hye. Park is serving a 20-year sentence for abuse of power and coercion.

Recommended Stories

  • Moon Faces Tough Election Fight in South Korea

    Apr.06 -- Shihoko Goto, senior associate for Northeast Asia at Wilson Center, discusses South Korea’s mayoral election in the country’s two biggest cities and what the results could mean for President Moon Jae-in. Goto speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

  • Jae Crowder

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 95

  • South Korea's ruling party suffers devastating defeat in mayoral elections

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in's ruling party suffered a devastating defeat in a special election for key mayoral posts amid political scandals and policy blunders, vote counts showed on Thursday. Millions of South Koreans went to the polls on Wednesday to elect chiefs of the country's two largest cities, the capital Seoul and port city of Busan, among 21 local offices up for grabs. The election was widely seen a key barometer for potential political shifts for Moon's progressive party with less than one year left before the March 9 presidential election.

  • IAEA-Iran talks on unexplained uranium traces delayed: diplomats

    Talks between the U.N. atomic watchdog and Iran aimed at prising answers from Tehran on unexplained uranium traces have been delayed, narrowing a window to make progress or risk undoing a wider push for detente with the West, three diplomats said. Iran's 2015 deal with world powers effectively drew a line under what the International Atomic Energy Agency and U.S. intelligence agencies believe was a secret, coordinated nuclear weapons programme that the Islamic Republic halted in 2003. In the past two years, however, IAEA inspectors have found traces of processed uranium at three sites Iran never declared to it, suggesting that Tehran had nuclear material connected to old activities that remains unaccounted for.

  • U.S. prepared to consider North Korea diplomacy aimed at denuclearization -White House

    The United States is prepared to consider diplomacy with North Korea if it leads to a path of denuclearization, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. At a regular briefing, Psaki declined to comment on reports from U.S. researchers this week about activity at North Korea's Sinpo shipyard which analysts said could be part of preparations for a test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

  • Poll: Nicola Sturgeon to win independence 'super-majority' without Alex Salmond's help

    Nicola Sturgeon is on course to win an independence "super-majority" in next month's Holyrood election without Alex Salmond's new party getting a seat, according to a poll that delivered a boost to her campaign to break up Britain. The Ipsos Mori poll for STV News predicted the SNP will return 70 of the 129 MSPs, giving Ms Sturgeon a majority of 11, while the pro-separation Scottish Greens would return a record 11 MSPs. Although Mr Salmond's Alba Party would fail to win a seat, the Holyrood chamber would still contain a large majority of pro-separation MSPs, increasing pressure on Boris Johnson to drop his opposition to another separation referendum. Ms Sturgeon has said she wants to stage another separation vote by the end of 2023, after world leaders have stopped announcing mass Covid deaths on a daily basis but during Scotland's recovery from the pandemic. The poll also showed that the issue of independence was the most important when voters decided which party to support (49 per cent). This was followed by education (28 per cent), the NHS (27 per cent), the economy (16 per cent) and Covid (15 per cent). Support for separation was the same as when the pollster conducted its previous survey in February, with 52 per cent support and 48 per cent opposition.

  • Tom Izzo: Michigan State basketball lands 'crafty' point guard in transfer Tyson Walker

    Tom Izzo called Michigan State basketball point guard transfer Tyson Walker 'a crafty finisher' who plays with speed, vision and tenacity on defense.

  • Neighbours stars allege racism on set of Australian soap opera

    Two Aboriginal-Australian actors have alleged they witnessed racism on the set of popular soap Neighbours. Shareena Clanton wrote on Instagram she experienced "multiple racist traumas" on the "highly problematic show". Meyne Wyatt tweeted and said he too had witnessed racism when he was a series regular on Neighbours from 2014 to 2016. Both stars, who are Australian and of indigenous descent, said they witnessed other cast members using racist terms. Clanton said: "I'll never work for this show again."

  • Frank Martin’s Gamecocks land second transfer this week

    The Gamecocks have now added two transfers this offseason while watching four players from last year’s team enter the portal.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Exposes King of ‘Cancel Culture’ Donald Trump

    ABCJimmy Kimmel dove straight into the “drama” Monday night surrounding Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of Georgia’s new voter-suppression legislation. As the late-night host put it, the MLB “did the right thing,” but “now the red-hatters are mad at them,” including “Tanny Ramirez,” who released one of his Twitter-esque statements over the weekend.“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats…” Donald Trump said of the decision. “Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!”“Now, Donald Trump calling for a boycott of Coca-Cola is beautiful,” Kimmel replied. “He had a Diet Coke button on his desk at the Oval Office. The man urinates aspartame, OK?”“And it’s especially funny because with all his complaining about cancel culture, this guy has tried to cancel more culture than anyone ever!” he continued, explaining that “if you listened to Trump, you’d have to cancel” everything from baseball, Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines to Apple, Amazon and Fox News, among dozens of other major U.S. entities.John Oliver Roasts Tucker Carlson’s Matt Gaetz DebacleDuring his first year as president, Trump lashed out at Merck, the company that makes Propecia. “What are the chances Donald Trump actually gives up Diet Coke or his bald head medicine?” Kimmel asked. “None, but he wants you to.”On top of all of this, there was the photo that former White House aide Stephen Miller posted on Monday with Trump in which a Coke bottle was visibly hidden behind his desk phone.“Isn’t that the best?” Kimmel asked. “Cheer up Republicans! You can’t watch football, baseball, basketball or NASCAR anymore. But you can still watch Trump play golf and drink Coke.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Abused dog found dead in plastic bag

    A young dog that was found dead in a plastic bag last month near a Lawrence school suffered extensive abuse, officials said.

  • There's a major Le Creuset sale happening right now—and it's up to half off

    This Factory to Table Le Creuset sale happening right now is stocked with discounts of up to half off on tons of top-notch cookware—but it's going fast.

  • Exclusive: U.S. to restore more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians - sources

    The Biden administration plans to provide at least $235 million in U.S. aid to the Palestinians, restarting funding for the United Nations agency supporting refugees and restoring other assistance cut off by then-President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said. The package, including humanitarian, economic and security aid, is expected to be announced by the State Department later on Wednesday as part of an effort to repair U.S. ties with the Palestinians that all but collapsed during Trump’s tenure. It will mark Democratic President Joe Biden's most significant move since taking office on Jan. 20 to make good on his promise to roll back some components of his Republican predecessor's approach that Palestinians denounced as heavily biased in favor of Israel.

  • UK Deliveroo riders strike over pay, gig work conditions

    Riders for the app-based meal delivery platform Deliveroo held a strike in London Wednesday over pay and working conditions, part of a broader backlash against one of the U.K.'s biggest gig economy companies. Scooter and bicycle delivery riders waving flags and red smoke flares rode through the streets of Central London. The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain, which represents migrant and gig workers, expected hundreds of riders to take part.

  • Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes

    Kim Kardashian West appeared on Forbes' World's Billionaires List for the first time in 2021. Kanye West also made the cut.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Inside Trump's stable of lawyers

    And Biden shifts the vaccine goalposts again.

  • Stars urge Hollywood to take urgent action on disability inclusion

    Amy Poehler and Naomie Harris are among 80 actors and industry figures to have signed an open letter.

  • Biden says he wants a 28% corporate tax rate because he's 'sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced'

    President Joe Biden cited a recent report from a left-leaning think tank that indicated 55 large US companies paid no federal income tax last year.

  • GOP House fundraisers accuse people who uncheck their recurring donation box of being Trump 'DEFECTORS' and prey to 'the Radical Left'

    The National Republican Congressional Committee's donation page warns that they'll "have to tell Trump you're a DEFECTOR & sided with the Dems."

  • Facebook Marketplace seller kills woman buying refrigerator, Pennsylvania cops say

    “She did put up one heck of a fight. This was a violent death that she sustained.”