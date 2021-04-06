South Korea flags possible vaccine export curbs to secure COVID-19 shots

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" are placed on dry ice in this illustration
Sangmi Cha
·1 min read

By Sangmi Cha

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea is considering all options to secure enough coronavirus vaccine supplies, a top vaccine official said on Tuesday in response to questions about possible export curbs on locally made vaccines.

The remarks come as authorities face a backlash for relying on global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX for a bulk of the country's COVID-19 shots as shipment delays threaten to slow the inoculation programme.

Last week's announcement that South Korea would only receive 432,000 doses instead of 690,000, and that delivery would be delayed to around the third week of April, is the second time that the country's vaccine rollout has been hit by supply delays in the scheme.

When asked whether authorities were considering export curbs on AstraZeneca Plc shots produced by SK Chemicals Co Ltd unit SK bioscience, a COVID-19 vaccination management task force team lead told reporters all options were on the table.

The AstraZeneca vaccine produced by SK bioscience has been shipped to Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan and global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX which is mainly aimed at ensuring supplies to 64 poor countries.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) also said it will make an announcement relating to reports that the British regulator is considering a proposal to restrict the use of AstraZeneca vaccine in younger people over concerns about very rare blood clots.

Close to a million first doses of the vaccine had been administered as of Monday, the KDCA said, when it also reported 478 new cases to take the country's total infections to 106,230, with 1,752 deaths.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Rescuers hunt for survivors after cyclone wreaks havoc in Indonesia

    Rescuers searched for dozens of people missing in remote islands of southeast Indonesia on Tuesday while expecting more casualties in the aftermath of a tropical cyclone that has killed at least 128. Helicopters were deployed to aid the search for survivors among 72 people reported missing so far in the East Nusa Tenggara islands, where tropical cyclone Seroja brought strong winds and heavy rains that triggered flash floods and landslides. An amateur video taken by a local official in Tanjung Batu village on Lembata island, home to the Mount Ile Lewotolok volcano, showed felled trees and large rocks of cold lava that had crushed homes after being dislodged by the cyclone.

  • Credit Suisse overhauls executive board as it estimates Archegos fallout at $4.7 billion

    Credit Suisse on Tuesday said it was replacing senior managers, halting its share buyback programme and slashing its 2020 dividend as it grapples with the estimated 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.69 billion) fallout from its relationship with Archegos Capital Management LP. Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner and investment banking head Brian Chin will both leave the bank in April, Switzerland's second largest lender said. The bank said it now expects to post a pre-tax loss of roughly 900 million francs for the first quarter, as its strong performance in the quarter was wiped out by the affair.

  • The 5 Most Effective Healthy Eating Methods, According to a Nutritionist

    Ignore the trends.

  • South Korean Prosecutors Sell (and Profit Off) Bitcoin Taken From Criminals

    Prosecutors moved to liquidate the stolen goods on March 25 when the nation's law defining crypto as“virtual assets” went into effect.

  • Rihanna Went Incognito at a Protest Against AAPI Hate in New York City

    Her fellow marchers had no clue who she was.

  • Australia short of 3 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses in blow to vaccination drive

    Australia on Tuesday said it had not yet received more than 3 million doses of previously promised AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses amid export curbs by the European Union, leaving a major hole in its early nationwide inoculation drive. Authorities had pledged to administer at least 4 million first doses of the vaccine by end-March, but could only vaccinate 670,000 after the European Union blocked AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia in the wake of the drugmaker's failure to meet its shipment pledge to the bloc. "We were scheduled to have received over 3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from overseas by now, which have not arrived in Australia because of the problems with shipments that we've seen happening here and in other parts of the world," Acting Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd told Sky News.

  • Manchin Comes Out against Biden Infrastructure Bill

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) said he would oppose raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, a key component of the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill, in a radio interview with West Virginia’s Metro News. “As the bill exists today, it needs to be changed,” Manchin told host Hoppy Kercheval. The senator added that he could support raising the corporate tax rate to 25 percent, but not to 28 percent as envisioned in the bill, because it would hurt the country’s market competitiveness. “It’s more than just me, Hoppy,” Manchin said. “There’s six or seven other Democrats who feel very strongly about this. We have to be competitive, and we’re not going to throw caution to the wind.” Manchin emphasized that the bill would not move forward without his support. With 50 Senate seats and the vice presidency, Democrats need the support of all their senators in order to pass legislation. “If I don’t vote to get on it, it’s not going anywhere,” Manchin said. Several House Democrats, including Representatives Tom Suozzi of New York and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, told Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter last week that they could not sign the infrastructure bill unless it removes caps on the state- and local-tax deduction. The SALT deduction was capped at $10,000 in the Trump administration’s 2017 tax bill. However, other Democrats in the group told Punchbowl News on Monday that they may be unable to avoid voting for the package.

  • Here’s What Happens If You End Up Getting Two Different Vaccines

    Since the COVID-19 vaccine has steadily become more available to people across the United States, roughly 29% of the population has received at least one dose. And although only 16% of the country is fully vaccinated, President Joe Biden announced that all adults will be eligible for the shot by May 1. Until then, many qualifying groups across the country remain the same: people over the age of 55, healthcare and essential workers, people aged 16 and older, and those with underlying medical conditions being some of the few. But with appointments missed and many hunting for leftovers, one question is starting to cross our minds: what happens if you somehow get two different vaccine doses? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while more research is needed on the subject, there should be no side effects to mixing vaccines. The Cleveland Clinic turned to the CDC’s findings in their own research on mixing different types of COVID-19 vaccine shots in February; according to the CDC, medical professionals administering vaccinations should do their best to ensure patients receive two of the same shots if they’re administering the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. However, in an “exceptional situation” where a second shot of the first vaccine type isn’t available, “any available mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be administered at a minimum interval of 28 days between doses to complete the mRNA COVID-19 vaccination series.” With COVID-19 vaccines becoming more accessible to people around the world, scientists in the United Kingdom are almost two months into testing whether it’s safe to mix vaccination types. These trials, currently being held at Oxford University in London, began after the country gave their medical professionals the okay to mix vaccine shots in January. Volunteers in the trial will either receive one dose of the Pfizer vaccine followed by one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the reverse, or two regular doses of each vaccine type. Eight hundred and thirty-three volunteers over the age of 50 are being tested, and the gaps between the groups range from four to 12 weeks to get a clearer picture of how everyone is affected. Scientists and medical professionals began testing the blood of volunteers in the U.K. trial in March, and it is expected to continue through April. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?9 Common Vaccine Myths, DebunkedVaccinated People Can't Carry Or Spread COVIDVaccine Passports Are Coming

  • Pfizer halts shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccines to Israel after the country reportedly failed to make payment

    The Jerusalem Post reported Pfizer halted a shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccine doses after Israel failed to pay for its most recent shipment of 2.5 million doses.

  • Queen 'told Meghan she did not have to give up acting or embrace royal duties' when she married Prince Harry

    The Duchess of Sussex was told by the Queen that she was not obliged to be a full-time member of the Royal Family when she married Prince Harry and was free to keep acting, a royal biographer has claimed. The Duchess revealed to Oprah Winfrey in a blockbuster interview last month that she was forced to give up her passport and driving licence when she joined the family in 2018, and that at times she felt suicidal and alone. But Andrew Morton, who wrote a leading biography of Princess Diana, told the Royally Obsessed podcast that the Duchess was not prevented from pursuing her career or a private life and said Her Majesty gave the Sussexes different routes to take within the family. “The Queen gave them [the Duke and Duchess] the opportunity to go wherever they pleased,” Mr Morton said. “They were given a degree of latitude. “They were told: ‘Here are your first class tickets, pick which country you want to go to, we're going to make you youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth.’ "They did say to Meghan: ‘If you don't want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career.’ Those opportunities were open to her.”

  • Spirit Airlines is defending its decision to de-board an entire flight after it says a family refused to wear masks

    In a video that has been widely shared, a couple is seen being asked to leave the plane while their daughter is eating without a mask.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • Smugglers exploiting Biden border 'crisis' to sneak in more narcotics

    FOX News national correspondent Alex Hogan joins 'America Reports' with the latest from the southern border

  • NASA's Mars helicopter survived its first night alone on the red planet after the Perseverance rover set it free

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars. It's almost ready to pioneer a new form of space exploration.

  • Stores in Greece open amid virus surge to help save economy

    Retail stores across most of Greece were allowed to reopen Monday despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battles to emerge from deep recession. Stores in greater Athens opened for pickup services only but remain closed in Greece's second- and third-largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, because of fears of a more serious spike in infections. “Opening retail businesses ... will provide a decompression valve for our society and will help improve the implementation of (restrictive) measures,” government spokeswoman Aristoltelia Peloni said.

  • Chicago's mayor calls for police reform after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by a Chicago cop during a chase

    Adam Toledo was shot and killed after Chicago police chased him following a report of gunfire on March 29.

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.

  • Myanmar junta charges celebrities with promoting protests

    Myanmar’s ruling junta stepped up its campaign against celebrities who support nationwide protests against its seizure of power, publishing wanted lists in the state press and warning against using their work. The move follows weeks of escalating violence by security forces in breaking up street protests against the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. At least 570 protesters and bystanders, including 47 children, have been killed since the takeover, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors casualties and arrests and says the true toll is likely higher.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India ramps up vaccines as daily cases hit 100,000

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • An HBO filmmaker may have uncovered the potential identity of 'Q,' the shady figure behind QAnon

    A filmmaker believes he uncovered the identity of "Q" after Ron Watkins, longtime administrator of the 8kun message board, slipped up on camera.