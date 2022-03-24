South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate to issue own cryptocurrency

Danny Park
·1 min read

South Korean megacorporation SK Group’s information technology-investment arm, SK Square, is preparing to launch a cryptocurrency this year to build a blockchain-based virtual economy that would link its group of information and communications technology (ICT) businesses.

See related article: South Korea wants to be the physical home of the metaverse

Fast facts

  • SK Square established a new task force to bring a blockchain-based economy to its Ifland metaverse, online commerce and other services, according to local reports.

  • The company will become the first subsidiary among the top 10 South Korean conglomerates to develop a native crypto token.

  • SK Group is South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate in terms of the total amount of assets at about US$226 billion.

  • Last year, SK Square became the second-largest shareholder of the local crypto exchange Korbit, owning 35% of its shares.

  • SK Telecom, SK Group’s telecommunications company, operates the Ifland metaverse which has a user base of more than 4.5 million people.

  • South Korea’s crypto market had a market capitalization of about US$45.2 billion at the end of 2021, according to the country’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

See related article: South Korea’s SK Square is 2nd-largest shareholder of crypto exchange Korbit

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea sued to stop deep-sea gas pipeline

    Aboriginal people want to prevent South Korea from funding a gas development in the Timor Sea.

  • BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Bella Poarch among winners at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

    K-pop boy band BTS and Filipino American artists Olivia Rodrigo, Bella Poarch,  Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak received several awards at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards Tuesday night. The event awards the artists most played on iHeartRadio radio stations and app during the year. Filipino American singer Olivia Rodrigo took home awards for categories Female Artist of the Year and the Best New Pop Artist at the ninth annual ceremony, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

  • Shyam Benegal’s Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Biopic in Post, Set for Cannes Market Debut

    “Mujib: The Making of a Nation,” the biopic of late Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is currently in post-production and a teaser will be unveiled at the Cannes Market in May. Popularly known as Bangabandhu (friend of Bengal), Rahman was one of the founders of the Awami League party and led the movement for political […]

  • Posting POW footage on social media may constitute human rights violation

    The Geneva Convention protects prisoners of war.

  • Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Creator Yuga Labs Raises $450 Million in Seed Round, Valuing Company at $4 Billion

    Yuga Labs, the company that created the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, closed $450 million in a seed funding round that gives it a post-money valuation of $4 billion, the company announced. The round was led by venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz’s a16z crypto fund. Other investors joining the round included game studio Animoca Brands […]

  • Judge asks $21M, Yankees offer $17M; Gallo, Torres top deals

    The New York Yankees exchanged proposed salaries with slugger Aaron Judge, who asked for a raise from $10,175,000 to $21 million on Tuesday and was offered $17 million. Judge's was the highest request among the 31 major league players who swapped figures with their teams before Tuesday's deadline, and the Yankees submitted the largest offer. The outfielder led the Yankees with a .287 batting average, 39 homers, 98 RBIs and .916 OPS last year in his healthiest and fullest season since 2017.

  • 42% of Americans Are Delaying Investments Due to the Ukraine Conflict. Here's Why That's a Mistake

    The Ukraine war has a lot of people on edge, American consumers included. If you don't have a fully loaded emergency fund, then boosting your savings should absolutely be your first financial priority. While the Ukraine war could result in a more volatile stock market in the near term, we have to hope that the crisis will resolve itself in time.

  • Trial begins case against OC claiming man was mistakenly declared dead

    The family of Frankie Kerrigan of Riverside County, who was mistakenly told he was dead, filed a lawsuit against Orange County in 2017 claiming negligence.

  • A dancing Elon Musk celebrates his new German ‘gemstone’ factory set to ease Tesla’s production bottleneck

    The mercurial CEO hails the new Giga Berlin-Brandenburg factory as a major step toward a sustainable energy future.

  • Here are the odds for the 2022 NBA MVP race

    The race for the 2022 NBA MVP is on. Heres the latest news on the leagues top players this week including Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry and Joel Embiid.

  • U.N. chief says time to end Russia's 'absurd war' in Ukraine

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged an end to the "absurd war" started by Russia's invasion of Ukraine one month ago, warning that the conflict is "going nowhere, fast" and that the Ukrainian people are "enduring a living hell." "Continuing the war in Ukraine is morally unacceptable, politically indefensible and militarily nonsensical," Guterres told reporters in New York. Russia is pounding the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol into the "ashes of a dead land," its local council said on Tuesday, describing two more huge bombs that fell on the city that has been sealed off for weeks.

  • GameStop Stock Has Been on a Tear. Now We Know Why.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG GameStop stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen has snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.

  • Nvidia’s $1 trillion ambitions draw cheers as software becomes a bigger piece of the pie

    Nvidia Corp.'s pursuit of what it sees as a $1 trillion opportunity won praise from analysts following the company's investor-day presentation, even though the chipmaker's stock conveyed a more muted reaction.

  • 1 Investment to Stock Up On Now, According to Warren Buffett

    Famed investor Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about picking stocks, and there's one investment he believes is the best fit for many portfolios: The S&P 500 index fund. Why invest in an S&P 500 index fund? When you invest in an S&P 500 index fund, you're investing in all of the companies that make up the S&P 500 index itself.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Sitting on Plenty of Cash

    This has been a topsy-turvy year for growth stocks and these former stock-market darlings. Both of the stocks on this list delivered big gains through most of 2021, only to collapse over the past several months.

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Nasdaq's Correction Could Be Nearly Over: 3 Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is no longer in a bear market. The good news is that Nasdaq's correction could nearly be over, too. While the Nasdaq isn't in a bear market anymore, some individual stocks in the index are.