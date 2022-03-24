South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate to issue own cryptocurrency

South Korean megacorporation SK Group’s information technology-investment arm, SK Square, is preparing to launch a cryptocurrency this year to build a blockchain-based virtual economy that would link its group of information and communications technology (ICT) businesses.

Fast facts

SK Square established a new task force to bring a blockchain-based economy to its Ifland metaverse, online commerce and other services, according to local reports.

The company will become the first subsidiary among the top 10 South Korean conglomerates to develop a native crypto token.

SK Group is South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate in terms of the total amount of assets at about US$226 billion.

Last year, SK Square became the second-largest shareholder of the local crypto exchange Korbit, owning 35% of its shares.

SK Telecom, SK Group’s telecommunications company, operates the Ifland metaverse which has a user base of more than 4.5 million people.

South Korea’s crypto market had a market capitalization of about US$45.2 billion at the end of 2021, according to the country’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

