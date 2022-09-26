South Korea Says Interpol Issued Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon
(Bloomberg) -- South Korea said Interpol requested law enforcement worldwide to locate and arrest fugitive Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon.
Prosecutors in Seoul said Monday the international police organization has issued a Red Notice for Kwon. He faces charges in South Korea related to the $60 billion wipeout of cryptocurrencies he created.
Officials have accused Kwon and five others of crimes including breaches of capital-markets law. Kwon earlier this year moved from South Korea to Singapore, where his now collapsed Terraform Labs had a base, but his location became unclear after the city-state on Sept. 17 said he’s no longer there.
